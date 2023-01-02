Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Empty car found running sets off search for missing 19-year-old, California family says
A search is underway for a 19-year-old California man after his car was found running with the key in the ignition, his family said. Damond Lazenby Jr.’s abandoned car was found “near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway in Concord” early on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to a Jan. 4 Facebook post from the Concord Police Department.
orangeandbluepress.com
California Father Intentionally Driving Off Cliff In Attempt To Kill His Whole Family Now Facing Multiple Charges
A California man, a 41-year-old doctor allegedly drove a Tesla car off a 250-foot cliff in an attempt to kill his wife and children and currently faces multiple charges authorities said. Man Accused Of Intentionally Driving Off A Cliff With His Whole Family. California Highway Patrol, news release, on Jan....
Security guard killed in SF; two teens arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two teenage males are in custody in connection to the death of a security guard who was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to police. Officers from the San Francisco PD Northern Station responded to the Kinokuniya Mall on the 1500 block of Webster Street in SF’s Japantown Wednesday around 5:07 […]
Sonoma County jail inmate arrested two days after escaping jail
SONOMA (CBS SF) – Detectives arrested an inmate who escaped from Sonoma County jail Thursday, two days after he escaped, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's office.The sheriff's property/narcotics Unit located and arrested the inmate, 39-year-old John Avila, in his hometown of Petaluma around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.Avila escaped Tuesday after running from the loading dock of the Sonoma County Jail on Ventura Avenue in Santa Rosa, according to a press statement from the sheriff's office.Avilla had been in custody since Nov. 14 for possession of a stolen vehicle.He was transferred back to Sonoma County Jail Thursday.This story will be updated when more details are gathered.
Morgan Hill Times
Suspects in Morgan Hill murder cases set for upcoming hearings
Suspects tied to two gang-related Morgan Hill murders in 2020 and 2021 are scheduled for upcoming hearings in Santa Clara County Superior Court, according to authorities. The deaths of Michael Duran, 18, and Humberto Cossio, 33, do not appear to be directly related, but court files indicate that investigators think some of the suspects and their associates in both cases knew each other, and may have been involved in previous shootings reported in Morgan Hill and San Jose. The suspects in both cases are allegedly involved with the illegal Norteno street gang, which has a prominent presence in South County.
Antioch woman faces felony murder charges for allegedly shooting neighbor in head
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch woman is facing felony murder charges for allegedly shooting her neighbor in the head after an argument between the two women escalated in December, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Serico Justice, 37, shot Hannisha Jamiliah Willis, 31, on the afternoon of […]
Person assaulted, kidnapped in East Oakland
OAKLAND -- A person was kidnapped from a business along International Boulevard in Oakland Wednesday morning, police said Thursday.The kidnapping occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 9600 block of International Boulevard. Police said an individual followed the victim into the business, used a weapon to assault the victim and force them into a vehicle. The suspect left the area with the victim in a vehicle, according to police. Details about the suspect and vehicle were not immediately released. Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call the Police Department's special victim's unit at (510) 238-3641 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
12-year-old Oakland girl reported missing
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. Tania Bernubez is considered at-risk due to her age. She was last seen around midnight Thursday in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Police described Bernubez as a Hispanic female, standing 5-feet 2-inches and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown […]
19-year-old woman killed in Fairfield after hydroplaning into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a single vehicle crash while driving on a partially flooded road in Fairfield Wednesday night. Law enforcement dispatch received reports of a single vehicle collision on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to Fairfield police. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
Tree falls on CHP officer at scene of car crash
A California Highway Patrol officer in San Jose has been injured after a tree fell on him while he was responding to the scene of a car crash.
berkeleyside.org
Missing woman sought by police has been found
Update, Jan. 4, 9:40 a.m. The woman who went missing late Tuesday night has been safely located. Original post, Jan. 4. 9 a.m. Police in Berkeley are looking for Nancy Rutley Fenstermacher, 72, who is classified as an at-risk missing person due to her dementia. According to a Berkeley police...
sfstandard.com
98-Year-Old Woman Robbed of Safe in Early Morning Burglary
Two male suspects stole a safe from a 98-year-old woman in the Richmond District early Monday, San Francisco police said. According to police, two men between 20 and 30 years of age unlawfully entered a garage on the 200 block of El Camino Del Mar at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 2 and used a dolly to wheel out a safe containing documents and U.S. currency.
Devil's Slide Tesla crash was intentional, driver arrested for attempted murder: CHP
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The driver of a Tesla that crashed off Highway 1 in San Mateo County Monday was arrested for attempted murder and child abuse, California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Investigators believe the man crashed the car, which was carrying two young children, intentionally. Pasadena resident Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, was […]
2 in stable condition after shooting in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Antioch police say two people were shot Tuesday afternoon. Both are in stable condition at a hospital after police received a call at 2:17 p.m. that a person was shot near the area of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive.Officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Investigators believe she wasn't the intended target but was shot while driving through the area. A second shooting victim arrived at a hospital Tuesday saying he had been shot near the same location. The male—who police believe was the intended target—also had a gunshot wound to the leg.Police found multiple spent shell casings in the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive. Investigators are asking residents in the area to check surveillance cameras for anything suspicious around the time of the incident.Police said there was no suspect information Wednesday afternoon and anyone with information can contact Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or via email at rgerber@antiochca.gov. People can also offer anonymous tips to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco hit-and-run kills woman leaving New Year's block party
SAN FRANCISCO - A hit-and-run collision in San Francisco killed a woman leaving a New Year's Day party and injured another man, police said. San Francisco nightclub Great Northern said that Bess Chui was the victim who died after being hit by a Honda. The man who was injured is...
Bay Area storm live updates: SJ CHP officer injured after large tree falls on him at crash scene
The CHP says one of its officers was injured after a 60-foot tree fell on him while he was at a crash scene on Highway 17 in San Jose Thursday morning. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
marinlocalnews.com
Kids involved in Ignacio crash on the 101; two killed
This is a press release from the Marin County Sheriff’s Department:. A 16-year-old boy from San Rafael, CA and a 17-year-old girl from Novato were killed on Thursday (Dec. 29) as the result of a solo motor vehicle collision. Several people were also injured. The late night crash occurred on State Highway 101 near Ignacio Boulevard. Preliminary investigation completed by investigators is as follows:
Man accused of intentionally driving car off California cliff with another adult, 2 children inside
MONTARA, Calif. — A man in California is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with another adult and two children inside the car at the time, officials say. According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol - San Francisco Area, officers were called out to an area south of the Tom Lantos tunnel for a report of a car over the cliff side on State Route 1 on Monday just before 11 a.m.
1 arrested for possession of handgun in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department said an officer arrested one person for possession of a handgun Tuesday. Police department officials said an officer in training stopped a vehicle and found an assault handgun. KRON On is streaming live news now A photo tweeted from the San Jose Police Department shows […]
Park Street Bridge in Alameda closed due to injury crash
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Park Street Bridge leading into and out of Alameda has been closed due to an injury crash Thursday. Harbor Bay Parkway from Doolittle to Maitland and Island Drive northbound no. 2 lane from Robert Davey to Maitland are both closed, according to a tweet from the City of Alameda. A […]
