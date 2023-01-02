Read full article on original website
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man, woman arrested for drug possession in Middleburg, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support PaymentsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Fleming Island names new football head coachTony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
thecomeback.com
Terrible Miami Dolphins situation revealed
After suffering its fifth-consecutive loss last week against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins now find themselves facing an absolute must-win game against the New York Jets with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. But unfortunately for Miami, the team won’t have its starting quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, and it might not have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, either.
Tennessee Titans switch up uniforms for AFC South title game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans are tweaking their uniforms in the battle for the AFC South on Saturday. The Titans are testing their luck with white jerseys, navy blue pants and navy socks against the Jaguars, switching it up from the last meeting with Jacksonville, according to the Titan Up Podcast. The Titans wore navy blue helmets with navy jerseys, britches and socks during the 36-22 loss to the Jaguars in December at Nissan Stadium. ...
ClutchPoints
Jaguars news: Trevor Lawrence gets massive injury upgrade ahead of crucial Titans game
The Jacksonville Jaguars can feel ever more confident that they will have quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field when they battle for the AFC South division title against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at home. Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Tuesday due to a toe issue, raising some concern...
What Doug Pederson told Jaguars players after Damar Hamlin's collapse
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly still in critical condition after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. That game was postponed as players on both teams were devastated by the sight of Hamlin being administered CPR on the...
ClutchPoints
Derrick Henry gets crucial injury update ahead of do-or-die Jaguars game for Titans
As the Tennessee Titans prepare to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC South on the line, good news has been reported on the status of their all-world running back, Derrick Henry. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys because...
South Carolina Defensive End Transfer arrives at Florida State for Official Visit
The Seminoles have already landed eight transfers since the conclusion of the regular season.
ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots, and in iconic Dolphins form. From bad luck to injuries, and from bad calls to penalties, the Dolphins again were ill-prepared for a critical game, while having their playoff destiny completely in their control.
atozsports.com
The NFL made a big mistake moving Titans vs. Jaguars to Saturday night
When the NFL introduced flexible scheduling in 2006, the idea behind it was to allow surprise contending teams an opportunity to “play their way onto primetime.”. Between Weeks 11-17, and occasionally between Weeks 5-10, the league reserved the right to reschedule the Sunday Night Football game to ensure quality matchups throughout the season.
Saints Have Plenty at Stake vs. Panthers in Week 18
It might not be for a playoff berth, but New Orleans still has plenty of motivation when they host division rival Carolina in Sunday's season finale.
‘Paint our town teal:’ Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry wants everyone to wear Jaguars gear on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is encouraging everyone “paint our town teal” on Friday. Curry wants Jacksonville Jaguars fans to show their team spirit ahead of the team’s Saturday night game against division rival Tennessee Titans. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. If...
Yardbarker
Titans Signed 3 Defenders Before Jags Game
The Titans signed three defenders to the practice squad Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans signed three defenders before their upcoming game Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The contest Saturday is a must-win game between both teams. The winner earns the AFC South Divison; the loser will start their offseason Saturday night.
