Morgantown, WV

Brown announces Bilal Marshall as next WR coach

By Ryan Decker
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQwuV_0k1C980q00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown announced the return of Bilal Marshall to the coaching staff on Monday. Marshall, a former graduate assistant with the Mountaineers, has been tabbed as WVU’s next wide receivers coach.

“I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said in a statement released by the program. “He came here as one of our graduate assistant coaches three years ago, did an outstanding job and was a valuable asset to our program, not only on the field but with our recruiting efforts. I look forward to him joining our program once again.”

Most recently, Marshall was the wide receivers coach at VMI for one season. He helped freshman wideout Isaiah Lemmond earn All-Southern Conference Freshman honors.

Before that, Marshall was a graduate assistant on Brown’s coaching staff in 2020 and 2021, working as an offensive GA, specifically working with the wideouts.

Marshall began his coaching career at Champagnat High School in Maimi, Florida. There, he was the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for a group that won the Class 2A state championship in 2019.

The Miami Gardens, Florida native played collegiately at Purdue from 2012-16. As a senior, he finished the year second on the Biolermakers’ roster in catches (40) and receiving yards (477). He also tallied three receiving touchdowns.

“I am looking forward to returning to a special place like West Virginia University,” Marshall said in the same statement released by WVU. “Working with outstanding players and respected men like Neal Brown and his coaching staff is a great opportunity for me personally and professionally. I can’t wait to get started.”

The wide receiver coaching position on Brown’s staff became available after Tony Washington accepted a job for the same position at Liberty.

With the addition of Marshall, all spots on the coaching staff are filled except for the vacant offensive coordinator position. Former offensive coordinator Graham Harrell recently accepted a job at Marshall’s alma mater.

WVNS

WVNS

