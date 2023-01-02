Read full article on original website
Teen arrested, charged with stabbing co-worker at SE Atlanta Cook Out
One day after police shared photos of two suspects wanted on aggravated assault charges related to a stabbing at a southeast Atlanta Cook Out last month, one suspect turned herself in to authorities.
Surveillance video shows moments truck plowed into Atlanta home with 4 children inside
ATLANTA — Doorbell cam video shows the moments a truck plowed into a northwest Atlanta house with four children inside Tuesday night. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the home on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive Thursday, where the house is now boarded up. and workers have started to put in new windows.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man charged with Atlanta rapper Takeoff’s death released on $1M bond
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Takeoff is now out of jail. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was taken into custody on Dec. 1. His arrest came one day after another man was charged in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. It happened as more than 30 people were leaving a private party early that morning. Police say shots were fired during an argument over a dice game, but 28-year-old Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for shooters who killed a grandmother cashing in a lottery ticket
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Lashunder Edge would have turned 65 years old. But almost one year ago, she got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta. Edge’s niece Carletta Ford tells Atlanta News First her aunt was walking to a gas station...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info
ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
fox5atlanta.com
Cook Out worker stabbed at work
A 17-year-old wanted for an attack at a fast food restaurant turned herself into the Fulton County Jail around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Atlanta police say Kenya Pierce went from serving up food last month to stabbing a fellow coworker.
Suspect accused of throwing burning ‘substance’ in woman’s face on NYC subway arrested in Atlanta
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fugitive who was on the run in for nearly a month after what officers said was an unprovoked attack on a subway train was caught in Atlanta Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The attack happened on Dec. 2....
fox5atlanta.com
Man and teen charged in Norcross homicide
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - An adult and teenager have been charged in a homicide that took place Dec. 15 in Norcross. That night a man was found shot to death near the entryway to his home on Stanfield Court. The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit identified 20-year-old Requel Rayshawn Johnson and 17-year-old...
Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy
Atlanta police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Fulton County deputy last week, officials announced Tuesday.
‘He was just working.’ Family grieves after tire shop worker shot to death on the job
He was her daughter’s boyfriend. But Daniel Gordon was more like one of her own children....
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County officials arrest suspect wanted in 2021 murder
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have arrested a man wanted in Clayton County for shooting multiple people and killing one back in 2021. Police say Daniel Allen, 18, drove into The Life at Pine Grove apartment complex in Riverdale before jumping out of his vehicle and firing a weapon on Oct. 26, 2021.
9-year-old dies in southeast Atlanta hit-and-run, police say
ATLANTA — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a 9-year-old boy was struck and killed outside of a southeast Atlanta recreation center Tuesday night. The child was hit by a vehicle around 6:37 p.m. at 365 Cleveland Ave. SE., a the Atlanta Police Department said. The address is the Rosel Fann Recreation Center by Browns Mill Golf Course in Atlanta's Rosedale Heights neighborhood.
Bartow deputies shot a man who was living in a tent in the woods
ADAIRSVILLE — A man living in a tent in Bartow County was shot and injured by Bartow County deputies after deputies say he drew a replica shotgun on them. No deputies were injured during the incident. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 1:45...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two men shot at scene off Campbellton Road in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Two men were shot in an incident off Campbellton Road on Monday evening, Atlanta Police said. The two were injured near an address that appears to correspond with a pizza and wings restaurant that's in the 1800 block of Campbellton. The location is to the southeast of Adams Park.
WXIA 11 Alive
1 arrested in Clayton County shooting, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person has been arrested following a Clayton County shooting Tuesday. According to Clayton County Police Department Public Information Officer Jordan Parrish, officers responded to the 300 block of Windemere Way after a person was shot. He said police found a man unresponsive in the front yard.
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged in deadly stabbing of Buckhead grandmother to receive mental evaluation
ATLANTA - The man charged in the brutal stabbing death of a Buckhead grandmother was delayed Tuesday. Court officials say the hearing 23-year-old Antonio Brown was pushed back to a later date to allow for a mental evaluation. Police found 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles dead with "multiple lacerations" on Dec. 10...
Pedestrian killed after being hit twice, DeKalb Police say
ATLANTA — A pedestrian was killed after being hit twice Wednesday, DeKalb County Police said. Authorities said it happened in the area of Moreland Avenue and Eastland Road. When officers arrived, they found the person dead on the road. "At this time, it appears that the victim was crossing...
fox5atlanta.com
3 arrested for robbing Coweta County delivery driver of cargo
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A delivery truck driver was accosted by three men during an early morning run in Coweta County. The men told the driver they wanted his cargo. The armed robbery was caught on camera. It was 7:30 in the morning and the driver was on his normal...
9-year-old hit by car was on the way to sign up for basketball game, died in mother’s arms, dad says
ATLANTA — The father of a 9-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run earlier this week says he died in his mother’s arms. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jamal Dean was hit by a car outside a recreation center on Cleveland Avenue...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows officers, troopers chasing one of East Point's most wanted
EAST POINT, Ga. - A 19-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested following a wild chase through East Point on Monday morning. The East Point police released a composite video showing a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee flee officers through the streets. It started around 10:35 a.m....
