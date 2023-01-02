Read full article on original website
A treasure of ornate gold jewelry delicately placed on the remains of a young woman who died 3,500 years ago has been unearthed in an ancient Egyptian city built by King Tutankhamun's father. Archaeologists found the woman, wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting, wearing a necklace with raindrop-shaped pendants, three...
Beautiful Gold ‘Lynx’ Earrings Discovered In The Ruins Of The Ancient Lost City Of Ani Go On Display In 2023
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The ancient city of Ani was once the capital of the Kingdom of Armenia. It was a powerful and flourishing city where traders met and passed. "Founded more than 1,600 years ago, it grew to become a walled city of more than 100,000 residents by the 11th century and became the rival of Constantinople, Baghdad, and Damascus."1.
Chinese plate which was gathering dust on a shelf and thought to be only worth £3,000 turns out to be 14th century master-crafted lacquer charger and sells for £210,000
A British antique collector is celebrating after an old Chinese plate that was gathering dust on their shelf and thought to be worth £3,000 sold for more than £210,000. The anonymous owner inherited the lacquer circular charger, measuring 12 inches in diameter, and thought it was either Chinese or Japanese but had no idea of its worth.
A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica
The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month. The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal. The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to...
Ferdinand Magellan is Said to Have Encountered Giants in Patagonia While Circumnavigating the World
Antonio Pigafetta, the chronicler of Ferdinand Magellan's travels, is credited with first mentioning the encounter between the famous Portuguese explorer and giants who roamed the wastes of Patagonia.
Collection of 3,500-Year-Old Gold Jewelry Uncovered in an Egyptian Necropolis
A collection of ornate jewelry was found by archaeologists at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis along the eastern bank of the Nile River in present-day Minya, Egypt. During excavations at the Amarna North Desert Cemetery, a joint team of Egyptian and English archaeologists discovered a young woman wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting and buried wearing a necklace with petal-shaped pendants as well as three rings made from gold and soapstone. The image of the ancient Egyptian deity Bes—who, with his feminine counterpart Beset, was worshiped as a protector of households, particularly mothers, children, and childbirth—was depicted on one of the rings. Later,...
Shockingly Well-Preserved Statues Unearthed in Italy Rewrite the History of Ancient Rome
The transition from Etruscan to Roman rule was a time of violence and upheaval in ancient Italy, with the two civilizations struggling for dominance over what is now Tuscany, western Umbria, and northern Lazio. But an incredible discovery of 24 bronze statues in the Tuscan town of San Casciano dei Bagni (San Casciano of the Baths) could rewrite that period of history, shedding light on peaceful interactions between Etruscans and Romans that historians never knew about.
2,000-Year Old Statues of Greek Gods Uncovered in Ancient City of Aizanoi in Turkey
Archaeologists from Kütahya Dumlupınar University have unearthed several statues and heads of statues depicting Greek gods in the ancient city of Azanoi in central Turkey, according to a statement released by the university last week. Stone heads of Eros, Dionysus, Herakles, and others were uncovered, as well as a full statue of an unidentified hero of Azanoi, of which there are many. The statue measures at over two meters, or just over six and half feet, and is missing a few chunks from its pedestal and foot. “I hope that we will find this missing piece of the statue in...
The Grand Egyptian Museum, the World’s Largest Archaeological Institution, Is Opening This Year
About 20 years ago, the Egyptian government held an international competition for the design of a new museum near the pyramids of Giza. Now, after decades of planning, one of the longest-awaited and most highly anticipated institutions in the world is getting ready for its christening. The Great Egyptian Museum (GEM) has announced it will finally open its doors in 2023, and when it debuts, the complex will be home to the largest, most complex collection of ancient treasures and artifacts in the world. Designed by Dublin-based Heneghan Peng Architects, the striking new institution is located outside of Cairo, and perhaps the...
This cyclindrical concrete home in Mexico is inspired by the double conditions of castles
Designed by Chilean studio Elemental, the Casa del Tec is a majestic concrete home outside Monterrey, Mexico. The house is a raffle prize that funds higher education at the Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey. The Nuevo León is a three-story textured reinforced concrete shell that functions as an interesting shell for the home. The shell was completed in 2022 in San Pedro Garza García.
‘I feel at home here’: descendants of Galicia’s émigrés return to the old country
Galicia has long been one of Spain’s poorest regions and since the mid-19th century Galicians have emigrated in their tens of thousands to seek a brighter future in the Americas. But now they’re coming back. The Galician regional government says that returnees – the majority are Argentinians –...
Discover The National Bird of Chile
The country of Chile has such diverse habitats, from northern Chile where there are dry deserts that are warm all year around to the southern coast where winter temps can dip below freezing. Because Chile is a long skinny country it covers a broad range of climates. You can find penguins in southern Chile, and llamas, alpacas and flamingos in northern Chile. With such a variety of wildlife in the country you might think it would be hard to agree on a national animal or national bird. But when you look at the country’s roots you will see how Chile decided on their national bird. Read on to find out all about the national bird of Chile.
Dogs, togs and critics agog: climate crisis opera washes ashore in Sydney
The beach is now just a stroll away for people in Sydney’s CBD. Eighty thousand litres of sand, piled 5-7cm deep, has been dumped into the ornate interior of the heritage-listed Town Hall, in one of the city’s most ambitious festival offerings. Sun & Sea might seem like...
See Inside South America’s Most Luxurious Train, The “Andean Explorer”
See Inside South America's Most Luxurious Train, The "Andean Explorer" If you’re looking for the greatest train journey, this is it! With its unrivaled scenic views, Belmond’s Andean Explorer should rank at the top of your travel bucket list, not just your railroad trip list. In this video,...
Ledberg Stone (Ledbergsstenen) With Magic Formula Dated To Viking-Era – One Of Most Beautiful Landmarks
A. Sutherland - AncientPages.com - The Ledberg Stone (Ledbergsstenen) is considered one of Sweden's most beautiful Runestones. This landmark is also one of the country's more familiar runestones due to its beautiful and imaginative adornment. Some parts of its motif are taken from the famous religious myth of Ragnarök, the final battle in Norse mythology, in which several gods meet their death.
