Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move struggling outfielder before spring training
The New York Yankees are extremely close to the third luxury tax threshold at $293 million. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner desperately wants to stay below that number, and with the team currently projected to have $290 million in active total payroll, we should expect a few trades to offload bloated contracts in the near future.
NJ.com
Mets hire ex-Yankees outfielder as assistant hitting coach
More changes for the New York Mets. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Eric Hinske expected to be Mets’ new assistant hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Mets shuffled coaching roles early in the offseason, naming Eric Chavez bench coach and Jeremy Barnes hitting coach. Hinske previously worked for Mets GM Billy Eppler with Angels in ‘18.”
Ex-Astros Slugger Could Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth
It would be wise for the Boston Red Sox to add a right-handed hitting first baseman. A former Houston Astros slugger would fit nicely.
NJ.com
Unexpected suitor lurking if Mets, Carlos Correa can’t close 12-year, $315 million contract
The New York Post reports “talks are expected to pick up again” between the New York Mets and free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Mets swooped in and offered Correa a 12-year, $315 million contract last month after the San Francisco...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Gleyber Torres trade rumors: DJ LeMahieu making Torres a necessity
The New York Yankees have a myriad of different alignments they can build in the infield this upcoming season, but one way or another, someone needs to be traded, given the money allocated toward big contracts. Notably, Josh Donaldson is set to earn $21 million, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa $6 million...
Yardbarker
Red Sox-Marlins Trade Appears Highly Likely Based On Recent Reports
Could the Boston Red Sox be on the precipice for a splash trade with the Miami Marlins?. As more information continues to be leaked, a transaction between the two clubs appears to be likely, if not imminent. "The Boston Red Sox have emerged as a potential partner (for the Marlins),"...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
Yardbarker
2 Potential Trades The Yankees Should Try To Make
The New York Yankees have an improved roster in comparison to what they fielded in the 2022 playoffs. Frankie Montas should be better, Michael King and Ron Marinaccio should return to the active roster, and they re-signed Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo. They also signed free agents Tommy Kahnle and...
Yardbarker
Yankees could turn attention toward star rival outfielder as potential trade target
This offseason has officially entered the grueling part for the Yankees, as we now have to wait all of January and the majority of February until we get baseball again. However, in that time, there are still many moves to be made, and the current team is certainly not the one we’ll see on Opening Day.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Yardbarker
Two left field targets remaining for the Braves
The outfield market is thinning, and the Braves don’t seem to have much cash to spend, based on how they’ve spent just over $3 million on free agents this offseason. Alex Anthopoulos has already stated that the team is still working on some things, but to not expect anything major before the start of the season. If Atlanta went into April with their current roster, they’d probably be just fine, but “just fine” shouldn’t be the goal. Championship teams consist of the best 26 players, and the Braves could use some depth additions, particularly to their outfield.
Red Sox Come To Agreement With Star Player
The Boston Red Sox have had a hard time signing their home grown talent, and finally they have signed their star player, sort of. According to ESPN MLB Reporter Jeff Passan, the Boston Red Sox have come to a one-year, $17.5 million agreement with star third baseman Rafael Devers, avoiding arbitration. He also includes that this agreement does not stop the sides from discussing a long-term contract extension, which the Fenway faithful are hopeful for.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
If there is one thing you can say about the Boston Red Sox's offseason, it's that saying goodbye to former players has become a seemingly daily occurrence. While the player who reportedly will be moving on from the Red Sox on Tuesday was not exactly a homegrown talent, he is a notable veteran that probably still should be on the roster.
Yardbarker
Mets Reportedly May Trade Starting Pitcher; Could Be Perfect Match For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some work to do. After an American League East last-place 78-84 finish in 2022, the Red Sox have nowhere to go but up. Boston has made some intriguing moves so far this offseason, but there still is plenty of time to go before it takes the field in 2023.
Yardbarker
Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman
The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job
Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is known for both being the television voice of the Bronx Bombers and for hosting a radio show, but it sounds like he is ready to give up one of those gigs. Kay has been hosting “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio since 2002. The show is... The post Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Four Marlins pitchers Red Sox could acquire in Casas trade
On paper, the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins are perfect trade partners. The Red Sox have a glaring need for controllable starting pitching at the top of their rotation and the Marlins could use a big bat. Both have the assets to make such a deal happen. In fact,...
Yardbarker
New Suitor Reportedly Emerges For Ex-Red Sox Free Agent Pitcher To Improve Rotation
The Boston Red Sox may have to square off with a familiar face in 2023. Boston has plenty of work to do if it wants to compete next season. The Red Sox struggled in 2022 finishing in last place in the American League East and have been looking for ways to plug holes up and down the roster.
Comments / 0