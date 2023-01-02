Read full article on original website
Pakistan unsure flood aid conference to translate into funds
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials are increasingly concerned whether next week’s U.N.-backed conference will succeed in raising the billions of dollars needed to help survivors and launch reconstruction efforts following last summer’s devastating floods. Authorities say they need $16.3 billion, half of which will be financed from the budget. The government seeks the other half — about $8 billion — in aid donations from the international community. The United Nations and Pakistan are jointly hosting the conference on Monday in Geneva. Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the U.N., said at a news conference on Thursday that the event aims to foster “solidarity” and support for the victims of the floods that killed 1,739 people and affected 33 million Pakistanis.
Afghan Taliban kill 8 in raids of IS hideouts in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Afghan Taliban have killed eight Islamic State group fighters and arrested nine others in raids against the militants’ hideouts in Afghanistan. A senior Taliban spokesman said Thursday in a tweet that the IS members had a key role in the attack on a Chinese hotel and paved the way for foreign IS members to come to Afghanistan. He added that the raids in the capital city, Kabul, and western Nimroz province on Wednesday struck the network responsible for organizing attacks on Kabul’s Longan Hotel, the Pakistani embassy and a recent attack near Kabul airport.
US changes to Turkey’s preferred spelling at ally’s request
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it’s adopted Turkey’s preferred spelling for the name of the country — T-U-R-K-I-Y-E. In doing so, the department is acting on a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation. The department has instructed that new official documents refer to the new spelling, although the pronunciation won’t change. Several other federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, had already adopted the new spelling. The State Department move comes ahead of an expected visit to Washington later this month by Turkey’s foreign minister. It’s expected that Turkey’s position on the war in Ukraine and Turkeys resistance to allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO will be high on the agenda.
Cameroonian fishery products banned in EU, commission says
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The European Commission on Thursday banned imports of seafood caught in Cameroon’s waters, or by ships flagged there, and it labeled the West African country as “non-cooperating” in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. The commission said in a statement that Cameroon was not adequately monitoring its fleet of fishing boats, many of which operated in international waters. The actions come about two years after the EU warned Cameroon of the shortcomings. The AP reported in July that many seafood companies were registering their fishing fleets in Cameroon because of the lack of oversight.
Iran closes French institute over Charlie Hebdo cartoons
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has shut down a decades-old French research institute in response to cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that mocked the country’s ruling clerics. Iran’s Foreign Ministry called the closure on Thursday of the French Institute for Research in Iran, which was established in 1983, a “first step” in response to the cartoons. The magazine had billed the cartoons as a show of support for anti-government demonstrations that have convulsed Iran for nearly four months. Iran on Wednesday summoned the French ambassador to complain about the cartoons. France condemned Iran’s actions and accused it of violating human rights.
US settles with Mexican man arrested despite DACA status
SEATTLE (AP) — A Mexican man who was arrested by U.S. immigration agents in 2017 despite his participation in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children will be allowed to remain in the country for at least the next four years under a settlement with the Justice Department. The agreement announced Wednesday allows Daniel Ramirez Medina a chance to obtain lawful status in the U.S. He was arrested at a suburban Seattle apartment complex where immigration agents had gone to find his father. His 46-day detention raised questions about the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in the early days of the Trump administration.
Australian charged over travel to IS territory freed on bail
SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian woman charged with willingly entering part of Syria that was under control of the Islamic State group has been freed on bail as a debate raged about the risk to the community. Mariam Raad is one of several Australians whose husbands were killed or jailed after they joined the Islamic State group. Australia repatriated four such women and 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp in October. Raad was first arrested Thursday. Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the returned women posed no threat to the community but would be monitored. A former New South Wales police minister said he had received “completely opposite” advice on Raad and was told she was a security threat.
Japan, US to hold security talks before Kishida meets Biden
TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the United States will hold security talks between their foreign and defense ministers in Washington the day before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lands in the U.S. capital next week. Kishida meets with President Joe Biden on Jan. 13 for a summit wrapping up his tour of Group of Seven nations as Tokyo expands its military and deepens its alliance with America. Japan’s Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will fly to Washington to join their American counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken for talks on Wednesday. They are expected to focus on their new national security strategies and concerns including China, North Korea and Russia.
U.S. pledges $30m to Moldova hit hard by war in Ukraine
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — The U.S. has pledged $30 million in aid to Moldova to help the small country tackle an energy crisis and other economic hardships “caused by the Kremlin’s unprovoked and unjustified war” against Ukraine. An official from the U.S. Agency for International Development said Thursday the funds will be paid to Moldova — one of Europe’s poorest countries, landlocked between Ukraine and Romania — through a World Bank trust fund. Some of the funds will also be used to reimburse Moldova for previous electricity purchases. The agency said that the war in Ukraine has placed Moldova’s “short-term economic recovery and its long-term economic prospects at risk.”
Ukraine to get French combat vehicles in key move by West
PARIS (AP) — The French Defense Ministry says it will hold talks “very quickly” with its Ukrainian counterpart about the number of armored combat vehicles it will deliver to help the country in its fight against Russian forces. The ministry said Thursday discussions will include the delivery’s timetable as well as the training of Ukrainian soldiers on the vehicles. According to the French presidency, it’s the first time this type of Western-made vehicles will be provided to the Ukrainian military. Designated as a “light tank” in French, the AMX-10 RC is primarily designed for reconnaissance missions. Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter to thank France for its decision.
Biden announces new migration programs as he prepares to visit the border on Sunday
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he is expanding a program to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela — along with a plan to expel as many migrants from those countries who circumvent US laws — as his administration confronts a surge of migrants at the southern border.
Soccer fans hopeful ahead of Gulf Cup in Iraqi city of Basra
BASRA, Iraq (AP) — Iraq is hosting its first international soccer tournament in more than four decades and for many Iraqis, the tournament that is about to kick off in the southern city of Basra offers a rare moment of joy and optimism. The eight-nation Arabian Gulf Cup starts on Friday, with teams from the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — as well as Yemen and Iraq. Soccer fans and officials say the two weeks of matches will be a respite from all the violence, political and economic crises. many hope that if the tournament goes smoothly, FIFA could allow World Cup qualifiers to return to Baghdad.
Lebanon charges 7 suspects in killing of UN peacekeeper
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s military tribunal has charged seven suspects in last month’s attack that killed an Irish peacekeeper when a group of armed local residents ambushed his convoy and opened fire. The shooting took place near the town of Al-Aqbiya in southern Lebanon, a center of support for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has denied any role in the killing. One suspect was arrested in late December, allegedly “in cooperation with Hezbollah,” which said he was not a member of the group. Lebanese officials said on Thursday that the arrested man and six others who are on the run have been charged with the killing.
