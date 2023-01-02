ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Storms could produce damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail through Wednesday in Panhandle

A powerful system capable of producing damaging winds and tornadoes will move into the Panhandle Tuesday into Wednesday. Surface analysis Tuesday afternoon depicts a strong low pushing into the Upper Midwest, with strong storms developing in the warm sector across the Deep South. Tornado Watches are in effect across portions of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee through Tuesday evening. The severe weather threat will shift eastward Tuesday night into Wednesday. Increasing severe weather parameters ahead of the line of thunderstorms will provide extra energy to storms that arrive in the Panhandle early Wednesday morning.
A new Polk weather station is part of an effort to help growers prepare crops

The University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences has been partnering with a global environmental organization to open weather stations in nature preserves across the state. The latest projects are meant to help determine wildfire risk. For the past 25 years, UF/IFAS has worked to generate weather forecasts...
FEMA deadline for Hurricane Ian assistance is Thursday of next week

The deadline is Jan. 12 to apply for federal disaster assistance if you suffered damage from Hurricane Ian. FEMA has already provided $4.4 billion in grants, disaster loans and flood insurance for the storm in Florida. And FEMA assistance with rent, home repairs and property replacement is still available in...
Here is the unique fair food coming to the 2023 Florida State Fair

Each year, the Florida State Fair offers visitors its typical assortment of midway rides, games, agricultural exhibits, and events — including Florida's Largest Home Show and the Florida RV Supershow. What's not typical, however are the array of unique — and some might say bizarre — food offerings....
Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations

Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Florida

Florida is a popular vacation destination with its warm weather, beautiful beaches, and abundance of attractions. While some destinations in the state can be expensive, there are also many affordable options for a weekend getaway. Here are five budget-friendly weekend gateways in Florida:
Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
Public transportation agency sees boost in ridership following USF eye-tracking research

One of Florida’s largest passenger rail services is experiencing an increase in ridership – and leaders of a Florida Department of Transportation program that promotes alternatives to commuters who drive alone attribute some of this success to guidance from an interdisciplinary team of researchers at USF who combined eye-tracking technology and social marketing to improve the impact of marketing campaigns.
January is ‘Move Over’ Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Florida Highway Patrol named January ‘Move Over’ month. This is part of their ongoing effort to make drivers more aware of the nearly 20-year-old state law requiring them to move over for emergency personnel.  “Encouraging motorists when they see flashing lights of any kind on the shoulder to slow down to […]
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.

Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida

An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023

Florida Housing Market: Expectations for 2023Photo byRavitaliy for istockphoto.com. What to expect from Florida's housing market in 2023. The real estate market has been increasing in recent years, but many analysts expect property sales in most markets in the U.S. to slow down in 2023. Nevertheless, you want to get the most out of your money, so investing in a state with a healthy real estate market is essential. Therefore, check out this sneak peek into the 2023 Florida real estate market to make more informed investing decisions.
