ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dishingpc.com

Resort Spotlight: Park City Mountain

Park City Mountain is the most centrally located ski resort in town, with a bevy of activities available and plenty of dining options just a short distance away. Enjoy the snow on the hill, or ice skating at the outdoor rink. Your Epic Pass is honored at Park City Mountain and the ski resort is easily accessible by public transit. Here are some easy dining options nearby to try:
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

As investigation continues, friends remember late ski patroller’s “quiet strength”

The mountains of Utah called to Christian Helger three years ago, and he went. Since graduating from the University of New Hampshire, he had been working as a climbing guide for the Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School in Maine and Fox Mountain Guides in North Carolina. When Helger decided to go west, it was to explore the bigger mountains and his options for making a life and career in them, according to AMG owner Jon Tierney. That included not just traditional climbing and skiing, but ice climbing and backcountry touring — and working as a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort.
MILLCREEK, UT
890kdxu.com

The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People

When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kpcw.org

Park City local survives suicide attempt, works to save others

Park City local Kay Whiting Harrison shares her story about surviving a suicide attempt to achieve her goal of giving hope and saving lives. She writes about her experience in, "Lived to Tell: Thriving After Suicide Attempt." Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station...
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man dies at Park City area ski resort

PARK CITY — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die due to...
PARK CITY, UT
hotelnewsresource.com

Salt Lake City Development Spurs Additional Investor Interest in This Emerging Hotel Market - By Lauren Reynolds and Ryan Mark

Salt Lake City has historically played second fiddle to larger Rocky Mountain cities such as Denver; however, a new convention hotel, a multimillion-dollar airport expansion, and the state's popularity as a leisure destination in both the summer and winter have elevated Salt Lake City's position from a regional to a national player for hotel investment.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Car destroyed by fire inside Park City parking garage

PARK CITY, Utah — One car was a total loss Monday after it went up in flames inside a Park City parking structure. The incident occurred inside China Bridge Garage on Swede Alley at approximately 1:30 p.m. Battalion Chief Darren Nelson of the Park City Fire District said the...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Deadly House Fire in Salt Lake City

One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. BEHIND THE BADGE: Science behind fighting fires. Making quick decisions to save lives is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

75-year-old Utah skier dies on New Year's Day

A male skier died at Park City Mountain Resort on Sunday, but not from a ski-related crash or accident. Emergency responders received a medical call sometime before noon on Sunday reporting the incident. The 75-year-old man is from Utah. According to a statement from Park City Mountain, ski patrol responded...
PARK CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy