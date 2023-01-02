Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
northernarchitecture.us
Determination Of Minimum Glass Thickness
The determination of minimum glass thickness of panels of different types of glass supported on four sides as well as two opposite sides is discussed in the following sections. 4.4.1 Glass Panels Supported on All Four Sides. The thickness of panels of normal glass can be obtained using the empirical...
northernarchitecture.us
The life of plazas
We started by studying how people use plazas. We mounted timelapse cameras overlooking the plazas and recorded daily patterns (Fig. 1). We talked to people to find where they came from, where they worked, how frequently they used the place and what they thought of it. But, mostly, we watched people to see what they did.
The Southwest Airlines meltdown, by the numbers
Southwest's 2023 is already off to a rocky start. The airline's chaotic infrastructure meltdown, which left an estimated thousands of customers stranded and separated from their bags over the holidays, is poised to cost the company "between $725 million and $825 million," The New York Times reports Friday, per a filing from the carrier. That total, roughly half of which will come from lost revenue in ticket refunds, "represents about as much as the airline earned in the first nine months of last year." The compounding turmoil began with a massive winter storm and ended with more than 16,700 flights scrapped between Dec. 21...
Tesla vehicles 40% cheaper in China than US after major price cuts
Tesla has slashed prices on some vehicles in China by more than 40% compared to their sticker price in the US as Elon Musk’s struggling electric automaker responds to dwindling demand in the region. After a fresh round of discounts unveiled this week, the base version of Tesla’s Model Y SUV is available for the equivalent of $37,875 in China – a 43% discount compared to the cheapest available Model Y on sale in the US, Bloomberg reported Friday. The new price in China marked a 10% discount from its previous level. Tesla also chopped its ask for the base version of...
NY Fed says China's COVID woes are pressuring supply chains
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Declining world supply chain pressures are being challenged by new disruptions in China tied to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Federal Reserve reported on Friday.
Mixed emotions as McDonald's leaves Kazakhstan
ALMATY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Workers removed the branding from McDonald's outlets in Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty on Friday after the fast food giant's local business appeared to fall victim to collateral damage from the Russia-Ukraine war.
