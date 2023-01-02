ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance

Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned."This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest political enemies, stabbing him in the back when he's at his most vulnerable."As RadarOnline.com reported, the former adversaries huddled up at a chi-chi NYC restaurant, stunning onlookers who are more accustomed to seeing the peevish politicos hurling bombs at each other.Sources said the devious duo was plotting to help each other...
MSNBC

House Republican gets Democrat cheers backing Black speaker

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., spoke on the House floor to nominate Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., to serve as speaker of the House but drew cheers and chants from Democrats for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y, after he suggested his party could have elected the first Black speaker of the House.Jan. 5, 2023.
MSNBC

Breaking down the votes McCarthy needs to become speaker

MSNBC

“Clowns”: GOP implosion stokes Fox freakout as McCarthy learns Boehner’s tough lesson

The GOP is in chaos as Rep. Kevin McCarthy suffers more bruising losses in speaker votes. MAGA hardliners refusing to budge as a humiliation plays out on live TV. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows how this “hijacking” of the party started over a decade ago with Speaker Boehner and emergence of the Tea Party. Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC

Rep. Debbie Dingell: Republicans ‘not going to keep their majority’ if ‘chaos continues to exist’

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Representative Kevin McCarthy’s fight to secure the House speakership amid apparent division among House Republicans. “I think at the end of this that we gotta come together,” says Dingell, emphasizing the importance of working across the aisle. “I am hoping that this chaos is not what we're going to see for the next few years.” She adds that Republicans are “not going to keep their majority if that chaos continues to exist.”Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC

Jonathan Lemire: ‘This is a humiliating moment for McCarthy’

Politico White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire, NBC's Steve Kornacki, and Brendan Buck, former top communications adviser to House Speakers Boehner and Ryan, join Andrea Mitchell to react to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s apparent failure to earn enough Republican votes to become the next speaker. “Certainly this is a humiliating moment for McCarthy,” says Lemire. “We're watching history: the first time in 100 years, once this vote goes official, that a speaker goes down to defeat like this in the open vote.”Jan. 3, 2023.
MSNBC

Speaker battle shows the long tail of Trump's government sabotage

For any enemy of the United States — foreign or domestic — who hoped Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign would help grind the federal government to a halt, the GOP's intraparty dispute over House speaker should be a welcome sight. In the interest of transparency, I have...
MSNBC

Joe: This is not bad for America in the long run, but damaging for GOP

For a second consecutive day, a band of 20 ultraconservative rebels blocked GOP leader Kevin McCarthy from winning the speaker’s gavel, just hours after former President Donald Trump called on House Republicans to back him and "close the deal." The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 5, 2023.
MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy wants to be speaker of the cannibal caucus

The first day of the new Congress opened and closed on Tuesday — and there is no speaker of the House. California Republican Kevin McCarthy failed on three consecutive ballots to get the majority needed to take up the speaker’s gavel, leaving the chamber in limbo. It’s easy...
MSNBC

Republicans don't have a plan B in the speaker race — yet

Republican Kevin McCarthy gained no ground Wednesday in his increasingly quixotic quest to become House speaker. In three ballots he failed to gain the majority of the House needed, increasing his losing streak to 0-6. The bloc of about 20 far-right conservatives who had bucked the rest of the GOP the previous day held firm in their opposition, selecting a new standard-bearer in Byron Donalds of Florida. When Kat Cammack of Florida nominated McCarthy for the third time that day, she declared that “it’s Groundhog Day … again.” During the previous vote, Ken Buck of Colorado suggested that it might be time for his party to choose a new candidate given the gridlock.
