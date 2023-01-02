ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics' Red Auerbach Hired Wilt Chamberlain As A Bellhop With A $13 Per Week Salary And Coached Him During His High School Years

Wilt Chamberlain was as dominant an athlete individually as any sport has ever seen. The big man put up stats that no one has even come close to matching in the modern era and the stories about Wilt have turned into legends. He is remembered as this larger-than-life figure, the consummate superstar, but before he made it to the top of the basketball world, Chamberlain too was just a kid waiting for his opportunity.
76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon

Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz

The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game

The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
WWE is seriously considering a heel turn for a top star

It looks like Bobby Lashley could be turning heel soon. In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin). On Monday’s episode of Raw, Damage CTRL was getting ready to head out to the ring and you could see...
Ja Morant Allegedly Punched A 17-Year-Old Teenager During A Basketball Pickup Game After He Threw The Ball At The NBA Star

Over the last year or so, Ja Morant has truly blossomed into one of the best young players in the NBA. Morant has improved in all aspects of his game and is now regarded as one of the future superstars of the league. Evidently, Morant has gained an immense amount of popularity among fans as well, thanks to his explosive playing style.
Players in LA's Clubhouse Reportedly Want Trevor Bauer Back

The deadline for the Dodgers to make a decision on Trevor Bauer is coming up. On Friday, they'll have to decide whether they want to keep him on the team, or release him, and still pay him around $22 million. There hasn't been a lot of reports surrounding the topic,...
Insider: Broncos' coaching search could cost GM George Paton his job

Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer believes Denver's ownership group, the Walton-Penner family, will do whatever it takes to get a respected head coach -- even if it has to fire GM George Paton. "If the owners need to bring in a certain GM to attract a coach, that's where...
LeBron James Made NBA History Again On Monday Night

The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t a very good team right now, but they’ll continue to be must-watch television for as long as they have LeBron James on the court. James never ceases to amaze, and he continues to dominate opposing defenses just like he did when he was a teenager.
Watch: Dr. J's 'Rock the Cradle' slam dunk on 40th anniversary

His official name is Julius Winfield Erving II, but he became better known around the NBA and in sports culture in general as Dr. J in the '70s and '80s. Dr. J was as much a basketball superstar as he was an icon. He was as effective on the court — averaging 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game — as he was flashy.
Minnesota Vikings catch another huge break in regular-season finale

Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
Dak Prescott Is Looking To Surpass A Franchise Legend

The Dallas Cowboys are set to play their Week 18 game against the Washington Commanders. With plenty still on the line the Cowboys will play all of their starters, with hopes of improving their playoff seed. Washington has already announced they will start rookie quarterback Sam Howell in the game.
New mock draft highlights madness of prospect evaluation

Duck for cover. Mock draft season is here. In its first mock draft of 2023, Football Outsiders has the Houston Texans selecting Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud first overall. That goes against the conventional wisdom that has Houston drafting 2021 Heisman Trophy-winning QB Bryce Young of Alabama. In Football Outsiders'...
