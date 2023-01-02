CAIRO, the biggest city and metropolis in the Middle East and Africa -with a population of 16-20 millions- is a city that has the culture, the history, the nightlife, the year round warm climate, the strategic location, and the educational facilities that have supplied Egyptians and all neighboring Arabs and Africans with higher level learning for decades. As some might think, Cairo does have it all. What some of us do know, this is not the only face of Cairo. The city has a behind-the-scenes side, a dark one; a study by the UN has revealed that 25-35 % of Cairo’s population live in slums within and around it.

