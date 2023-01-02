Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Miami on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is active for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Vincent will be available off the bench after Miami's guard was listed with knee effusion. In 19.7 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 7.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
numberfire.com
Heat's Duncan Robinson (finger) expected to miss 4 weeks
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (finger) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers and is expected to miss 4 weeks. Robinson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Lakers on Wednesday. He will underdog surgery on his finger and is expected to be sidelined for at least 4 weeks.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry operating in second unit role for Nets on Wednesday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry will come off the bench after Royce O'Neale was named Wednesday's starter. In 12.9 expected minutes, our models project Curry to produce 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (quad) questionable for Spurs on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Richardson has been added to the injury report with a right quad contusion and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 15.3 minutes against Detroit.
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
numberfire.com
Carson Wentz likely inactive for Commanders' finale
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will likely be inactive Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys. Wentz stepped back into the starting role last week over Taylor Heinicke, but he only completed 16 of 28 attempts for 143 yards and 3 interceptions as the Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention. Heinicke is expected to start on Sunday and fifth-round rookie Sam Howell is also slated to play. Wentz doesn't have any guaranteed money on his contract after this season.
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum (ankle) out for Clippers' Thursday matchup versus Denver
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Batum will sit out on Thursday after the veteran suffered a recent ankle sprain. Expect Robert Covington to see more minutes off the bench versus a Denver unit ranked 25th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Andre Drummond (shoulder) available on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Drummond has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Nets on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 9.9 minutes against Brooklyn. Drummond's Wednesday projection includes 4.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.8...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Willy Hernangomez (ankle) questionable for Pelicans Friday
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (ankle) is questionable for Friday against the Brooklyn Nets. Zion Williamson is out with a hamstring strain and Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) is questionable, so if Hernangomez is out, there should be additional minutes for Naji Marshall and Jaxson Hayes. Hernangomez is averaging 17.0...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Juan Toscano-Anderson for inactive LeBron James (illness) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Toscano-Anderson will make his second start for the Lakers this season after LeBron James was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Heat unit ranked eighth in defensive rating, Toscano-Anderson's FanDuel salary stands at $3,800.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Jrue Holiday (conditioning) out on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (conditioning) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Holiday will miss Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to return to play conditioning. George Hill (illness) and Joe Ingles (conditioning) have also been ruled out for Milwaukee. Holiday's next chance to play will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
numberfire.com
Sixers starting Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday for inactive Joel Embiid (foot)
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Maxey will rejoin Philadelphia's starting lineup after Joel Embiid was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 29.4 expected minutes, our models project Maxey to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Maxey's projection includes 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Suns' Cam Payne (foot) out on Friday
Phoenix Suns point guard Cam Payne (foot) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Payne is dealing with left foot soreness and will not be available to face the Heat on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Payne...
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) probable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is probable for Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Westbrook logged 36 minutes on Wednesday with LeBron James (ankle, probable) sidelined and Friday is the front end of a back-to-back for the Lakers, but it looks like he will play. That being said, James' return will cut into Westbrook's usage from Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Bobby Portis operating in bench role for Milwaukee on Tuesday night
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Washington Wizards. Portis will come off the bench after Giannis Antetokounmpo was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 24.6 expected minutes, our models project Portis to record 12.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (hamstring) active on Tuesday night
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Beal will make his return after left hamstring soreness forced him to miss three games. In 34.4 expected minutes, our models project Beal to score 35.4 FanDuel points. Beal's current projection includes 20.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (illness) starting on Wednesday, Jaylen Nowell to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Russell will make his return after Minnesota's point guard missed one game with a non-COVID illness. In 34.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Russell to score 35.5 FanDuel points. Russell's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves (hamstring) unavailable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (hamstring) is out for Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Reaves started and played 32 minutes on Wednesday against the Miami Heat, but he might have injured his hamstring in the process. Lonnie Walker (knee) will also remain out Friday and Troy Brown Jr. (quad) is questionable, so Max Christie and Kendrick Nunn could see extra run.
