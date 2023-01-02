Read full article on original website
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News BreakChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
railfan.com
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum Employee Killed in Accident
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The general manager of passenger operations for the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum died in an accident at the railroad’s shop in Tennessee this week. George Walker had worked for the railroad for more than 30 years. The railroad announced the incident on Facebook on Wednesday...
chattanoogatrend.com
Hamilton County Residents, Businesses Invited to Have their Voices Heard
To continue prospering and open doors of opportunity to all, what should be Chattanooga’s top areas of focus and investment over the next five years? A brief and important survey asking every resident to share their dreams, concerns and opinions about Chattanooga’s future opens today for public and community input.
WTVCFOX
Teen missing from Chickamauga, last seen at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police in Chickamauga need your help locating a missing 17-year-old. Thursday afternoon, they tweeted that Jason Story left Chickamauga Tuesday night, and was last seen that night in the area of Coolidge Park. If you have seen Story or know where he is, contact Chickamauga Police...
WTVC
RSW Chattanooga Windows, Doors, Siding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joey Tubbs talks about how RSW Chattanooga's windows are designed specifically for your satisfaction. With the perfect balance of dependability and aesthetics, their windows are guaranteed to give your home the touch of light that it deserves.
WTVC
Left in the dark: Hixson man says TVA's rolling blackouts hurt his wallet
HIXSON, Tenn. — Hixson resident Jim Watson took a hit to his wallet after he says he was left in the dark during the TVA’s winter storm rolling blackout. "If I know what's going on, I can deal with it. If I don't know what's going on. You're gonna end up costing me money," says Watson.
WTVC
Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
WDEF
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
Final three applicants to fill upcoming state Supreme Court vacancy sent to Gov. Bill Lee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments met on Wednesday to consider five applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court. They narrowed the final list of applicants from five people to three people — all from East Tennessee. Two are from Knoxville and the third is from Chattanooga.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee
A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
WTVC
We R CPR: Common signs of a heart attack
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Twila Layne from We R CPR joins to teach the common signs of a heart attack to help heart attack prevention. Also make sure to sign up for summer camp registration, opening January 16th. 423-553-0400.
allongeorgia.com
Walker County to host Dumpster Day
Walker County Dumpster Day will be this Saturday, January 7th from 8:30 until 12:00. For those who have had a tough time finding Public Works, it is at 1829 Lula Lake Road. From City Hall, you will travel south on Lula Lake Road for approximately 1.7 miles. There will be a new six-foot banner at the entrance to Public Works to help mark the turn.
WTVC
Massey & Associates, NewsChannel 9 gift card recipient uses gift card to save a life
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Massey & Associates and NewsChannel 9 gift card recipient used his $100 gift card on someone else and saved their life because of his generosity. Josh Kapellusch Is here to tell us about his decision.
mymix1041.com
Redemption to the Nations announces grand opening in Cleveland
We spoke with Ritchie Hughes and Pastor Kevin Wallace on Mix Mornings about the grand opening of Redemption to the Nations in the former Trees n Trends building. Learn more about them online at: https://www.rttn.church/. 2750 Keith St NW, Cleveland, TN 37312.
murfreesboro.com
Seven Tennessee Public Schools Selected as State Finalists in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition
Samsung announced 300 public schools have been named State Finalists in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition – and seven schools in Tennessee were selected. Representing the best of more than one thousand competition entrants, each State Finalist has won a package of $2,500 in technology and school supplies.
WDEF
Chattanooga Crime Rates Steadily Decrease
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Lowering crime rates has been CPD’s priority over the past year, and it looks like they’ve succeeded. Working together across departments has been an instrumental change in the drop of reported crime. Using crime analysis and data has reshaped how the CPD operate.
WDEF
Investigators rule shooting of 3 year old was accidental
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are releasing information on the fatal shooting of a child last week. It happened last Thursday before 5 PM at a home on Michigan Avenue. Police say a three year old toddler suffered a gunshot wound. His father rushed the child to the...
WTVC
The McMahan Law Firm: Hire a firm you can trust when dealing with truck accidents
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer and Brent Burks talk about how McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. Make sure to hire local, the McMahan team has handled all types of cases throughout the community and surrounding areas. Stay connected with McMahan Law Firm. (423) 265-1100. ______________
chattanoogapulse.com
Culture Books Brings New Black History Festival To East Lake Community Center
In celebration of Black History Month, Culture Books and Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization will present the Black History Festival on Saturday, February 18 from 11a-4p at East Lake Community Center. Culture Books and Rhyme N Chatt proudly presents Chattanooga’s very first Black History Festival! This event will feature...
WTVCFOX
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-75 in Bradley County identified
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-75 in Bradley County Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirms. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report identifies the victim as 73-year-old Robert Willingham of Tennessee. The report says Willingham was walking in the passing lane on I-75, near...
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
