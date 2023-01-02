ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

At least 100 Valley firefighters respond to blaze at north Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX — At least 100 firefighters in the Valley worked to extinguish a hotel fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said. Fire personnel received reports around 5 p.m. of a blaze in the ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa hotel, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

What to do if someone goes into cardiac arrest

PHOENIX — Do you know what to do when someone goes into cardiac arrest?. Unless it’s required, many people don’t think about taking CPR training. “A cardiac arrest is where your heart is suddenly stopped or is quivering. It’s not beating normally,” said Jamie Phillips, the director of American Emergency Response Training.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fire at Phoenix resort causes temporary evacuation for guests

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Phoenix resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and causing the fire.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Cyclists reflect on growth, loss after deadly Arizona crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Brian Lemke tries to be a positive person, and view even doing the most mundane task as a success — such as stringing holiday lights on his Phoenix home. “This year I was putting up Christmas lights and using an extension ladder. Last year, I dropped the ladder. I didn’t have the strength I used to have,” Lemke said. Handling it “really made me feel good.”
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

How Phoenix leaders are helping mobile home park residents being forced to move

The Phoenix City Council approved a $300,000 contract Wednesday to provide legal services to residents of three mobile home parks being displaced for development. Community Legal Services, a nonprofit law firm, will help tenants at Las Casitas, Periwinkle and Weldon Court parks “to preserve their future housing opportunities and provide tenants with legal support to effectively navigate within the eviction judicial system”.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Families find closure after 16 veterans, spouses laid to rest in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The remains of more than a dozen veterans were laid to rest Wednesday in a special ceremony at the National Memorial Veterans Cemetery in North Phoenix. The remains of the 14 Veterans and two spouses of veterans were identified by the Missing in America Veterans Recovery Program, a nonprofit that works with state agencies and private funeral homes to search for veterans who were previously unidentified.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Peoria man

PEORIA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Peoria man on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Arizona Department of Public safety said Peter Timmons Aynesworth, 75, was safely located. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Avondale couple claims fake contractor took off with $5K

Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Two Arizona couples receive money back after canceled cruise plans. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Two couples...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

I-10 widening fails to get federal aid

CASA GRANDE — Widening of Interstate 10 from Casa Grande to Chandler will not be aided by a $360 federal grant as hoped by state and local officials. Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland announced Tuesday night at the end of a City Council meeting that the grant had not been approved because of priority given to “intermodal” projects, including pedestrian access.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
abc45.com

First parking lot for the homeless in the Triad

"We stay in the parking lot so that we can keep an eye on all the vehicles and make sure nothing is going on," said Phoenix Special Police and SAS Supervisor Sarah Karlson. Karlson instructs night shift guards on what to look out for when watching over the parking lot. It's a safe place for people to sleep in their cars.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Former State Senator Russell Pearce dead at 75, family announces

MESA, AZ — Former Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce has died at age 75, according to his family. Pearce, a Republican from Mesa, reportedly died after falling ill at his Mesa home earlier this week. The family released the following statement on social media to announce his death;. Our...
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Phoenix farm site slated for retail project

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Vestar.) National retail developer Vestar is proposing to build a $130 million commercial center and repurpose a historically significant farm property in Laveen, one of 15 villages within the city of Phoenix. The nearly 400,000-square-foot retail center, to be called Laveen Towne Center, is slated...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy