Pediatric patients could face fallout from failed contract negotiations

In the wake of failed contract negotiations between Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, local parents are expressing concern over how their children will access the kind of specialized care Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital provides.

“This is an egregious act against children and their families who are reliant upon treatment at one of the premier healthcare facilities in the nation,” said Jamie James, a Collierville resident whose son, 4, is scheduled to undergo a procedure at Le Bonheur on Valentine’s Day.

He is affected by velopharyngeal insufficiency, which prevents the soft palate from closing tightly against the back of the throat, causing air to come out the nose and making speech difficult to understand.

But James said the specialized care her son has received from Dr. Anthony Sheyn, division chief of Pediatric Otolaryngology at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, has tremendously improved his speech and quality of life.

“This will be his third surgery coming up in February,” she said. “Within two hours after his first surgery, he was saying words I never heard him say before. He was just running sentences and saying stuff. It was a miracle.”

But Le Bonheur, the region’s only comprehensive pediatric hospital, is no longer in James’ network since Methodist and BlueCross were unable to reach a resolution by the Jan. 1 deadline.

The contracts only apply to facilities. Physicians employed by Methodist are not affected by the change.

“We recognize this is incredibly frustrating and concerning for our patients and their families who rely on specialized care at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital,” a Methodist official said.

“We take our responsibility very seriously to provide even our littlest patients with the safest and highest quality of care in our region. Contract negotiations with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee affect a variety of patients across our health system. We believe in fighting for fair rates on behalf of all of our patients and families.”

Methodist hospitals will now be out of network for BlueCross members, including those covered by TennCare and commercially insured patients like James.

“We got a letter right after Thanksgiving,” James said. “I opened it up and, of course, I about fell out when I saw it, saying that after Jan. 1, we won’t receive health care. “

“It’s OK for me not to go to Methodist,” she said. “I don’t really care about that. But I do care about the children because the care is so highly specialized. My other son sees a pediatric urologist and a pediatric sleep specialist. I mean, these are not all things that Baptist has.”

BlueCross BlueShield offered a separate contract for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

“We recognize that access to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is important to many of our members,” a BlueCross official said.

“So, while we continued to negotiate with the larger system, we proposed a separate contract to keep Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in our networks. This offer represented only a modest decrease in commercial rates spread over a three-year period, and no rate cuts for TennCare plans, but Methodist still rejected it.”

Methodist said BlueCross is restricting TennCare and TennCare Select patients from accessing care at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare facilities when contracts expire for commercial patients.

“These contracts should not be negotiated separately,” Methodist said. “BCBST wants to cherry pick patients and we will not allow that to happen.”

BlueCross members will continue to have access to care from other Memphis-area providers through partnerships with Baptist Memorial Health Care, Saint Francis Hospital and Regional One Health.

However, local patients with particular medical needs might have difficulty accessing comparable care outside the Methodist Le Bonheur Network.

Le Bonheur has the region’s primary level 1 pediatric trauma center, the only comprehensive pediatric cerebral palsy clinic within 200 miles and one of the largest pediatric surgical brain tumor programs.

Its staff members practice in 45 specialty areas, and the hospital has 255 beds and a 20-bed pediatric intensive care unit.

By comparison, The Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children’s Hospital has 12 inpatient rooms and a 12-bed PICU.

While it does accept commercial and Medicaid plans from BlueCross, Baptist’s Children’s Hospital does not have the same capacity for patient volume as Le Bonheur and may not be able to treat some types of advanced pediatric illnesses and perform the same complex surgeries.

Child patients with more complex needs could be rerouted to facilities in cities like Nashville to receive more specialized care.

James said she has contacted the Consumer Insurance Services Division of the Tennessee Department of Insurance about her son’s situation and has filed a complaint against BlueCross.

She has also written letters of concern to several elected officials, including Congressman Steve Cohen, Congressman David Kustoff, Sen. Bill Hagerty, Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Gov. Bill Lee.

“We can’t not afford to have him do this,” she said. “The way his condition is at this point in time, he has to have these shots every six months and they have to intubate him and everything else in order to do it. We’re looking at probably a more expensive stage in his treatment, but these are the stages we have to go through for my son to be able to speak.”

Additional information is available on the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare website.