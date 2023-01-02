ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

financefeeds.com

Exness to take part in iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 as Official Global Sponsor

In 2023, multi-asset broker Exness will once more participate in the iFX EXPO as the event’s Official Global Sponsor. Held at the iconic Dubai World Trade Centre from 16th to 18th January 2023, the iFX EXPO is the world’s first and largest financial B2B exhibition. The iFX EXPO...
financefeeds.com

Tradeweb appoints Billy Hult as CEO

“While we’ve planted our flag as innovators in electronifying markets, there are enormous opportunities to make markets more efficient and for Tradeweb as a company to realize meaningful and sustained growth.”. Tradeweb Markets Inc. has appointed William (Billy) Hult as Chief Executive Officer to replace Lee Olesky who retired...
financefeeds.com

TradingView adds Bitrue as newest crypto trading partner

Professional charting and trading Platform TradingView has integrated Bitrue as the latest cryptocurrency trading partner. TradingView announced the addition of the first-ever crypto exchange to its trading board back in 2018 when it signed Poloniex. Bitrue traders will be able to trade 250 different cryptocurrencies at current market prices directly...
financefeeds.com

MulootMoney.com strikes £590,000 deal with Cornerstone for Avila and 12-m license

“This is an excellent deal for Cornerstone and reflects the value of an e-money registration as well as our platform.”. Cornerstone FS has entered into a share purchase agreement for the sale of Avila, a registered small electronic money institution, to Aspire for a consideration of £300,000 to be paid in cash on completion.
New York Post

Tesla vehicles 40% cheaper in China than US after major price cuts

Tesla has slashed prices on some vehicles in China by more than 40% compared to their sticker price in the US as Elon Musk’s struggling electric automaker responds to dwindling demand in the region. After a fresh round of discounts unveiled this week, the base version of Tesla’s Model Y SUV is available for the equivalent of $37,875 in China – a 43% discount compared to the cheapest available Model Y on sale in the US, Bloomberg reported Friday.  The new price in China marked a 10% discount from its previous level. Tesla also chopped its ask for the base version of...
financefeeds.com

How the Holiday Season Could Impact Bitcoin Prices

Cryptocurrencies, the most prominent of which is Bitcoin, have been gaining popularity in recent years and are becoming more widely accepted by merchants worldwide. As the holiday season approaches, it is important to consider how this could potentially impact the prices of Bitcoin. So let’s. Are there any seasonal...
financefeeds.com

An overview of the digital asset fund industry in 2022: Flows by country, asset, and provider

CoinShares, Europe’s largest digital asset investment and trading group, has published data on digital asset fund flows for the whole of 2022, with inflows totaling US$443 million. Inflows of US$443 million is the lowest yearly figure since 2018 when there were inflows of only US$233 million. In regard to flows by provider, Coinshares XBT experienced outflows […]
financefeeds.com

Bahamas denies minting FTX tokens, upholds asset valuation

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas today slammed the debtors of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX over “material misstatements” made by the US lawyer liquidating its assets. In a Tuesday statement sent to the press, SCB said FTX’s new CEO John Ray challenged its calculations of the digital...
financefeeds.com

Canada announces single SRO and merges investor protection funds into one

“The enhanced regulatory framework put in place by the CSA, including an amalgamated and independent protection fund, is an important step in the evolution of investor protection in Canada. CIPF will continue to communicate and engage with investors and member firms to become a valuable partner in investor protection.”. The...
financefeeds.com

Coinmotion obtains approval in Spain for crypto exchange and custody services

The registration of companies in the cryptocurrency operator registry of the Bank of Spain is conditional on the crypto service providers having adequate procedures for the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing. In addition, they must meet the requirements of commercial and professional repute. Coinmotion has obtained confirmation from...
financefeeds.com

Iran returns mining rigs seized in raids on crypto farms

Iran courts have ordered the country’s Organization for Collection and Sale of State-Owned Property (OCSSOP) to return thousands of seized crypto mining rigs. The government body has already started to return to miners some of the devices seized in raids on illegal crypto farms, local media reported. “Currently some...
financefeeds.com

Point Nine to avoid regulatory fines: Exclusive interview with Andreas Roussos at FMLS ’22

This year’s Finance Magnates London Summit, FMLS 2022, held at Old Billingsgate on 21-23 November saw the FX and CFD industry gathering in a post-pandemic world. There FinanceFeeds’ Nikolai Isayev spoke with Andreas Roussos, Partner at regtech firm Point Nine, who agreed that face-to-face meetings are much better to build relationships and make deals than the remote ways of the COVID-19 days.
financefeeds.com

Binance buys 41% stake in Korean exchange GOPAX

Binance, the world’s largest digital asset trading platform, has reportedly acquired 41% stake in the South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX. Binance purchased the equity stake from Gopax’s largest shareholder, Lee Jun-hang, and the deal was originally set to be announced last year. However, the takeover was postponed for further due diligence over equity value calculations.
financefeeds.com

The growing prominence of alternative payment methods over credit cards in emerging markets

It is no secret that the popularity of alternative payment methods (APMs) has grown exponentially in recent years. The global rise of eCommerce – accelerated in large part by the pandemic – contributed significantly to the prevalence of APMs. They typically have a lower risk of fraud compared to credit and debit card payments and are more secure, making them ideal for online transactions.
Fortune

OpenAI is reportedly raising funds at a $29 billion valuation—and its ChatGPT could challenge Google Search by getting wrapped into Microsoft Bing

Microsoft's Bing search engine could incorporate OpenAI's ChatGPT—and challenge Google's dominance. OpenAI is reportedly on the verge of becoming one of the most valuable startups in the country—and Microsoft is counting on its ChatGPT chatbot to finally make Bing a worthy challenger to Google’s search dominance. The...
financefeeds.com

Caplight launches tool for tracking venture-backed private company stock prices and valuations

Caplight has launched a tool for tracking venture-backed private company stock prices, valuations, and trading activity. Going by the name of Caplight Data, the solution provides users with access to a large and growing dataset of over 10,000 private company transactional data points, representing over $170B of volume, as well as over 20,000 investment fund marks of private company stock prices.
financefeeds.com

Saxo Bank reports $121 billion in December FX volume

As many currency markets saw a relatively quiet period in December, Copenhagen-based Saxo Bank has reported its monthly metrics, which showed a renewed decline month-over-month. The latest figures saw a sizable consolidation in key volume segments, failing to overtake a number of recent highs seen last month. The Danish multi-asset...

