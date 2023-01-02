Read full article on original website
Hit-and-run driver arrested after Arlington officer injured on I-20
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A hit-and-run driver who struck an Arlington police officer on I-20 this morning, Jan. 5, was caught and arrested. It happened around 6:30 a.m. as the officer was helping with a two car wreck in the eastbound lanes near Matlock Road. Initially, one eastbound lane remained open while crews worked to investigate and clear the crash. But then, according to police, a man, later identified as Alfredo Guzman, 32, who was trying to get around the wreck hit the South District patrol officer. Thus, all eastbound lanes were shutdown. The officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at the hospital. The...
Suspect wanted after shooting, killing dog during robbery at Fort Worth convenience store, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot and killed a dog during a robbery at a convenience store Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, Fort Worth officers were called to Sunny's...
KLTV
Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Dallas police arrest suspect in death of hero who tried to stop robbery
A good Samaritan who tried to stop an attempted robbery of a Dallas gas station was killed by the robber during the incident on December 30. Now police have arrested a suspect.
1 dead after UPS truck crashes, lands in creek
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has died after a UPS truck crashed into a barrier and landed in a creek.The Dallas County Sheriff's office says the accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on southbound I-45, just south of Malloy Bridge Road.A UPS truck pulling two trailers had collided with the guardrail and crashed through the concrete bridge barrier. The truck and trailers landed in the creek below. Dallas Fire-Rescue's dive team assisted in the recovery of the driver, who has died. There is no word on the cause of the crash.The two right southbound lanes and entry ramp from Malloy Bridge Road will remain closed until the truck and trailers are removed from the creek.
Man admits to shooting, killing 22-year-old at Rowlett home, police say
ROWLETT, Texas — A 21-year-old suspect is accused of confessing to shooting and killing a man inside a Rowlett home early Wednesday morning, police said. The Rowlett Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Primrose Lane around 1:36 a.m. Wednesday. Police said...
fox4news.com
Police arrest suspect at Dallas golf course after he shot at golfers, hid for hours in drainage ditch
DALLAS - Dramatic moments at a South Dallas golf course on Wednesday, when an hours-long standoff between a suspect and police came to an end thanks to a police robot. Dallas police arrested 31-year-old Kevin Knowles after an hours-long standoff near Grover C. Keeton Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon during the standoff.
Missing Collin County teen from Amber Alert found unharmed
UPDATE: Alexis Vidler was found unharmed at a home near Princeton and Celina Police said she was returned to the custody of CPS. CELINA, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old from Celina who is reported to have been abducted. Alexis Vidler was last seen on Monday in the […]
SWAT Situation Unfolds in Pleasant Grove, Large Police Presence on Scene
A large police presence is seen in the Pleasant Grove area as a SWAT situation unfolds.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A SWAT situation is currently underway in Pleasant Grove, and a large police presence can be observed in the area. According to CBS DFW, the incident began at approximately 10:04 a.m. on January 4, when police officers were following a car with "possible stolen plates" in the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road. The police department's helicopter, Air1, was also called in to provide assistance.
fox4news.com
1 dead after UPS truck trailer crashes through guardrail in Ferris, falls into creek below
FERRIS, Texas - One person is dead after an 18-wheeler crashed through a guardrail and landed in a creek in Ferris. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on southbound Interstate 45, just south of the Malloy Bridge Road. The UPS truck pulling two trailers crashed into a...
Kennedale murder suspect located, arrested in Collin County
en weeks after a man was gunned down at a Kennedale car wash, the man police have been looking for is now behind bars. Kennedale police and the US Marshals Service have been tracking down Emmanuel Bear
fox4news.com
3 arrested in connection to Kennedale car wash shooting that killed 1, injured juvenile
KENNEDALE, Texas - The Kennedale Police Department announced three arrests have been made in a shooting at a car wash that killed 18-year-old Hayden Scarlato and injured a juvenile in October 2022. Nicolas Luebano was arrested in Ellis County on Nov. 9, 2022 for capital murder and aggravated assault with...
Suspect in custody after standoff in southeast Dallas
Police have arrested a suspect they say fired shots during a chase in southeast Dallas. It started when officers tried to pull over a vehicle on Saint Augustine Road that officers suspected had stolen license plates.
2 arrested in connection to robbery, shooting at Arlington apartments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a shooting Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane.Arlington spokesman Tim Ciesco said the 37-year-old victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. Both suspects, Zahrek Patton and Kelton Ingram remain in-custody. Patton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading and aggravated robbery. Ingram was charged with evading and aggravated Robbery. Ciesco said another individual inside the apartment had some outstanding warrants and was arrested on those as well. Several officers were already nearby the apartment doing follow up...
Suspected mastermind of North Texas burglary ring now under indictment for murder
18-year old Joey Jarvis of Dallas is accused of five felonies, including murder, for taking part in a series of burglaries, getting into a chase with Garland police, then crashing and killing a 16-year old passenger.
dallasexpress.com
FedEx Driver Killed in Dallas Crash
A FedEx truck driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 635 in North Dallas, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash closed the eastbound lane that afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. along the LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, said a Dallas...
Amber Alert discontinued for 17-year-old from north Texas
An Amber Alert that was issued in the morning hours of Thursday was discontinued Thursday afternoon.
fox4news.com
Dallas police use robot to end golf course standoff
An hours-long standoff between a suspect and police came to an end thanks to a police robot. The suspect is accused of stealing a golf cart and shooting at golfers before hiding in a drainage ditch.
Richland Hills police share details about 8-year-old allegedly stabbed to death by grandfather; no motive released
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Richland Hills police held a new conference Wednesday to share new details about the investigation into a grandfather arrested in the New Year's Day fatal stabbing of his 8-year-old grandson. Richland Hills Police Chief Kim Sylvester said she hopes to hand over the case to...
