West Lafayette, IN

btpowerhouse.com

1/5 Big Ten Preview: Purdue Heads to Columbus

There are three games scattered across the night with a doubleheader on FS1 and Maryland traveling to Rutgers on BTN. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action. In the biggest game of the night, top ranked Purdue heads to Columbus in another tough test. The Boilermakers lost last time out to Rutgers by a point, struggling from the field and more importantly failing to take care of business at the free throw line (19-28). Zach Edey was about as limited as he’s been all year, though he still added 19 points and 11 boards.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's basketball lands 4-star 2024 prospect Dellquan Warren

The Rutgers men’s basketball team landed 2024 four-star guard Dellquan Warren on Friday. Warren is the first player of the highly anticipated 2024 recruiting class to announce his commitment to the Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1). Warren was in Piscataway on Thursday to compete in “The Battle in New Jersey”,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
BET

Missing Princeton Student Misrach Ewunetie’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Mercer County, N.J. prosecutors announced on Dec. 28 that Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who went missing for several days before being found on the campus grounds, died by suicide. A statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office said the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s office determined her death...
PRINCETON, NJ
insidernj.com

Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration

The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
NEWARK, NJ
New Pittsburgh Courier

Comcast set to raise rates on cable services

Comcast users will soon see price increases on their bills as the company raises fees for a number of services. The company, headquartered in Philadelphia, recently announced that it will increase its rates for customers nationwide by 3.8 percent on average, with different regions seeing slightly different rate increases. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
centraljersey.com

Welcome to The East Brunswick Sun

Welcome to the first issue of the East Brunswick Sun, a new newspaper and website that will serve your community. The articles and advertising appearing in our printed edition and on our website will be produced by employees of Newspaper Media Group, a company that publishes community newspapers throughout New Jersey.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Detroit News

Michigan man fires AR-15 at New Year's Eve party with fireworks, kills two

A Michigan man will likely face felony charges after firing an AR-15 at a New Year's Eve party near a fireworks display, killing two. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man whose name hasn't been released, is being held on $5 million bond in Van Buren County Jail and could be arraigned as early as Tuesday on two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
roi-nj.com

Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick

East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Turnbridge Equities sells Ballantine Brewery portfolio in Newark

Turnbridge Equities, in partnership with Long Wharf Capital, on Tuesday said it sold its 738,000-square-foot Newark Distribution Center, formerly known as the Ballantine Brewery complex, in Newark to Hines, a global real estate investment firm, for an undisclosed price. Located at 397-447 Ferry Street, 400 Ferry Street, and 100 Christie...
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ

