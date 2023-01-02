Read full article on original website
Related
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
northernarchitecture.us
The life of plazas
We started by studying how people use plazas. We mounted timelapse cameras overlooking the plazas and recorded daily patterns (Fig. 1). We talked to people to find where they came from, where they worked, how frequently they used the place and what they thought of it. But, mostly, we watched people to see what they did.
northernarchitecture.us
Wake up Call - Cairo Slums
CAIRO, the biggest city and metropolis in the Middle East and Africa -with a population of 16-20 millions- is a city that has the culture, the history, the nightlife, the year round warm climate, the strategic location, and the educational facilities that have supplied Egyptians and all neighboring Arabs and Africans with higher level learning for decades. As some might think, Cairo does have it all. What some of us do know, this is not the only face of Cairo. The city has a behind-the-scenes side, a dark one; a study by the UN has revealed that 25-35 % of Cairo’s population live in slums within and around it.
Comments / 0