In southern Burgundy, ashlar routinely was used by the twelfth century. In the aisles of small buildings like the one at Farges, and in major buildings like the abbey churches at Cluny and Paray-le-Monial, masons coupled the pointed arch on the interior with buttresses on the exterior. This support system is interactive, in the sense that it links responds and pointed webs and arches on the interior with isolated buttresses on the bottom of the exterior wall. These interpenetrating parts that punctuate the fabric of the building encouraged masons to rethink the typical brick-based wall that had survived from the First Romanesque period. In that earlier type of wall, regular small stones.

