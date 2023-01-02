Southwest's 2023 is already off to a rocky start. The airline's chaotic infrastructure meltdown, which left an estimated thousands of customers stranded and separated from their bags over the holidays, is poised to cost the company "between $725 million and $825 million," The New York Times reports Friday, per a filing from the carrier. That total, roughly half of which will come from lost revenue in ticket refunds, "represents about as much as the airline earned in the first nine months of last year." The compounding turmoil began with a massive winter storm and ended with more than 16,700 flights scrapped between Dec. 21...

