Bryce Young Leaves Tuscaloosa as the Greatest QB in Alabama History
As the confetti laid on the field at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Bryce Young walked off the field wearing the Crimson and White for the final time after delivering one last sensational performance in the Sugar Bowl. A career filled with numerous accolades and unforgettable performances that the...
Former Alabama Running Back Finds New Home
Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders has announced his new home. The Fla., native is transferring to Texas Christian University, joining a national championship contending program. He spent three seasons at the Capstone and saw time in 26 games with 116 rushing attempts for 528 yards and three touchdowns. He...
Alabama football schedule for 2023 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
Lakeland grad CJ Dippre transferring to Alabama to continue college football career
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After two seasons at Maryland, CJ Dippre has elected to transfer to Alabama, choosing the Crimson Tide over Ohio State. Dippre had a breakout season in 2022 at tight end for the Terrapins, racking up 30 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He now could be in line […]
SEC basketball power rankings: Alabama, LSU surge after strong league-play showings
It's crystal clear that you had better have a dude if you want to win the SEC regular-season championship. Alabama and LSU are two teams off to good starts in SEC play, and each team has one All-American hopeful in KJ Williams (LSU) and Brandon Miller (Alabama). But having one stud to lean on every single night isn't the only thing you need.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: Best ever? Bryce Young was the Crimson Tide's gifted, imperfect, legendary quarterback
The Bryce Young Story at Alabama never had to be perfect to be legendary. It never was quite perfect, as a matter of fact. There was the national championship Bama won in 2020 with Young standing on the sidelines and watching while Mac Jones got all the glory. There was...
Former Alabama Defensive Back Signs With Tennessee Titans
Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter has signed with the Tennessee Titans practice squad. The La., native spent four seasons at the Capstone, recording 101 total tackles (57 solo, 44 assisted), six tackles for loss for nine yards, 21 passes defended, three interceptions, two touchdowns, and two forced fumbles. Carter...
Alabama Undefeated in the SEC After Ole Miss Win
Alabama played their first game of 2023 on Tuesday, defeating Ole Miss 84-62. The game was a brawl from the beginning with tough defense from both teams. However, the Tide dug deep and played hard to pull out a win. Brandon Miller led the team with 17 points followed by...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt evaluates Alabama's chances to make the Playoff next season
Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff in 2022. The Crimson Tide, however, still finished 11-2 in what many considered a down year after beating Kansas State soundly in the Sugar Bowl, 45-20. There were some who believed Alabama deserved CFP consideration this season given that its only 2...
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DB Cormani McClain announces decision date
Cormani McClain announced he was signing to the school of his choice on Jan. 15. McClain is a five-star recruit, and he is considered the nation’s top 2023 cornerback prospect. He is currently verbally committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Alabama, Colorado and Miami are the teams considered to be in the mix to sign McClain later this month.
Alabama Softball Player Inks New NIL Deal
Alabama softball infielder Kali Heivilin has announced her latest NIL deal. The Team 27 member has partnered with Athletes Thread to release merchandise. "The New Year is here, I’m excited to finally welcome in Heivilin Bama Softball gear! I have partnered with Athletes Thread to get this accomplished !! Click the link in comments to get your swag before season starts! Super excited to get the 2023 season started! ROLL TIDE," tweeted Heivilin.
Alabama Kicker Returning for 2023 Season
Alabama kicker Will Reichard has announced that he will return to the Alabama Crimson Tide for the 2023 season. "After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn't ready to step away from Alabama football and the college experience," wrote Reichard. "I have decided to take advantage of my final year of eligibility and tee it up with my Crimson Tide teammates one more time in 2023."
Alabama Cornerback Takes His Talents To The NFL
The Alabama Crimson Tide wrapped up its 2022 season with a 45-20 Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State on Saturday. Athletes on the Alabama roster are now beginning to make decisions on where they will continue their playing career. Alabama Crimson Tide junior cornerback Eli Ricks has taken to social...
Former Alabama QBs Playoff Hopes Dependent on Week 18 Results
Three former Alabama quarterbacks each find their playoff hopes and positioning depending on their teams' performances in Week 18 as well as that of some other teams. The quarterback in the best position is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. If the Eagles win on Sunday against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia will secure the first seed in the NFC, which includes a first round bye, as well as at least tying the best record in the NFL this season. Hurts missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury, which resulted in Philadelphia falling from 13-1 to 13-3. Now, the Eagles are in a fight with the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East crown, in which if they lose and the Cowboys win, the Eagles will fall all the way from first to fifth in the NFC.
Former Alabama Safety Signed by Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have signed former Alabama safety Jared Mayden off of the New York Jets practice squad. Mayden spent four seasons at the Capstone, recording 82 total tackles (44 solo, 38 assisted), three tackles for loss for 14 yard, one sack for eight yards, four interceptions, and ten passes defended.
Former Alabama Quarterback Donates to Damar Hamlin Charity
Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and his family have donated to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's charity. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills Monday Night Football game versus the Cincinnati Bengals late in the first quarter. CPR was administered by the medical staff in attendance for around ten minutes, then he was put on a stretcher and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he remains in critical condition. It was later announced that he suffered a cardiac arrest.
Alabama Defensive Back Declares for NFL Draft
Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. The senior made the announcement in a social media post on Tuesday afternoon. "To all the staff members I've been able to connect with- coach Saban, coach Scott, coach Pannunzio, coach Kelly, coach T-Rob, coach Golding, the training staff, the compliance staff- thank you for helping me grow as an athlete, but more importantly, as a man," wrote Battle. "Thank you for not allowing me to accept being good, but helping me to be great. From day one to my last day on campus, it was nothing but true love in the facility and I thank everyone for that."
Happy 16th Anniversary, Coach Saban!
16 years ago to the day, Nick Saban made an announcement that he had accepted an offer to become the 27th head football coach at the University of Alabama. The moment came as a shock to many around the football world as Saban had vehemently denied the rumors just weeks earlier and has gone down as one of the most important moments in the history of the game since then.
See Which Tuscaloosa Restaurant Ranked Best Out Of 8 In Alabama
So it’s a new year and what could be a better start to the year than not having to cook? I think that’s an awesome start, yet, I am biased because I don’t cook. So this is a list of the best places to eat in Alabama. Which is very beneficial to me also.
