Falcons release WR Cameron Batson from practice squad

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons have released practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson following his arrest over the weekend. Batson was charged with a number of different crimes, including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

The 27-year-old former Tennessee Titans receiver has spent the entire 2022 season on the Falcons’ practice squad. Head coach Arthur Smith said releasing Batson was in the best interest of the team, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

“We’ll always do what we think is in the best interest of the team,” said Smith. “There’s an ongoing legal situation and I’m not privy to all the facts.”

The Falcons will likely add someone to the practice squad this week to fill Batson’s spot. Check out the team’s updated 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad entering Week 18.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

