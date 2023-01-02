ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
thecomeback.com

Terrible Miami Dolphins situation revealed

After suffering its fifth-consecutive loss last week against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins now find themselves facing an absolute must-win game against the New York Jets with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. But unfortunately for Miami, the team won’t have its starting quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, and it might not have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, either.
MIAMI, FL
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans switch up uniforms for AFC South title game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans are tweaking their uniforms in the battle for the AFC South on Saturday. The Titans are testing their luck with white jerseys, navy blue pants and navy socks against the Jaguars, switching it up from the last meeting with Jacksonville, according to the Titan Up Podcast. The Titans wore navy blue helmets with navy jerseys, britches and socks during the 36-22 loss to the Jaguars in December at Nissan Stadium. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

The NFL made a big mistake moving Titans vs. Jaguars to Saturday night

When the NFL introduced flexible scheduling in 2006, the idea behind it was to allow surprise contending teams an opportunity to “play their way onto primetime.”. Between Weeks 11-17, and occasionally between Weeks 5-10, the league reserved the right to reschedule the Sunday Night Football game to ensure quality matchups throughout the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Titans Signed 3 Defenders Before Jags Game

The Titans signed three defenders to the practice squad Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans signed three defenders before their upcoming game Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The contest Saturday is a must-win game between both teams. The winner earns the AFC South Divison; the loser will start their offseason Saturday night.
NASHVILLE, TN

