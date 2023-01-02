Read full article on original website
T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
Josh Richardson (quad) questionable for Spurs on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Richardson has been added to the injury report with a right quad contusion and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 15.3 minutes against Detroit.
Seth Curry operating in second unit role for Nets on Wednesday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry will come off the bench after Royce O'Neale was named Wednesday's starter. In 12.9 expected minutes, our models project Curry to produce 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) starting on Wednesday, Seth Curry to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. After missing one game with an illness, O'Neale will make his 35th start this season. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project O'Neale to score 23.3 FanDuel points. O'Neale's projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Miami on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is active for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Vincent will be available off the bench after Miami's guard was listed with knee effusion. In 19.7 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 7.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
Washington's Bradley Beal (hamstring) active on Tuesday night
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Beal will make his return after left hamstring soreness forced him to miss three games. In 34.4 expected minutes, our models project Beal to score 35.4 FanDuel points. Beal's current projection includes 20.2 points,...
Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (illness) starting on Wednesday, Jaylen Nowell to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Russell will make his return after Minnesota's point guard missed one game with a non-COVID illness. In 34.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Russell to score 35.5 FanDuel points. Russell's Wednesday projection includes...
Corey Kispert operating in bench role for Washington on Tuesday
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kispert will play off the bench after Bradley Beal was picked as Tuesday's starter. In 15.1 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to record 5.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.
Bobby Portis operating in bench role for Milwaukee on Tuesday night
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Washington Wizards. Portis will come off the bench after Giannis Antetokounmpo was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 24.6 expected minutes, our models project Portis to record 12.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Nicolas Batum (ankle) out for Clippers' Thursday matchup versus Denver
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Batum will sit out on Thursday after the veteran suffered a recent ankle sprain. Expect Robert Covington to see more minutes off the bench versus a Denver unit ranked 25th in defensive rating.
Evan Mobley (ankle) available for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Mobley has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.2 minutes against Phoenix. Mobley's Wednesday projection includes 13.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7...
Sixers starting Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday for inactive Joel Embiid (foot)
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Maxey will rejoin Philadelphia's starting lineup after Joel Embiid was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 29.4 expected minutes, our models project Maxey to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Maxey's projection includes 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds,...
Willy Hernangomez (ankle) questionable for Pelicans Friday
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (ankle) is questionable for Friday against the Brooklyn Nets. Zion Williamson is out with a hamstring strain and Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) is questionable, so if Hernangomez is out, there should be additional minutes for Naji Marshall and Jaxson Hayes. Hernangomez is averaging 17.0...
Kawhi Leonard (illness) not listed on Clippers' Thursday injury report
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Leonard is on track to return after sitting out one game with an illness. In 32.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Leonard to score 38.0 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection includes 21.5 points, 6.3 rebounds,...
Bucks' Jrue Holiday (conditioning) out on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (conditioning) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Holiday will miss Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to return to play conditioning. George Hill (illness) and Joe Ingles (conditioning) have also been ruled out for Milwaukee. Holiday's next chance to play will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. starting for inactive Bol Bol (health protocols) on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Carter Jr. will make his 16th start this season after Bol Bol was ruled out for health protocol reasons. In 27.8 expected minutes, our models project Carter Jr. to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Carter...
Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee, illness) DNP on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee, illness) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 18's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones opened the week with a missed practice on Wednesday due to an illness and a knee issue. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Jones' Week...
Russell Westbrook (foot) active for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Westbrook will be available after he was listed as probable with left foot soreness. In an increased role with LeBron James inactive with an illness, our models project Westbrook to score 35.5 FanDuel points.
Thunder starting Aaron Wiggins for inactive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) on Tuesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Wiggins will make his seventh start this season after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating, Wiggins' FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
