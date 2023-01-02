ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Amber McLaughlin’s execution to carry on after request for clemency denied

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Death row inmate Amber McLaughlin’s execution will continue as planned after Missouri Governor Mike Parson rejected the last legal appeal. Amber McLaughlin will be the first transgender woman to be executed. A press release from Parson’s office uses McLaughlin’s former name, Scott. McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri National Guard to deploy 294th Engineer Company

CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like franklin queen are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. These soldiers underwent countless...
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: Stopping telemarketers, despite the no-call lists

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A number of you have signed up for the no-call list to block telemarketers. But you’re also telling us you’re still getting calls. A Springfield, Missouri resident tells us, “I had a construction company call me on my cell phone recently. I told him I’m on the state and federal no-call list.” He said, “They’d be in my area and wondered if there was anything they could do for us.” He also said, “This is not a telemarketing call. I’m not selling you anything.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
KICK AM 1530

Missouri City One of the 10 Most Dangerous and It’s Not St. Louis

There's a new ranking showing the most dangerous places in America and one of them is in Missouri, but it's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you might think. With another year of data in the books, there's a new ranking of most dangerous cities in America that's just been shared by Safewise. Among the top 10 is a Missouri city, but it's not one of the 2 major metro areas that normally get called out for their high crime rates. Listed as the #9 most dangerous city in America is...Springfield, Missouri.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
hillcrestherald.org

Crawford, Murphy’s & Tilly’s Involvement in Helping to Build I-44 Highways New Roundabouts

Ending in August of 2022 Crawford, Murphy & Tilly inc. helped to complete the Marsh Field I-44 project. With the I-44 highway being hard to access for people living southeast of Marshfield, Missouri seeked to lessen the traffic flow in this area. The two worked together to complete a special project allowing a better flow of traffic and in a matter of two years the project was completed. This project in the end helped to contribute to the financial growth of Missouri and improve travel options.
MARSHFIELD, MO
missouristate.edu

MSU Calendar

How to jumpstart your wellness goals for the new year. Health expert Evonne Bird highlights ways to jumpstart these wellness goals, and gives recommendations on finding a personal trainer or wellness coach. The start of the new year presents a fresh start for many people. For some, that means setting...
springfield-ma.gov

Springfield Board of Health Issues Non-Mandatory Mask Advisory Recommendation for those with Underlying Health Conditions and Seniors

The City of Springfield has seen a steady uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past five weeks. The Springfield Department of Health and Human Services and Board of Health want to remind residents to take the precautionary measures needed to maintain good public health. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “Commissioner...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Driver identified in fatal U.S. 65 crash north of Springfield

UPDATE 1:40 P.M. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died in a crash earlier this morning. According to the MSHP report, Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Greene County Examiner’s Office following this morning’s crash. UPDATE 12:15 P.M. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 65 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Armed Robbery Suspect Courtesy Wheaton Police Chief Clint Danforth.

Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Driver dies in crash in Christian County, Mo.

BRUNER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Christian County. The patrol identified the victim as Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 14 east of Bruner on Thursday around 10 a.m. Investigators say his vehicle drove...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
ksgf.com

Springfield Movie Theater Closing Its Doors

(KTTS News) — Springfield’s Regal College Station movie theater is closing. Its last day of operation is Thursday, January 5. The location made the announcement on its Facebook page, although it did not mention why it is closing. The theater in downtown Springfield is owned by Cineworld, based...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Cox Monett welcomes first baby of 2023

MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett’s first baby of 2023 is a little boy. Parents Shawn Nance and Bailey Burnside welcomed baby Ridge Allen into the world at 12:44 p.m. on Jan. 2. Ridge Allen weighed seven pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 21 inches long. The father, Shawn Nance,...
MONETT, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Power Outage: nearly 3,000 across region

KOAM-TV-7 (Joplin Region) — Storms have began as forecasted by KOAM Skywatch 7 Weather Center. 5:45 p.m. Lawrence County: Nearly 3,000 without power affecting the town of Marionville, Mo. 7:30 p.m. Lawrence County: 1,500 still without power. 7:30 p.m. Jasper County: 125 in Carl Junction. 8:15 p.m. St. Clair...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy