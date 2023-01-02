Read full article on original website
financefeeds.com
Exness to take part in iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 as Official Global Sponsor
In 2023, multi-asset broker Exness will once more participate in the iFX EXPO as the event’s Official Global Sponsor. Held at the iconic Dubai World Trade Centre from 16th to 18th January 2023, the iFX EXPO is the world’s first and largest financial B2B exhibition. The iFX EXPO...
financefeeds.com
iCapital appoints regulatory and compliance specialist Agnes Bundy Scanlan to board of directors
ICapital has appointed Agnes Bundy Scanlan to its board of directors. The global fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry will leverage her wealth of experience from her 30-year career in regulatory risk management and compliance. Agnes Bundy Scanlan has served as president of The...
financefeeds.com
Tradeweb appoints Billy Hult as CEO
“While we’ve planted our flag as innovators in electronifying markets, there are enormous opportunities to make markets more efficient and for Tradeweb as a company to realize meaningful and sustained growth.”. Tradeweb Markets Inc. has appointed William (Billy) Hult as Chief Executive Officer to replace Lee Olesky who retired...
financefeeds.com
TradingView adds Bitrue as newest crypto trading partner
Professional charting and trading Platform TradingView has integrated Bitrue as the latest cryptocurrency trading partner. TradingView announced the addition of the first-ever crypto exchange to its trading board back in 2018 when it signed Poloniex. Bitrue traders will be able to trade 250 different cryptocurrencies at current market prices directly...
financefeeds.com
Expansion is always good for brokers: Interview with Tatiana Pilipenko at FMLS ’22
The aftermath of the MetaQuotes suspension from the Apple Store is still ongoing as the FX and CFD industry look for alternatives to MT4/5. The Finance Magnates London Summit 2022 brought together the cream of the crop of the FX and CFD trading industry under one roof. Among them was...
financefeeds.com
MulootMoney.com strikes £590,000 deal with Cornerstone for Avila and 12-m license
“This is an excellent deal for Cornerstone and reflects the value of an e-money registration as well as our platform.”. Cornerstone FS has entered into a share purchase agreement for the sale of Avila, a registered small electronic money institution, to Aspire for a consideration of £300,000 to be paid in cash on completion.
Tesla vehicles 40% cheaper in China than US after major price cuts
Tesla has slashed prices on some vehicles in China by more than 40% compared to their sticker price in the US as Elon Musk’s struggling electric automaker responds to dwindling demand in the region. After a fresh round of discounts unveiled this week, the base version of Tesla’s Model Y SUV is available for the equivalent of $37,875 in China – a 43% discount compared to the cheapest available Model Y on sale in the US, Bloomberg reported Friday. The new price in China marked a 10% discount from its previous level. Tesla also chopped its ask for the base version of...
financefeeds.com
How the Holiday Season Could Impact Bitcoin Prices
Cryptocurrencies, the most prominent of which is Bitcoin, have been gaining popularity in recent years and are becoming more widely accepted by merchants worldwide. As the holiday season approaches, it is important to consider how this could potentially impact the prices of Bitcoin. So let’s. Are there any seasonal...
financefeeds.com
An overview of the digital asset fund industry in 2022: Flows by country, asset, and provider
CoinShares, Europe’s largest digital asset investment and trading group, has published data on digital asset fund flows for the whole of 2022, with inflows totaling US$443 million. Inflows of US$443 million is the lowest yearly figure since 2018 when there were inflows of only US$233 million. In regard to flows by provider, Coinshares XBT experienced outflows […]
financefeeds.com
Bahamas denies minting FTX tokens, upholds asset valuation
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas today slammed the debtors of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX over “material misstatements” made by the US lawyer liquidating its assets. In a Tuesday statement sent to the press, SCB said FTX’s new CEO John Ray challenged its calculations of the digital...
financefeeds.com
Canada announces single SRO and merges investor protection funds into one
“The enhanced regulatory framework put in place by the CSA, including an amalgamated and independent protection fund, is an important step in the evolution of investor protection in Canada. CIPF will continue to communicate and engage with investors and member firms to become a valuable partner in investor protection.”. The...
financefeeds.com
Coinmotion obtains approval in Spain for crypto exchange and custody services
The registration of companies in the cryptocurrency operator registry of the Bank of Spain is conditional on the crypto service providers having adequate procedures for the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing. In addition, they must meet the requirements of commercial and professional repute. Coinmotion has obtained confirmation from...
financefeeds.com
Iran returns mining rigs seized in raids on crypto farms
Iran courts have ordered the country’s Organization for Collection and Sale of State-Owned Property (OCSSOP) to return thousands of seized crypto mining rigs. The government body has already started to return to miners some of the devices seized in raids on illegal crypto farms, local media reported. “Currently some...
financefeeds.com
Point Nine to avoid regulatory fines: Exclusive interview with Andreas Roussos at FMLS ’22
This year’s Finance Magnates London Summit, FMLS 2022, held at Old Billingsgate on 21-23 November saw the FX and CFD industry gathering in a post-pandemic world. There FinanceFeeds’ Nikolai Isayev spoke with Andreas Roussos, Partner at regtech firm Point Nine, who agreed that face-to-face meetings are much better to build relationships and make deals than the remote ways of the COVID-19 days.
financefeeds.com
Celsius Network’s Earn customers will be last in line for repayment, says US Bankruptcy court
“The Court does not take lightly the consequences of this decision on ordinary individuals, many of whom deposited significant savings into the Celsius platform. Creditors will have every opportunity to have a full hearing on the merits of these arguments during the claims resolution process”, said Judge Martin Glenn.
financefeeds.com
Binance buys 41% stake in Korean exchange GOPAX
Binance, the world’s largest digital asset trading platform, has reportedly acquired 41% stake in the South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX. Binance purchased the equity stake from Gopax’s largest shareholder, Lee Jun-hang, and the deal was originally set to be announced last year. However, the takeover was postponed for further due diligence over equity value calculations.
financefeeds.com
The growing prominence of alternative payment methods over credit cards in emerging markets
It is no secret that the popularity of alternative payment methods (APMs) has grown exponentially in recent years. The global rise of eCommerce – accelerated in large part by the pandemic – contributed significantly to the prevalence of APMs. They typically have a lower risk of fraud compared to credit and debit card payments and are more secure, making them ideal for online transactions.
OpenAI is reportedly raising funds at a $29 billion valuation—and its ChatGPT could challenge Google Search by getting wrapped into Microsoft Bing
Microsoft's Bing search engine could incorporate OpenAI's ChatGPT—and challenge Google's dominance. OpenAI is reportedly on the verge of becoming one of the most valuable startups in the country—and Microsoft is counting on its ChatGPT chatbot to finally make Bing a worthy challenger to Google’s search dominance. The...
financefeeds.com
Caplight launches tool for tracking venture-backed private company stock prices and valuations
Caplight has launched a tool for tracking venture-backed private company stock prices, valuations, and trading activity. Going by the name of Caplight Data, the solution provides users with access to a large and growing dataset of over 10,000 private company transactional data points, representing over $170B of volume, as well as over 20,000 investment fund marks of private company stock prices.
financefeeds.com
Saxo Bank reports $121 billion in December FX volume
As many currency markets saw a relatively quiet period in December, Copenhagen-based Saxo Bank has reported its monthly metrics, which showed a renewed decline month-over-month. The latest figures saw a sizable consolidation in key volume segments, failing to overtake a number of recent highs seen last month. The Danish multi-asset...
