Over the Monster

The Clouds Have Lifted — But What’s Next?

An emergency podcast was needed for episode two hundred and sixty six of The Red Seat, after Rafael Devers signed an 11-year, $331 million contract extension with the Boston Red Sox that takes him through his age-36 season in 2033. Jake Devereaux, Bob Osgood, Bryan Joiner, and Dan Secatore all...
Over the Monster

Red Sox Links: Casas Rumors! Devers Talks! Sign-Gate!

We’ve already broken down the reports out of Miami that the Marlins are considering trading one of their young arms, with Triston Casas as a potential return. According to Alex Speier, though, the Red Sox would be reluctant to let go of Casas at this point. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)
Over the Monster

Should The Red Sox Trade Triston Casas To The Marlins?

After a largely lackluster showing in the free agent market the last few months, the Boston Red Sox offseason is likely going to revolve around the trade market for the rest of the winter, and that’s not just according to me. Chaim Bloom himself has indicated as such and while getting a long-term deal for Rafael Devers should be a priority as well (if not the priority), the Red Sox are still looking for that needle-moving transaction or two.
Over the Monster

Red Sox Links: Get Your Rafael Devers Contract Reactions Here!

I’ve got your Rafael Devers contract reactions here! Get your Rafael Devers contract reactions!. First up, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic looks at what signing Devers means for the Red Sox and how they’ll do business on and off the field in the future. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)
