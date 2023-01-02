Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Miami on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is active for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Vincent will be available off the bench after Miami's guard was listed with knee effusion. In 19.7 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 7.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
numberfire.com
Sixers starting Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday for inactive Joel Embiid (foot)
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Maxey will rejoin Philadelphia's starting lineup after Joel Embiid was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 29.4 expected minutes, our models project Maxey to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Maxey's projection includes 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves (hamstring) unavailable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (hamstring) is out for Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Reaves started and played 32 minutes on Wednesday against the Miami Heat, but he might have injured his hamstring in the process. Lonnie Walker (knee) will also remain out Friday and Troy Brown Jr. (quad) is questionable, so Max Christie and Kendrick Nunn could see extra run.
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) starting on Wednesday, Seth Curry to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. After missing one game with an illness, O'Neale will make his 35th start this season. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project O'Neale to score 23.3 FanDuel points. O'Neale's projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry operating in second unit role for Nets on Wednesday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry will come off the bench after Royce O'Neale was named Wednesday's starter. In 12.9 expected minutes, our models project Curry to produce 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Naji Marshall for inactive Zion Williamson (hamstring) on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Rockets. Marshall will make his tenth start this season after Zion Williamson was ruled out with a hamstring strain. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Marshall to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Marshall's projection includes 14.1...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (quad) questionable for Spurs on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Richardson has been added to the injury report with a right quad contusion and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 15.3 minutes against Detroit.
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Aaron Wiggins for inactive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) on Tuesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Wiggins will make his seventh start this season after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating, Wiggins' FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke (hip) out for Grizzlies Thursday
Memphis Grizzlies power forward Brandon Clarke (hip) is out Thursday against the Orlando Magic. Clarke will remain out for a third straight game. Xavier Tillman and Santi Aldama should continue to see extra minutes off the bench with Clarke sidelined. Tillman scored 29.2 FanDuel points in 20.8 minutes on Wednesday,...
numberfire.com
Evan Mobley (ankle) available for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Mobley has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.2 minutes against Phoenix. Mobley's Wednesday projection includes 13.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7...
numberfire.com
Laker starting Austin Reaves on Wednesday, Troy Brown Jr. to bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Reaves will make his 12th start this season after Troy Brown Jr. was given bench responsibilities. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Reaves to score 21.4 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 11.5 points, 3.7...
numberfire.com
Corey Kispert operating in bench role for Washington on Tuesday
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kispert will play off the bench after Bradley Beal was picked as Tuesday's starter. In 15.1 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to record 5.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.
numberfire.com
Jalen Suggs (ankle) available off the bench for Magic on Thursday
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Suggs has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Memphis on Thursday for the first time since November 25th. He will come off the bench and will be on a minutes limit.
numberfire.com
Kenrich Williams coming off the bench for Thunder on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Williams will return to the bench on Wednesday with Jaylin Williams back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Kenrich Williams to play 17.9 minutes against Orlando. Williams' Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate available off the bench on Thursday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Tate is active on Thursday but will come off the bench with Eric Gordon remaining in the starting lineup. Our models expect Tate to play 16.7 minutes against Utah. Tate's Thursday projection...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Andre Drummond (shoulder) available on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Drummond has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Nets on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 9.9 minutes against Brooklyn. Drummond's Wednesday projection includes 4.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.8...
numberfire.com
Saddiq Bey coming off Detroit's bench on Wednesday night
Detroit Pistons small forward Saddiq Bey is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Bey will play a bench role after Killian Hayes was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 25.3 expected minutes, our models project Bey to score 24.4 FanDuel points. Bey's projection includes 14.5 points, 4.0...
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) questionable on Friday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Green is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. Green is averaging 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 14.4 FanDuel points per game this season.
Comments / 0