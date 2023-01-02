Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Anti-Bibi resistance playing with fire
Like the Democrats who went into the streets in their millions the weekend Donald Trump was inaugurated president in January 2017, Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s foes clearly intend to act as a “resistance,” rather than a loyal opposition. Netanyahu and his right-wing and religious coalition partners...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rocket launched from Gaza falls in Palestinian territory
Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip launched a rocket at Israel on Tuesday night, but the projectile fell in Gazan territory, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The launch was detected, but in accordance with standard operating procedures no alert was sounded as no area of Israel was under threat, the IDF said in a statement.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
Russia Has a New Plane Problem
The British Ministry of Defense said that Russia was relying on an aging aircraft fleet to fight in Ukraine.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: Israel will counter Iran nuclear deal openly, from a position of strength
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday vowed to thwart Iran’s nuclear ambitions, saying during the weekly Cabinet meeting that his new government was united in achieving that aim. “We will work openly, from a position of strength, in the international arena against a return to the [2015] nuclear...
Cleveland Jewish News
US accuses Israel of ‘exacerbating tensions’ which could ‘lead to violence’
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price this week accused Israel of actions that could provoke Palestinian violence. “We are deeply concerned by the visit of the Israeli minister at the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif. This visit has the potential of exacerbating tensions and lead to violence,” Price said. On Tuesday,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu must defend Israel against ‘wokeism’
Political philosopher and author Yoram Hazony joins Caroline Glick in this week’s “Caroline Glick Show.” Hazony heads the National Conservatism Movement, which operates in the United States and Europe. The two discuss the philosopher’s new book, “Rediscovering Conservatism,” and its lessons for Israel. Glick...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli minister requests citizenship revocation for terrorists set to be freed
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri requested on Wednesday that Israeli citizenship be revoked for two Palestinian terrorists who murdered an IDF soldier 40 years. Brothers Maher and Karim Younis murdered Cpl. Avraham Bromberg on his way home in 1980, and the two terrorists are set to be released in the coming days after spending four decades in jail.
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Massachusetts lawmaker under fire for accusing Israel of ‘being on a mission to kill Palestinians’
A former Massachusetts state legislator is being condemned by Jewish and Zionist organizations for accusing Israel of “being on a mission to kill Palestinians.”. During her final week in office, Democratic Rep. Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, who represents the fourth Essex district in the northeastern part of the state, took to Twitter on Dec. 29 to attack Israel and its new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lebanon court charges 7 for attack that killed an Irish UN soldier
Lebanon’s military court charged seven people on Thursday for an attack last month that killed an Irish soldier serving in a UN peacekeeping force. On Dec. 15, a vehicle carrying troops from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was fired upon while traveling in southern Lebanon. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hezbollah chief: Middle East could ‘explode’ after Ben-Gvir’s Temple Mount visit
Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah warned on Tuesday of consequences for Israeli Cabinet member Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. In televised remarks on the third anniversary of the U.S.’s assassination in Iraq of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, Nasrallah said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit could cause the volatile situation in the Middle East to “explode.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Oman, once thought to be next Abraham Accords signer, criminalizes relations with Israel
(JTA) — Just a few years ago, Oman was expected to be next in line after Morocco, Sudan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to sign onto the Abraham Accords normalization agreements with Israel. On Friday, the country’s parliament voted to criminalize any relations or interactions with “the Zionist...
Cleveland Jewish News
US: Iran turned down ‘ready to go’ nuclear deal
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price revealed on Tuesday that Iran had rejected a revised nuclear deal that was “essentially finished.”. “The point we’ve made is that the Iranians killed the opportunity for a swift return to mutual compliance with the [2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]. They most recently did so in September when they turned their backs on a deal that was by all accounts essentially finalized, ready to go,” said Price.
Cleveland Jewish News
Conference of Presidents condemns ‘latest disgraceful’ UN resolution on Israel
The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Wednesday slammed the U.N. General Assembly for working to sanction Israel for protecting its civilian population. The Conference put out a statement condemning the U.N. body’s latest resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to investigate Israel. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: We’re committed to status quo on Temple Mount
“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is committed to strictly maintaining the status quo, without changes, on the Temple Mount,” according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday. The prime minister denied assertions that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir‘s Tuesday morning visit to the holy site...
Cleveland Jewish News
Indian FM urges taking ‘cooperation forward’ in call with Israeli counterpart
Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Thursday phoned his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen to congratulate him on assuming his post. “Look forward to partnering [with Cohen] in taking our cooperation forward. Value his many insights, including on economy and security,” Jaishankar wrote in a follow-up Twitter post. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Moscow’s former chief rabbi: ‘The best option for Russian Jews is to leave’
(JTA) — Pinchas Goldshmidt, the former chief rabbi of Moscow who fled the country earlier this year, said other Russian Jews should leave before it’s too late in an interview with the Guardian. “When we look back over Russian history, whenever the political system was in danger you...
Cleveland Jewish News
UN Security Council to meet over Ben-Gvir Temple Mount visit
The United Nations Security Council will convene on Thursday to discuss Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s visit earlier this week to Temple Mount. Israel had reportedly lobbied members of the forum to forgo the session, but is now focusing its diplomatic efforts on preventing censure of the Jewish state, whether a unanimous statement or a resolution (which would be unlikely to pass due to the United States’ veto power in the body).
