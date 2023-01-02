Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
At least 100 Valley firefighters respond to blaze at north Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX — At least 100 firefighters in the Valley worked to extinguish a hotel fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said. Fire personnel received reports around 5 p.m. of a blaze in the ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa hotel, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
What to do if someone goes into cardiac arrest
PHOENIX — Do you know what to do when someone goes into cardiac arrest?. Unless it’s required, many people don’t think about taking CPR training. “A cardiac arrest is where your heart is suddenly stopped or is quivering. It’s not beating normally,” said Jamie Phillips, the director of American Emergency Response Training.
AZFamily
Phoenix hotel to be converted into shelter for homeless seniors
PHOENIX — It was a purchase four years in the making. "I have a picture of myself when the notary came to my house," said Lisa Glow, the CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services. CASS officially bought the Phoenix Inn Hotel in December with plans to make it into...
AZFamily
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling.
Cyclists reflect on growth, loss after deadly Arizona crash
PHOENIX (AP) — Brian Lemke tries to be a positive person, and view even doing the most mundane task as a success — such as stringing holiday lights on his Phoenix home. “This year I was putting up Christmas lights and using an extension ladder. Last year, I dropped the ladder. I didn’t have the strength I used to have,” Lemke said. Handling it “really made me feel good.”
kjzz.org
How Phoenix leaders are helping mobile home park residents being forced to move
The Phoenix City Council approved a $300,000 contract Wednesday to provide legal services to residents of three mobile home parks being displaced for development. Community Legal Services, a nonprofit law firm, will help tenants at Las Casitas, Periwinkle and Weldon Court parks “to preserve their future housing opportunities and provide tenants with legal support to effectively navigate within the eviction judicial system”.
Families find closure after 16 veterans, spouses laid to rest in Phoenix
PHOENIX — The remains of more than a dozen veterans were laid to rest Wednesday in a special ceremony at the National Memorial Veterans Cemetery in North Phoenix. The remains of the 14 Veterans and two spouses of veterans were identified by the Missing in America Veterans Recovery Program, a nonprofit that works with state agencies and private funeral homes to search for veterans who were previously unidentified.
AZFamily
On Your Side helps Arizona couples recover thousand of dollars after canceled travel plans
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two Arizona couples, who don’t know each other, booked vacations with the same cruise line and then had to cancel for medical reasons. They both paid for trip insurance. When they couldn’t get it to pay out, they turned to On Your Side for help.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Peoria man
PEORIA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Peoria man on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Arizona Department of Public safety said Peter Timmons Aynesworth, 75, was safely located. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
AZFamily
AZFamily
Avondale couple claims fake contractor took off with $5K
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Two Arizona couples receive money back after canceled cruise plans.
roselawgroupreporter.com
I-10 widening fails to get federal aid
CASA GRANDE — Widening of Interstate 10 from Casa Grande to Chandler will not be aided by a $360 federal grant as hoped by state and local officials. Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland announced Tuesday night at the end of a City Council meeting that the grant had not been approved because of priority given to “intermodal” projects, including pedestrian access.
abc45.com
First parking lot for the homeless in the Triad
"We stay in the parking lot so that we can keep an eye on all the vehicles and make sure nothing is going on," said Phoenix Special Police and SAS Supervisor Sarah Karlson. Karlson instructs night shift guards on what to look out for when watching over the parking lot. It's a safe place for people to sleep in their cars.
ABC 15 News
Former State Senator Russell Pearce dead at 75, family announces
MESA, AZ — Former Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce has died at age 75, according to his family. Pearce, a Republican from Mesa, reportedly died after falling ill at his Mesa home earlier this week. The family released the following statement on social media to announce his death;. Our...
AZFamily
Family gives big donation to animal shelter in Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The holidays have wrapped up, but the season of giving still seems to be going strong as we start 2023. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control just got a big boost in supplies thanks to one Valley Family, and that is Something Good!. The county takes...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Phoenix farm site slated for retail project
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Vestar.) National retail developer Vestar is proposing to build a $130 million commercial center and repurpose a historically significant farm property in Laveen, one of 15 villages within the city of Phoenix. The nearly 400,000-square-foot retail center, to be called Laveen Towne Center, is slated...
Frontier launches new service from Sky Harbor to five cities
Frontier is launching service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to five cities this week.
