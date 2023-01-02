Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Victim identified in fatal shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. on South 26th Street. They found a man who had been shot. EMS was called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wave 3
Man dies after shooting in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died in one of the early Friday morning shootings in Louisville after he was shot in the Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers went to the 1000 block of South 26th Street just after 1 a.m. after getting a shooting report. The officers...
Wave 3
Man expected to survive after Bardstown Road shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is expected to survive after he was shot in one of the early Friday morning shootings in Louisville. Louisville Metro police officers went to the 1000 block of Bardstown Road at about 3:30 a.m. after getting a shooting report . The officers found the...
wdrb.com
WLKY.com
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville man in Santa hat broke out several car windows in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one bad Santa went around Louisville busting car windows with a shovel. According to an arrest report, 36-year-old Luther Sullivan was wearing a Santa hat while busting out windows in Okolona. It happened early in the morning on Jan. 2 near Glenna Way and...
Wave 3
Man sentenced to 50 years after killing Louisville hookah lounge owner in 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been sentenced to serve 50 years after killing a Louisville hookah lounge owner in 2019. In November, officials say, a Jefferson County jury found Lance Bowman guilty in relation to the murder of Retta's Lounge owner James Mentee Jr. According to court documents,...
wdrb.com
Wave 3
Police locate missing man from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department said a man missing since Thursday afternoon has been found safely. A Golden Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for Joshua Davis, who was last seen walking away from the 4800 block of South 5th Street around 2 p.m. LMPD’s Missing Persons Unit...
WLKY.com
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood Tuesday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting on Taylor Boulevard at Camden Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they...
WLKY.com
Man dead after shooting in southwest Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in southwest Louisville Tuesday. LMPD said they responded to a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road. Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had...
wdrb.com
Wave 3
24-year-old identified in homicide near Shelby Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed near Shelby Park Monday. According to the release, Dorion Tisby, 24, was the victim who was shot in the 400 block of East Oak Street. Around 12:05 a.m. Monday, Louisville officers were called...
WLKY.com
Bullitt County woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for deadly shooting
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A Bullitt County woman will spend 10 years in prison for a deadly shooting. Megan Ziegler appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Brittany McLelland. The 25-year-old was shot last winter at their home on Lake Elmo...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman, shot killed overnight in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly after 2 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of West Kentucky Street. When police got there, they found a...
Police identify man killed in shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another person has died from gun violence in Louisville within the first few days of the new year, officials say. Louisville Metro Police said Jeremiah Buckner, 42, was found shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon just before 1:30 p.m. Officers with the department's...
Wave 3
Gun found on student at Seneca High School, JCPS officials confirm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on a student at Seneca High School on Friday morning. According to a letter sent to families, a student reported seeing another student with a gun in their backpack and reported it to authorities. Principal Michael Guy...
wdrb.com
FOUND SAFE: LMPD says missing 29-year-old woman has been reunited with family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department says a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon has been found. The department's missing person unit issued an alert on Tuesday for 29-year-old Deanna Wagner after she disappeared from the area of Second Street and Broadway. Wagner, who has development disabilities...
