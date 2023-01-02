ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

OHA adopts final Psilocybin Services Act rules in Oregon

By The News Guard
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nema7_0k1CMVPq00

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to launch the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services.

The rules implement Ballot Measure 109, which is now codified in Oregon law in ORS 475A. The rules allow the Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) section to begin accepting applications for four licensure types on Jan. 2, 2023. OHA will regulate these licensees. Persons operating outside the licensed system may be subject to criminal penalties, which is a matter for local or state law enforcement.

Under ORS 475A, a client 21 and older may access psilocybin services and will be required to complete a preparation session with a licensed facilitator before participating in an administration session. The client will only access psilocybin at a licensed service center during an administration session. Integration sessions will be made available after administration sessions to further support clients.

Psilocybin products must be cultivated or processed by licensed manufacturers and tested by licensed, accredited testing labs before being sold to licensed service centers. Service centers are the only licensee authorized to sell psilocybin products to clients and only for consumption at the licensed service center during administration sessions.

It will take some time for these four license groups to become licensed and set up operations. Licensees will determine the cost of their services and scheduling of clients once they are licensed and open for business.

For the latest updates, go to Oregon Psilocybin Services distribution list at oregon.gov/psilocybin.

Comments / 0

Related
bendsource.com

Oh So Very Much Weed

Like any state, Oregon has its problems, and for cannabis producers, 2022's biggest problem was oversupply. Our Adult Use cannabis program, established in 2014, moved cannabis from an illicit drug to a heavily taxed and regulated commodity. And as with any commodity, supply and demand drives rising, or falling, prices.
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Oregon Starts Accepting Applications For Psilocybin Program

Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) has begun accepting applications for licenses for manufacturers, laboratories, service centers and facilitators. OPS, located at the Oregon Health Authority’s Public Health Division, has posted information on how to apply for the license types on its website, Oregon.gov/psilocybin. OPS began accepting applications Jan. 2. Under...
OREGON STATE
Robbie Newport

Oregon's Measure 110 drug decriminalization experiment nearly two years later/Opinion

Finding effective ways to deal with substance abuse besides incarceration was one of the main reasons Oregon voters passed Measure 110 in 2020. Oregon was the first state in the U.S. to decriminalize personal-use possession amounts of hard drugs like heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, cocaine, and opiates with Measure 110. The law takes profits from cannabis taxes and savings gained from not incarcerating drug addicts and uses them to aid in substance abuse treatment.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Inflation means Oregon rent bill to have biggest impact yet in 2023

An Oregon Senate bill that passed in 2019 focusing on rent increases could have impact yet in 2023. And for people on fixed income, it could be particularly difficult. Oregon Senate Bill 608, also known as the “No Cause Eviction Protection and Rent Cap” bill, states landlords can increase rent by 7% plus inflation. Because of how bad inflation has been, it could add up to a possible 14.6% increase.
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

Find 11 New Laws to Help the Citizens of Oregon in 2023

When the clock strikes midnight every New Year immediately there are brand new laws and revisions that go into effect. Below are 11 new Oregon laws that could affect your life. 1) Mandatory Overtime. Senate Bill 1513 won't allow employers to penalize their tortilla plant workers or bakers if they...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Oregon’s Schools Produce Woeful Results. Use Purse Strings to Hold School Districts Accountable.

Problem: Oregon’s schools produce woeful results. Idea: Use purse strings to hold school districts accountable. Oregon’s schools underperform those in peer states in terms of elementary and high school reading rates, graduation rates, length of school year, and a variety of other measures—and Portland historically underperforms the state’s other large districts.
OREGON STATE
Smithonian

Adults Can Now Use Magic Mushrooms With Supervision in Oregon

On January 1, Oregon became the first state in the nation to allow adults to use psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in so-called magic mushrooms. Now, anyone aged 21 and older can legally access psilocybin services in Oregon—which means they’ll be able to consume psychedelic mushrooms under the supervision of a state-certified facilitator.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Harney County judge’s order allows gun sales without completed background checks

A Harney County Circuit Court decision allows Oregonians to continue to buy firearms before completing a background check. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio issued his decision on Tuesday, preventing the state from enacting a background check requirement for firearm purchases. It is part of Measure 114, a law Oregon voters passed in November that is […] The post Harney County judge’s order allows gun sales without completed background checks appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

The State Elections Director Advocated for Compliance and Investigations. Her Boss Says She “Didn’t Get It.”

Three weeks after state elections director Deborah Scroggin abruptly resigned, emails and interviews with involved parties reveal a deep disconnect between Scroggin and her supervisors, including Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. Scroggin’s Dec. 9 resignation came 18 months after Fagan hailed her hiring from the city of Portland’s Elections Office...
OREGON STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Grassroots Parents Organization Files Complaints Claiming Discrimination in Schools Separating Students Based on Race

Parents Defending Education (PDE), a grassroots parental rights organization, filed three complaints Tuesday with the Biden Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) that allege discrimination in schools that formed “racial affinity” groups or “community circles” to separate students based on their race. The complaints...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Fagan Will Fine Oregon Democrats for FTX Donation

More than a month after WW’s initial inquiry, the Democratic Party of Oregon still won’t say what it plans to do with a $500,000 contribution made in the name of Nishad Singh, former director of engineering at FTX, the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried. Among other...
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Oregon OKs Amazon plan to buy chain of medical clinics

The Oregon Health Authority has quickly approved Amazon’s plan to buy One Medical, a multi-state medical clinic network, overriding objections by several dozen individuals and groups that the deal merits denial or a more in-depth review. The state said it found no reason to take more than 30 days,...
OREGON STATE
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
327
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy