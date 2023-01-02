ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Victim identified in fatal shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. on South 26th Street. They found a man who had been shot. EMS was called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dies after shooting in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died in one of the early Friday morning shootings in Louisville after he was shot in the Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers went to the 1000 block of South 26th Street just after 1 a.m. after getting a shooting report. The officers...
Man expected to survive after Bardstown Road shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is expected to survive after he was shot in one of the early Friday morning shootings in Louisville. Louisville Metro police officers went to the 1000 block of Bardstown Road at about 3:30 a.m. after getting a shooting report . The officers found the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in the Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 43-year-old Sherry Allen. LMPD says she died in a shooting that happened around 2 A.M. on Tuesday. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting happened on West Kentucky Street near the Kroger on West Broadway.
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot in southwest Louisville

The man who was shot to death in southwest Louisville late Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Paul Turner, 42, was found by the police shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, which is also the street where he lived. That's just north of the Gene Snyder.
Man killed in shooting on Arnoldtown Road identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 42-year-old man who died on Tuesday afternoon in a shooting on Arnoldtown Road. Paul A. Turner died from multiple gunshot wounds at University Hospital, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Turner’s death has been ruled as a homicide. Louisville...
Police locate missing man from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department said a man missing since Thursday afternoon has been found safely. A Golden Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for Joshua Davis, who was last seen walking away from the 4800 block of South 5th Street around 2 p.m. LMPD’s Missing Persons Unit...
Coroner: 24-year-old identified in fatal Shelby Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County coroners have identified the man who was shot and killed in the Shelby Park neighborhood on Monday. They said the victim was 24-year-old Dorion Tisby. The coroner's report says that the shooting happened just before midnight on New Year's Day in the 400 block...
Man in hospital after shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood Tuesday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting on Taylor Boulevard at Camden Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they...
Man dead after shooting in southwest Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in southwest Louisville Tuesday. LMPD said they responded to a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road. Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had...
24-year-old identified in homicide near Shelby Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed near Shelby Park Monday. According to the release, Dorion Tisby, 24, was the victim who was shot in the 400 block of East Oak Street. Around 12:05 a.m. Monday, Louisville officers were called...
LMPD: Woman, shot killed overnight in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly after 2 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of West Kentucky Street. When police got there, they found a...
Police identify man killed in shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another person has died from gun violence in Louisville within the first few days of the new year, officials say. Louisville Metro Police said Jeremiah Buckner, 42, was found shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon just before 1:30 p.m. Officers with the department's...
FOUND SAFE: LMPD says missing 29-year-old woman has been reunited with family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department says a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon has been found. The department's missing person unit issued an alert on Tuesday for 29-year-old Deanna Wagner after she disappeared from the area of Second Street and Broadway. Wagner, who has development disabilities...
