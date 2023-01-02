ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidental Fire Displaces Family of 6, Causes $500K in Damages

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
The non-injury fire was reported at 1:35 p.m. Sunday at 721 Brighton Court, with SDFD crews responding to a report of flames that started on a patio of the second level. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A fire in a two-story townhome in South Mission Beach displaced a family of six and caused an estimated $500,000 in damages, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said Monday.

The non-injury fire was reported at 1:35 p.m. Sunday at 721 Brighton Court, with crews responding to a report of flames that started on a patio of the second level.

Flames from porch spread inside to the living room and bedroom of the upper floor before the fire was knocked down at 2:14 p.m., officials said.

“The occupants exited safely on their own,” according to SDFD. Four adults and two children were displaced.

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Estimated damages were $300,000 to the structure of the townhome and $200,000 in damage to its contents, according to SDFD.

“The cause of the fire was accidental,” SDFD officials said, with the investigation still ongoing.

– City News Service

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

