Chattanooga, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

railfan.com

Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum Employee Killed in Accident

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The general manager of passenger operations for the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum died in an accident at the railroad’s shop in Tennessee this week. George Walker had worked for the railroad for more than 30 years. The railroad announced the incident on Facebook on Wednesday...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogatrend.com

Hamilton County Residents, Businesses Invited to Have their Voices Heard

To continue prospering and open doors of opportunity to all, what should be Chattanooga’s top areas of focus and investment over the next five years? A brief and important survey asking every resident to share their dreams, concerns and opinions about Chattanooga’s future opens today for public and community input.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee

A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

We R CPR: Common signs of a heart attack

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Twila Layne from We R CPR joins to teach the common signs of a heart attack to help heart attack prevention. Also make sure to sign up for summer camp registration, opening January 16th. 423-553-0400.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

Walker County to host Dumpster Day

Walker County Dumpster Day will be this Saturday, January 7th from 8:30 until 12:00. For those who have had a tough time finding Public Works, it is at 1829 Lula Lake Road. From City Hall, you will travel south on Lula Lake Road for approximately 1.7 miles. There will be a new six-foot banner at the entrance to Public Works to help mark the turn.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Chattanooga Crime Rates Steadily Decrease

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Lowering crime rates has been CPD’s priority over the past year, and it looks like they’ve succeeded. Working together across departments has been an instrumental change in the drop of reported crime. Using crime analysis and data has reshaped how the CPD operate.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Investigators rule shooting of 3 year old was accidental

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are releasing information on the fatal shooting of a child last week. It happened last Thursday before 5 PM at a home on Michigan Avenue. Police say a three year old toddler suffered a gunshot wound. His father rushed the child to the...
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Culture Books Brings New Black History Festival To East Lake Community Center

In celebration of Black History Month, Culture Books and Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization will present the Black History Festival on Saturday, February 18 from 11a-4p at East Lake Community Center. Culture Books and Rhyme N Chatt proudly presents Chattanooga’s very first Black History Festival! This event will feature...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-75 in Bradley County identified

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-75 in Bradley County Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirms. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report identifies the victim as 73-year-old Robert Willingham of Tennessee. The report says Willingham was walking in the passing lane on I-75, near...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
atlantanewsfirst.com

School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

