Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (conditioning) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Holiday will miss Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to return to play conditioning. George Hill (illness) and Joe Ingles (conditioning) have also been ruled out for Milwaukee. Holiday's next chance to play will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO