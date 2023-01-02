ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Man charged with Atlanta rapper Takeoff’s death released on $1M bond

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Takeoff is now out of jail. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was taken into custody on Dec. 1. His arrest came one day after another man was charged in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. It happened as more than 30 people were leaving a private party early that morning. Police say shots were fired during an argument over a dice game, but 28-year-old Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info

ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cook Out worker stabbed at work

A 17-year-old wanted for an attack at a fast food restaurant turned herself into the Fulton County Jail around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Atlanta police say Kenya Pierce went from serving up food last month to stabbing a fellow coworker.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man and teen charged in Norcross homicide

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - An adult and teenager have been charged in a homicide that took place Dec. 15 in Norcross. That night a man was found shot to death near the entryway to his home on Stanfield Court. The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit identified 20-year-old Requel Rayshawn Johnson and 17-year-old...
NORCROSS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County officials arrest suspect wanted in 2021 murder

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have arrested a man wanted in Clayton County for shooting multiple people and killing one back in 2021. Police say Daniel Allen, 18, drove into The Life at Pine Grove apartment complex in Riverdale before jumping out of his vehicle and firing a weapon on Oct. 26, 2021.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

9-year-old dies in southeast Atlanta hit-and-run, police say

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a 9-year-old boy was struck and killed outside of a southeast Atlanta recreation center Tuesday night. The child was hit by a vehicle around 6:37 p.m. at 365 Cleveland Ave. SE., a the Atlanta Police Department said. The address is the Rosel Fann Recreation Center by Browns Mill Golf Course in Atlanta's Rosedale Heights neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two men shot at scene off Campbellton Road in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two men were shot in an incident off Campbellton Road on Monday evening, Atlanta Police said. The two were injured near an address that appears to correspond with a pizza and wings restaurant that's in the 1800 block of Campbellton. The location is to the southeast of Adams Park.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

1 arrested in Clayton County shooting, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person has been arrested following a Clayton County shooting Tuesday. According to Clayton County Police Department Public Information Officer Jordan Parrish, officers responded to the 300 block of Windemere Way after a person was shot. He said police found a man unresponsive in the front yard.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows officers, troopers chasing one of East Point's most wanted

EAST POINT, Ga. - A 19-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested following a wild chase through East Point on Monday morning. The East Point police released a composite video showing a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee flee officers through the streets. It started around 10:35 a.m....
EAST POINT, GA
