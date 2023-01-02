Read full article on original website
Determination Of Minimum Glass Thickness
The determination of minimum glass thickness of panels of different types of glass supported on four sides as well as two opposite sides is discussed in the following sections. 4.4.1 Glass Panels Supported on All Four Sides. The thickness of panels of normal glass can be obtained using the empirical...
E1c Grease Separators
Also known as separators, grease traps, grease collectors, interceptors, manual grease interceptors, automatic grease removers, and sludge pits, these tank-like units collect and retain greases, food solids, detergents, chemicals, and other plumbing wastes before they flow out of the building. Each tank may be of reinforced concrete, stainless steel, or fiberglass, and it usually has a deep-seal trap, double venting, acid-resistant finish on the inside, bitumen or equal coating on the outside, and a manhole on top with plenty of area around it. The tank collects fats, oils, and greases (FOGs), prevents onsite blockages in plumbing waste drains, and minimizes downstream accumulations of waste.
Cocktail cabinets
Figure 436 illustrates a cocktail cabinet in English walnut, composed of carcass and separate stand with built-in shelf. Figure 437:1 shows the elevation and 437:2 the side sectional elevation. The carcass is in 3/4 in (19 mm) lamin-board with exterior veneered walnut from one wide leaf of sufficient length to yield continuous grain throughout, and interior in Nigerian pearwood, with the carcass mitre tongued and grooved at the top, and lap tongued and grooved at the bottom. Alternative methods of jointing are shown in 437:3, with 3A tongued and grooved for solid timber, 3B tongued and grooved with lap set back and an edging strip inserted for laminboard, etc., and 3C secret mitre dovetailed for solid wood or laminboard, etc. In both 3A and B the fronts are edged with the corners mitred, as this enables the tonguing to run through for ease in working. Figure 437:4A shows the plan of the leg stand with the veneered and edged plywood tray grooved into the side rails, and 4B the plan of the carcass with the lower shelf cut away to accommodate tall bottles. The upper shelves are fully adjustable on shelf pegs or magic wires, and the lower shelf, which forms the top of the drawer division, is housed/dadoed into the sides. The doors are framed up out of solid walnut mitred and tongued as shown by the dotted lines in 437:5, with the raised plywood panels edged, tongued into the framing, shaped on the face edges and veneered over the edging with.
Lateral extensions
This chapter considers the factors that need to be addressed in the design and construction of lateral extensions to buildings. It outlines the requirements and precautions for enlarging a building's volume horizontally. Conservatories as well as conventional domestic and commercial extensions are examined in this part of the book. Background...
