New Hobby Shop To Open In Lufkin, Texas
If you are in Lufkin and you love all things Pokemon, you might have already heard about the Chadderbox Hobby Shop. It is the brainchild of local Lufkin voice actor, veteran, and store owner, Chad Fischer. After selling Pokemon cards and other hobby items in a booth at the Angelina...
KSLA
Texas woman driving 18-wheeler killed in DeSoto Parish wreck
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Texas lost her life in a wreck in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. On Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 9:30 p.m., troopers started investigating the one-vehicle wreck on Highway 513 neat Oxford Cutoff Road. Schanda Roundtree, 52, of Nacogdoches, Texas, was killed. LSP’s...
KETK GIVES BACK: Panola County Sheriff’s Office
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – This week, KETK recognized the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with Sheriff Cutter Clinton about new changes in the office. Sheriff Clinton talked about how exactly the sheriff’s office has changed since he was elected. “With the change in regime and a change of administration, a lot of the times […]
New BBQ Joint Open in Kilgore, Texas! Bring on the Burnt Ends!
Over the holidays I was enjoying some time off and I had an unexpected message pop up on Facebook messenger about a new restaurant that I need to try in Kilgore, Texas. It came from a new friend that I met online after he told me about the two biscuits and a tea story out of Kilgore. I’m always excited to hear about new restaurant openings in East Texas so I knew I had to learn more about this new spot for BBQ.
Animatronic Drive Thru Dinosaurs Are Coming To Lufkin, Texas
Just about every post I do about a new business coming to Lufkin is met with the same response online. We need something for the kids to do. Could all of the town's problems be solved if there was something for the kids to do? Though one event might not eradicate this issue, it's at least one more thing to keep those kiddos occupied.
KTRE
Downed tree in Lufkin ruptures gas line
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - City crews have closed Butler and Melton Streets in Lufkin as a downed tree has ruptured a gas line. The tree was reported down around 8:45 a.m. It also damaged phone lines in the area. The home where the tree fells has been evacuated. Lufkin Police...
bluebonnetnews.com
Fugitive from San Jacinto County named Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive
Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July 2021, when the...
Strong Tornadoes With 111+ MPH Winds At Risk in East TX on Monday
Q: What's a sure sign that you live in East Texas during the winter?. A: When your load of laundry for the same day includes shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, and jackets. That's how quickly the weather can go from frigid to warm and right back to freezing. The East Texas Winter/Spring...
bluebonnetnews.com
Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer
The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
Michaels to open crafts store in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Michaels, an arts and crafts store, is set to open a storefront in Lufkin in the South Loop Crossing shopping center later this year. According to a communications representative with Michaels, the Lufkin store will be hiring for dozens of positions over the course of the year including temporary, part-time and […]
List of 11 Felony Arrests in Anderson County, TX Around the Holidays
The holidays are now behind us and while many of us made fun memories with friends and family not everyone had that same experience. And as arrest reports are made available to the public, we have taken the time to put together a list of 11 people who were arrested for felony crimes within Anderson County, Texas between Wednesday, December 28th and Monday, January 2nd.
kjas.com
One dead and one hospitalized following Angelina County crash
A terrible crash in Angelina County involving an 18-wheeler has left one dead and one hospitalized. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night on State Highway 103, east of Lufkin. Troopers say 37-year-old Terry Vaught, of Longview, was driving the big-rig and he...
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for some Angelina County residents
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice for certain Redland Water Supply customers has been issued due to a line break causing low system pressure. This notice is for customers that live on Winston 8 Ranch Rd, FM 2021 West Of Highway 59 To Doubletree. All affected customers...
kjas.com
All he wanted to do is go fishing
Dillon Bailey of Holly Springs had a day off and all he wanted to do was catch a big mess of fish, but sometimes it just doesn't go the way you want it to. Dillon was in the process of loading his boat in the Angelina River just below the Highway 63 bridge, west of Jasper, shortly before noon when something happened and the boat, trailer and Chevrolet Tahoe rolled into the water.
messenger-news.com
Houston County Commissioners Honor Eustice Kitchen, Announce Support for Border Security
HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court held their regular bi-monthly meeting Tuesday, Dec. 27. The court honored local business woman and body builder Eustice Kitchen and called on leaders in Austin and Washington D.C. to secure the southern border. After opening the meeting and approving minutes and...
Police Release More Details in Arrest of East Texas Most Wanted Fugitive
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. East Texas most wanted fugitive, Matthew Hoy Edgar, was arrested after almost a year on the run through some extensive work from several law enforcement agencies and is back in a Sabine County, Texas jail.
Four-wheeler theft under investigation by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced that they are investigating the theft of a four-wheeler from a deer lease in the area of Hollow Rock. According to officials, the Grizzly 550 4×4 4-wheeler was stolen on or around Dec. 28, 2022. Officials said that the deer lease the four-wheeler was stolen […]
More than a tripledemic: Nacogdoches doctors busy with heightened virus cases
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches doctors are seeing patients come in with several viruses, similar to what many places are seeing throughout the country. Dr. Eddy Furniss said it is more than a ‘”tripledemic.'” “We’re actually having a ‘septidemic,'” said Dr. Eddy Furniss with Nacogdoches Health Partners. He added that clinics and hospitals are extremely busy. “I am […]
kjas.com
Feds arrest man in a Jasper home
No details are known, but we have confirmed that federal authorities arrested a man who was in a Jasper home on Thursday. At about 12:00 noon, officers on the federal, state, county, and municipal level went to a house in the 200 block of Sheila Street, and a short time later a man was transported by a state trooper to the Jasper County Jail.
2-vehicle crash on I-20 blocks westbound lane
KILGORE, Texas — A two vehicle crash on the westbound lane of Intersection 20 at the 590 mile marker, just east of 2087 has caused a road blockage. According a Kilgore Fire Department Facebook post, Flight for Life was called but later cancelled and one victim was taken to a local hospital.
