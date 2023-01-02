ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
aarp.org

Best Bargains for January

Ready to get out and spend all the holiday gift cards you received last month? Stretch those gifted dollars even further by shopping for items that stores are offering on deep discount this time of year. Here’s a look at some categories where you can find great deals now, according...
Mashed

An Aldi Clearance Price Change Has Customers In Shambles

Aldi has long been praised for its very low prices. Even now as inflation rages on, the German grocer continues to be a top spot to shop for people looking to save a few bucks when re-stocking their pantry and fridge. And while you might not think it can get any cheaper than $0.59 Greek yogurt, $2.45 coffee creamer, or sirloin steaks that ring in around $3.00 less than at other national chains – all of which Go Banking Rates says have been found at Aldi – it turns out, it can.
frugalhotspot.com

Costco Coupon Book JANUARY 2023

The Costco Coupon Book January 2023 starts today, December 28, 2022 and is filled with some pretty good deals on Charmin toilet paper, Huggies diapers, Mohawk flooring, Lucky jeans, Eddie Bauer joggers, Chobani yogurt, Jimmy Dean Delights, Kirkland Signature lobster bisque, and more! The sale runs through January 22, 2023.
Dollar Deals

Costco new arrivals this week (January 2023)

We're back at Costco and in today's article, I'm going to show you all the new products that will be available in your store very soon. I found a ton of new products, including tasty food options, low-calorie snacks, new desserts, and more. However, keep in mind that these deals may differ depending on your store and location. Additionally, I want to know where in Costco you typically shop.
CNET

Is a Costco Executive Membership Worth the Money? We Did the Math

Buying wholesale or bulk groceries is a good way to save money on those receipts over the course of the year, provided you have the storage space in your home for a little bit of casual stockpiling. We previously examined the potential size of those savings when we broke down if Costco is really cheaper than a grocery store (spoiler alert, it was -- majorly).
TODAY.com

What are Walmart's New Year's hours? Here’s what you need to know

What’s the best part about New Year’s Day? Committing to making the year ahead one for the books. A close runner-up? Breathing a sigh of relief that all your holiday shopping is finally over and you can back to perusing the aisles in peace. Walmart is one of...
TODAY.com

What's open on New Year's Day? Here's the full list of store hours

It's time to say "farewell" to another year and usher in the new one. Whether your plans include a New Year's movie marathon or a fancy party with a side of bubbly, a last-minute trip to the store is probably in the cards. But here's the catch: Many retailers have...
TODAY.com

Is Walmart open on Christmas? What to know about the store’s holiday hours

Family, friends and Christmas traditions are just a few of the things that make the holiday season so special. Whether this year's celebration includes a Christmas-themed getaway or a festive dinner with loved ones, it's likely going to involve a few trips to the store to stock up on gifts and groceries.
Footwear News

These Stores Are Open on Christmas Day in 2022 for Last-Minute Shopping, Live Updates

If you’re wondering which stores are open on Christmas Day in 2022, look no further. We’ve got you covered. Though the Dec. 25 holiday frequently finds most retailers, boutiques and shopping centers closed in observance of the holiday, this year is a little different. Despite closures and observed hours for employees during the event, many shopping destinations will remain open throughout the country on Christmas Day. Larger chain pharmacies and all-purpose stores including CVS, 7-Eleven and Rite Aid are set to remain open with their regular Sunday hours on Christmas Day. However, other retailers including Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will be...
ETOnline.com

The 20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop for New Year Savings

New Year deals on must-have items at Walmart are here. Right now, you can find sales on everything from Apple products to furniture and home essentials. Walmart is ushering out thousands of amazing deals across all categories to help you prepare for the brand-new year. This is a great time...
