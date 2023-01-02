ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vrabel plays no games: Titans starting Dobbs at QB vs Jags

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVbkh_0k1C120A00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Quarterback Joshua Dobbs will make a second straight start Saturday night in Jacksonville with the Titans’ playoff hopes on the line despite being signed Dec. 21 off Detroit’s practice squad.

“Josh will be our quarterback,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “I’ve talked to both quarterbacks and let them know that Josh will be our quarterback for this week, and then Malik (Willis) has to continue to prepare like a starter.”

The Titans (7-9) can win their third straight AFC South title with a victory Saturday night. That would give them a home playoff game along with snapping a six-game skid that has seen Dobbs as the third different quarterback to start since Tennessee’s previous win Nov. 17 at Green Bay.

Tennessee started Dobbs, who just made his first NFL start in a 27-13 loss to Dallas last Thursday night hours after putting 11-year veteran Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Willis was the Titans’ third-round draft pick by general manager Jon Robinson, who was fired Dec. 6.

The six-year veteran had more yards passing by halftime of his Titans’ debut than Willis managed in any of his three starts and eight appearances.

Dobbs finished with 232 yards passing, almost as much as Willis had had combined (276) this season. Willis has been intercepted three times with his only TD off a run.

Vrabel made it clear they’ve been impressed with Dobbs’ work ethic, noting the quarterback has worked hard the past couple of days.

Helping the former University of Tennessee star is he has a degree in aerospace engineering and spent two years at NASA’s Kennedy Space Flight Center as part of the NFLPA’s program.

Dobbs was a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2017 and now has appeared in seven games. He played in five with the Steelers in 2018 and one in 2020. He spent 2019 with Jacksonville after the Jaguars traded for him to help back up Gardner Minshew after Nick Foles broke his collarbone.

The newest Titans starter also will have a full week of practice as compared to prepping for one game as a backup signed four days before his Tennessee debut. Dobbs then had five days to prepare for the first start of his NFL career.

Now the Titans can see how much Dobbs can absorb with an emphasis on red zone plays.

“There’ll be some things that we will try to add or maybe things that we practiced last week that we didn’t run,” Vrabel said. “Well, I think it’s just going to be good to have a full week.”

The Jaguars (8-8) won the first game between these teams Dec. 11 thanks to four turnovers leading to 20 points in a 36-22 victory in Nashville with Tannehill starting. The Titans rested Derrick Henry along with six other starters against Dallas. Vrabel said that will only help depending on how the Titans play.

“Hopefully we’ve taken advantage of the time,” Vrabel said.

NOTES: The Titans placed S Andrew Adams on injured reserve, putting them at 23. He hurt his right knee defending a TD catch in the loss to Dallas. With two Titans having returned, they’ve had 25 on injured reserve — one off last year’s total for the season. ... They signed S Mike Brown off Cleveland’s practice squad and signed S Nate Meadors to the practice squad.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans switch up uniforms for AFC South title game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans are tweaking their uniforms in the battle for the AFC South on Saturday. The Titans are testing their luck with white jerseys, navy blue pants and navy socks against the Jaguars, switching it up from the last meeting with Jacksonville, according to the Titan Up Podcast. The Titans wore navy blue helmets with navy jerseys, britches and socks during the 36-22 loss to the Jaguars in December at Nissan Stadium. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Mike Vrabel’s Titans job security after 2022 season, revealed

Mike Vrabel’s job security has come into question amid the Tennessee Titans’ lackluster second half of the 2022 season. A recent reported suggested that there will be a number of changes to the Titans’ coaching staff over the offseason, per analyst Ken Moore. However, Moore adds that Vrabel will “not be among those changes,” and that Vrabel will be involved in GM discussions.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes. Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the 24-year-old player had to be resuscitated on the field. The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Tracking Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened to all FBS players nearly a month ago, and Tennessee since has had more than a half-dozen players enter their names into the database and seek a move to a new program. Five players announced their intentions to enter it before it even opened and another went into the portal in December, and there already has been movement since the Vols closed the 2022 season with an 11-2 record after beating Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30. GoVols247 will keep tabs on Tennessee’s transfer portal entries as the window remains open into the middle of this month.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mitch Roberts commits to Tennessee

Mitch Roberts has committed to Tennessee rugby. “Welcome to Rocky Top,” Tennessee announced Tuesday. “Mitch will join the Vols in the fall, continuing the strong history of Raptors choosing to play college rugby in orange and white.”. The 5-foot-8, 160-pound fly-half is from Ravenwood High School in Brentwood,...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans rule one player out, five questionable for Jacksonville Jaguars game

The Tennessee Titans will go into their most important game of the regular season with nearly all of their significant players available. Coach Mike Vrabel only ruled one player out for the Titans (7-9) matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) at TIAA Bank Stadium on Saturday (7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN). This is a change of pace for the Titans, who deactivated seven starters for their most recent game against the Dallas Cowboys in an attempt to rest banged-up players for Saturday's game, which will decide whether the Titans or Jaguars win the AFC South and advance to the postseason.
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL Announces Finalized Week 18 Schedule

Since the NFL made the call to suspend Monday night's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals as a result of the hospitalization of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, there has been some uncertainty about how the rest of the schedule might be impacted. Looks like it'll pretty much be ...
The Associated Press

Austin Peay defeats FGCU 61-59

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sean Durugordon scored 10 points to help Austin Peay defeat FGCU 61-59 on Thursday night. Durugordon shot 4 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line for the Governors (7-9). Rodrique Massenat scored 10 points while going 4 of 6 (2 for 4 from distance), and added four steals. Carlos Paez shot 3 for 5 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
610K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy