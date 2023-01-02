Figure 436 illustrates a cocktail cabinet in English walnut, composed of carcass and separate stand with built-in shelf. Figure 437:1 shows the elevation and 437:2 the side sectional elevation. The carcass is in 3/4 in (19 mm) lamin-board with exterior veneered walnut from one wide leaf of sufficient length to yield continuous grain throughout, and interior in Nigerian pearwood, with the carcass mitre tongued and grooved at the top, and lap tongued and grooved at the bottom. Alternative methods of jointing are shown in 437:3, with 3A tongued and grooved for solid timber, 3B tongued and grooved with lap set back and an edging strip inserted for laminboard, etc., and 3C secret mitre dovetailed for solid wood or laminboard, etc. In both 3A and B the fronts are edged with the corners mitred, as this enables the tonguing to run through for ease in working. Figure 437:4A shows the plan of the leg stand with the veneered and edged plywood tray grooved into the side rails, and 4B the plan of the carcass with the lower shelf cut away to accommodate tall bottles. The upper shelves are fully adjustable on shelf pegs or magic wires, and the lower shelf, which forms the top of the drawer division, is housed/dadoed into the sides. The doors are framed up out of solid walnut mitred and tongued as shown by the dotted lines in 437:5, with the raised plywood panels edged, tongued into the framing, shaped on the face edges and veneered over the edging with.

