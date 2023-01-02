Also known as separators, grease traps, grease collectors, interceptors, manual grease interceptors, automatic grease removers, and sludge pits, these tank-like units collect and retain greases, food solids, detergents, chemicals, and other plumbing wastes before they flow out of the building. Each tank may be of reinforced concrete, stainless steel, or fiberglass, and it usually has a deep-seal trap, double venting, acid-resistant finish on the inside, bitumen or equal coating on the outside, and a manhole on top with plenty of area around it. The tank collects fats, oils, and greases (FOGs), prevents onsite blockages in plumbing waste drains, and minimizes downstream accumulations of waste.

