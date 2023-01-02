Read full article on original website
usf.edu
Storms could produce damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail through Wednesday in Panhandle
A powerful system capable of producing damaging winds and tornadoes will move into the Panhandle Tuesday into Wednesday. Surface analysis Tuesday afternoon depicts a strong low pushing into the Upper Midwest, with strong storms developing in the warm sector across the Deep South. Tornado Watches are in effect across portions of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee through Tuesday evening. The severe weather threat will shift eastward Tuesday night into Wednesday. Increasing severe weather parameters ahead of the line of thunderstorms will provide extra energy to storms that arrive in the Panhandle early Wednesday morning.
usf.edu
A new Polk weather station is part of an effort to help growers prepare crops
The University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences has been partnering with a global environmental organization to open weather stations in nature preserves across the state. The latest projects are meant to help determine wildfire risk. For the past 25 years, UF/IFAS has worked to generate weather forecasts...
usf.edu
FEMA deadline for Hurricane Ian assistance is Thursday of next week
The deadline is Jan. 12 to apply for federal disaster assistance if you suffered damage from Hurricane Ian. FEMA has already provided $4.4 billion in grants, disaster loans and flood insurance for the storm in Florida. And FEMA assistance with rent, home repairs and property replacement is still available in...
usf.edu
Here is the unique fair food coming to the 2023 Florida State Fair
Each year, the Florida State Fair offers visitors its typical assortment of midway rides, games, agricultural exhibits, and events — including Florida's Largest Home Show and the Florida RV Supershow. What's not typical, however are the array of unique — and some might say bizarre — food offerings....
floridainsider.com
Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations
Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Florida
Florida is a popular vacation destination with its warm weather, beautiful beaches, and abundance of attractions. While some destinations in the state can be expensive, there are also many affordable options for a weekend getaway. Here are five budget-friendly weekend gateways in Florida:
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
Florida witness watched multiple orb-shaped objects crossing sky
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching five gold-colored orbs crossing the sky at about 12:03 a.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
usf.edu
Protecting the economy, environment and waterways tops 1000 Friends' wish list for 2023
Florida's ongoing bouts with red tide, blue-green algae and unbridled growth threaten the future prosperity of the state, according to 1000 Friends of Florida, a smart-growth advocacy group. What are 1000 Friends' priorities on the environment and growth from the Legislature?. One priority that we have that we see bipartisan...
FAA slowing volume of flights into Florida due to air traffic issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal Aviation Administration officials said they are slowing the volume of flights heading to Florida due to an air traffic computer issue. As of 2:30 p.m., officials said the issue is being resolved. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said there is an...
usf.edu
Public transportation agency sees boost in ridership following USF eye-tracking research
One of Florida’s largest passenger rail services is experiencing an increase in ridership – and leaders of a Florida Department of Transportation program that promotes alternatives to commuters who drive alone attribute some of this success to guidance from an interdisciplinary team of researchers at USF who combined eye-tracking technology and social marketing to improve the impact of marketing campaigns.
January is ‘Move Over’ Month
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Florida Highway Patrol named January ‘Move Over’ month. This is part of their ongoing effort to make drivers more aware of the nearly 20-year-old state law requiring them to move over for emergency personnel. “Encouraging motorists when they see flashing lights of any kind on the shoulder to slow down to […]
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.
Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
10NEWS
COVID cases increase in Florida over holiday season amid new strain spreading
TAMPA, Fla. — As the holiday season came and went, the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that COVID-19 cases rose by around 6,000 throughout Florida. The CDC shows the uptick in the number of cases comes while less than 10% of people...
Power bills in Florida continue to rise over increased utility costs
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s not the news anyone would like to hear during a tight economy, but you could start seeing a higher power bill this month. In December, state regulators approved utility costs that translate to higher electricity bills for homeowners and businesses. Most utilities said the...
wlrn.org
Here's where your Florida county ranks when it comes to child health and education
A new report from the Florida Policy Institute shows the state has not made much progress when it comes to improving outcomes for children's health and education. The 2022 Florida Child Well-Being Index, which ranks the 67 counties based on data from the national Kids Count project, said St. John's County was best, and Madison County was worst.
Floridians could see gas prices reach $4 by summer, report says
Gas prices could hit the $4 mark or higher later this year, according to a recent fuel forecast from price monitoring company, GasBuddy.
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida
An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
