OHA adopts final Psilocybin Services Act rules in Oregon

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to launch the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services.

The rules implement Ballot Measure 109, which is now codified in Oregon law in ORS 475A. The rules allow the Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) section to begin accepting applications for four licensure types on Jan. 2, 2023. OHA will regulate these licensees. Persons operating outside the licensed system may be subject to criminal penalties, which is a matter for local or state law enforcement.

Under ORS 475A, a client 21 and older may access psilocybin services and will be required to complete a preparation session with a licensed facilitator before participating in an administration session. The client will only access psilocybin at a licensed service center during an administration session. Integration sessions will be made available after administration sessions to further support clients.

Psilocybin products must be cultivated or processed by licensed manufacturers and tested by licensed, accredited testing labs before being sold to licensed service centers. Service centers are the only licensee authorized to sell psilocybin products to clients and only for consumption at the licensed service center during administration sessions.

It will take some time for these four license groups to become licensed and set up operations. Licensees will determine the cost of their services and scheduling of clients once they are licensed and open for business.

