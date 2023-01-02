Read full article on original website
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lightsRoger MarshBuckeye, AZ
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this monthKristen WaltersQueen Creek, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly ClosesGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread
Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
Is it time for the Suns to take a step back?
I’ll be the first to tell you I’m not typically someone who’s overly reactive or doom-and-gloom about my relationship with the Phoenix Suns. I quite often have given those in and around the organization the benefit of the doubt, for better or for worse. But as we...
Preview: Lightning come to St. Paul riding hot streak
The Minnesota Wild have not been as good as they could have been around the holiday season. They have won two of their last four games, including laying a couple stinkers against the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars. Fortunately for our sanity they balanced it out with outplaying the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues to an almost embarrassing amount.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards Preview: Deja Vu All Over Again
The Milwaukee Bucks just lost (badly) to the Washington Wizards. Hopefully, they can avoid a repeat performance tonight. For those of you out of the loop, this 9-second audio clip is Bill Simmons remarking that the Bucks are “a mess” and sharing that he has heard (invented?) rumors surrounding the team, including weird stories about chemistry. The amount of digital ink that was spilled in the last 24 hours will contain all the speculation and conjecture you can choke down, but for the time being we can assume this much: the Bucks are playing poorly, and they are not happy about it.
Don't look now but the Wizards are creeping back toward playoff (or at least play-in) relevance
The Wizards have now won a season-high five games in a row. Washington recorded a season-high 72 points in the paint, outpacing Milwaukee 72 to 26. They are also 11-2 when they hold opponents under 110 points. Per the Wizards stats department, "The Wizards shot the ball at a .532...
The Revue: Dennis Gates defying the odds with these upstart Tigers
I’m not even going to try and be clever. I’m just going to enjoy it. Mizzou is ranked for the first time in two years. Just sit back. Relax. And... It's weird how every one Mizzou beats is suddenly considered badhttps://t.co/M5hvMwdZcH. — TOP 20 RANKED BASKETBALL TEAM FAN...
Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Not according to plan
What kind of witchcraft do they have going in Boston, anyway?. An expansion classic for next year. The Swedes won their game on a very late shorthanded goal. Good for them; ouch for Finland. The St. Louis Blues are not having a great season healthwise.
Morning Skate: Classic
Hopefully you enjoyed a good holiday weekend and your 2023 is off to a strong start. The Bruins did their part, giving us a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in yesterday’s Winter Classic at Fenway Park. While the game itself was nothing to write home about for...
All-22uesday: Breaking down a bad day in Detroit, Offseason Options, and more
Robert S. talks through the tape from the Bears’ loss to Buffalo (and more!) live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!. Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Chicago Bears - Detroit Lions game, plus plenty of Free Agent additions that may fix problems across the roster!
New York Knicks Trade Rumors Are HOT Ft. OG Anunoby, Zach Lavine, Mo Bamba & Buddy Hield
New York Knicks trade rumors are picking up steam as the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is less than a month away. Today’s show is sponsored by Füm! Go to https://www.tryfum.com/chatsports and use promo code CHATSPORTS to save 10% off when you get the Journey pack today and create a new positive habit. The latest Knicks rumors focus on OG Anunoby, Zach Lavine, Mo Bamba and Buddy Hield. Obi Toppin trade rumors have also been buzzing as the most recent NBA trade rumors suggest that the Knicks and Pacers have been in contact about a potential Obi Toppin trade.
Capitals vs. Jackets Recap: Country Roads Take the Caps to a 6-2 Victory
After a sloppy and somewhat disappointing overtime loss Tuesday night, the Caps headed to Columbus for their first meeting of the season with their Metro division rivals, the Blue Jackets. With some shuffled lines and without Nic Dowd, who stayed back with his family to celebrate the birth of his second child (congrats, Dowder!!), they looked to get back on track against a spiraling Jackets team missing plenty of big pieces of their own.
Nikola Jovic to miss next four weeks with a lower back stress reaction
A day after it was reported that Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic would be headed back to South Florida to have his back examined after having back spasms for the last few weeks, the team announced Tuesday evening that Jovic will be will be sidelined for the next four weeks with a stress reaction in his lower back and won’t be re-evaluated until after those four weeks.
New York Giants News, Rumors on Giants Injury Report Ft. Adoree’ Jackson + Eagles Preview | LIVE
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 9:05 PMGiants Now by Chat Sportsu200bHate the Eagles? LIKE this video. 9:33 PMRobert Berginu200bplay them...stay strong NYG...Bleed Blue!!. 9:34 PMPenzeu200bHi. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear are from people who subscribe to this...
Teams have been calling Miami Heat to discuss trades centered around Bam Adebayo
All-star big man Bam Adebayo has been on a tear as of late for the Miami Heat. Take a look at his stats over the last 6 games:. 59% FG pic.twitter.com/s76jjSf2pq— Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) January 3, 2023. For Heat fans, everyone knew he had the potential to put up...
Detroit Lions approval poll: GM Brad Holmes (January 2023)
The Detroit Lions enter the final week of the 2022 regular season with an opportunity to make the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. It’s an outside chance—seeing as they have to beat the red-hot Packers on the road as 4.5-point underdogs, and they also need the 6.5-point underdog Los Angeles Rams to beat or tie the Seattle Seahawks on the road. However, even being in this position after a 3-13-1 season—and a 1-6 start to this season—feels like a pretty substantial accomplishment.
Tuesday Bird Droppings: The 2023 Orioles roster is coming into focus
Good morning, Camden Chatters. The calendar has flipped to 2023, which means, by law, that it’s time to start looking forward to spring training. We’re a month away from Orioles players convening in Sarasota, Fla., to begin their run-up to the regular season. The O’s, as always, will...
NFC Playoff Picture: The 49ers appear destined to face the Packers
Week 17 is in the books. We’ll look ahead to Week 18 and the countless scenarios that involve the 49ers. Football Outsiders playoff projections predict the Niners to be the #2 seed. San Francisco has a 20 percent chance at the top seed, a 75 percent chance at the second seed, and a 4.5 percent chance of obtaining the third seed.
