JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Natural History Museum of UtahAndy MonroeSalt Lake City, UT
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
dishingpc.com
Resort Spotlight: Park City Mountain
Park City Mountain is the most centrally located ski resort in town, with a bevy of activities available and plenty of dining options just a short distance away. Enjoy the snow on the hill, or ice skating at the outdoor rink. Your Epic Pass is honored at Park City Mountain and the ski resort is easily accessible by public transit. Here are some easy dining options nearby to try:
As investigation continues, friends remember late ski patroller’s “quiet strength”
The mountains of Utah called to Christian Helger three years ago, and he went. Since graduating from the University of New Hampshire, he had been working as a climbing guide for the Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School in Maine and Fox Mountain Guides in North Carolina. When Helger decided to go west, it was to explore the bigger mountains and his options for making a life and career in them, according to AMG owner Jon Tierney. That included not just traditional climbing and skiing, but ice climbing and backcountry touring — and working as a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort.
New Year’s storm brings feet of fresh powder to ski resorts
UTAH — Resorts throughout Utah have reported massive snowfall totals today thanks to this weekend’s winter storm. According to the US National Weather Service, Sundance Mountain Resort reported the highest […]
Gephardt Daily
Officials ID man killed in ski lift accident at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died Monday when a falling tree struck his ski lift at Park City Mountain Resort. “The man who lost his life in the tragic ski chair lift accident has...
890kdxu.com
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
Salt Lake City redesigning stretch of 2100 South in Sugar House
Salt Lake City is redesigning part of 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 East. After months of surveying more than 3,000 community members, the city has narrowed its project down to just two designs.
Paul Huntsman addresses the largest Newcomers Club yet
PARK CITY, Utah — Working as a Senior Diplomat for the U.S. State Department for 30 years certainly prepared retired Sue Niblock to be the President of the 536 people […]
kpcw.org
Park City local survives suicide attempt, works to save others
Park City local Kay Whiting Harrison shares her story about surviving a suicide attempt to achieve her goal of giving hope and saving lives. She writes about her experience in, "Lived to Tell: Thriving After Suicide Attempt." Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station...
ksl.com
Salt Lake church 'bends the law' by opening doors to help homeless amid bitter cold
SALT LAKE CITY — The First United Methodist Church's stained glass windows glowed softly from the outside, a beacon to the growing crowd of unsheltered people gathering outside its doors. The temperatures on Monday and Tuesday evening hovered around 30 degrees, dropping further in the night. The frigid temperatures...
Rally driver, Park City local Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident
The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said Block was riding with a group in the Mill Hollow area but alone on a steep slope when his snowmobile upended and landed on him. Block is survived by his wife and three children, one of whom is also a driver.
Utah’s most photogenic restaurants in 2022, according to Yelp
Utah may not be known for its extraordinary cuisine, but the Salt Lake valley has no shortage of mouth-watering and visually pleasing dishes.
ksl.com
Man dies at Park City area ski resort
PARK CITY — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die due to...
hotelnewsresource.com
Salt Lake City Development Spurs Additional Investor Interest in This Emerging Hotel Market - By Lauren Reynolds and Ryan Mark
Salt Lake City has historically played second fiddle to larger Rocky Mountain cities such as Denver; however, a new convention hotel, a multimillion-dollar airport expansion, and the state's popularity as a leisure destination in both the summer and winter have elevated Salt Lake City's position from a regional to a national player for hotel investment.
KSLTV
Car destroyed by fire inside Park City parking garage
PARK CITY, Utah — One car was a total loss Monday after it went up in flames inside a Park City parking structure. The incident occurred inside China Bridge Garage on Swede Alley at approximately 1:30 p.m. Battalion Chief Darren Nelson of the Park City Fire District said the...
ABC 4
Deadly House Fire in Salt Lake City
One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. BEHIND THE BADGE: Science behind fighting fires. Making quick decisions to save lives is...
What did Salt Lake City search for on Google in 2022?
Google released its local year in search data for the last year, giving users insights into what topics captured their local community's interests in 2022, including Salt Lake City.
Why do we salt roads when it snows? UDOT shares the answer
UTAH — Ever wonder why the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) crews salt roads when it snows? If so, you’re in luck. Last week UDOT shared the answer along with […]
Fire at the parking garage on 4th Street and Swede Alley
PARK CITY, Utah — Firefighters from Park City Fire District were dispatched to the parking garage at 4th Street and Swede Alley at around 1:45 p.m. on Monday. Initial reports […]
75-year-old Utah skier dies on New Year's Day
A male skier died at Park City Mountain Resort on Sunday, but not from a ski-related crash or accident. Emergency responders received a medical call sometime before noon on Sunday reporting the incident. The 75-year-old man is from Utah. According to a statement from Park City Mountain, ski patrol responded...
Wirth Watching: ABC4 pioneers nationwide broadcast of choir singing Handel’s Messiah at Wasatch Mountains on New Year’s Day 1956
Utah's Channel 4 delivered one of the most ambitious projects in the early days of live TV with the help of our station's pioneer engineers.
