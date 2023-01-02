Read full article on original website
Related
northernarchitecture.us
The life of plazas
We started by studying how people use plazas. We mounted timelapse cameras overlooking the plazas and recorded daily patterns (Fig. 1). We talked to people to find where they came from, where they worked, how frequently they used the place and what they thought of it. But, mostly, we watched people to see what they did.
northernarchitecture.us
Wake up Call - Cairo Slums
CAIRO, the biggest city and metropolis in the Middle East and Africa -with a population of 16-20 millions- is a city that has the culture, the history, the nightlife, the year round warm climate, the strategic location, and the educational facilities that have supplied Egyptians and all neighboring Arabs and Africans with higher level learning for decades. As some might think, Cairo does have it all. What some of us do know, this is not the only face of Cairo. The city has a behind-the-scenes side, a dark one; a study by the UN has revealed that 25-35 % of Cairo’s population live in slums within and around it.
Comments / 0