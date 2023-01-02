Read full article on original website
The York Water Company And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – The York Water Company (YORW), Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR), Gentex Corporation (GNTX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Riot Blockchain Stock Impressive Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Riot Blockchain (RIOT) jumping 14.54% to $3.86 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 0.69% to $10,458.76. Riot Blockchain’s last close was $3.37, 87.42% under its 52-week high of $26.79. About Riot Blockchain. Riot Blockchain, Inc. and its affiliates focuses exclusively on...
Niu Technologies Stock Up Momentum With A 16% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 16.31% in 5 sessions from $5.21 at 16.31, to $6.06 at 15:13 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1% to $10,353.67, following the last session’s upward trend.
Baidu Stock Over 22% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) jumped by a staggering 22.59% in 10 sessions from $108.11 at 2022-12-20, to $132.53 at 16:28 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.14% to $10,339.81, following the last session’s upward trend. Baidu’s...
ImmunoGen And Sabre Corporation On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are ImmunoGen, Redfin, and iShares Short-Term. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Went Up By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ: BPYPP) rose by a staggering 16.96% in 5 sessions from $15.09 to $17.65 at 13:07 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 1.03% to $10,494.41, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
JD.com Stock 14.76% Up On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with JD.com (JD) jumping 14.76% to $66.14 on Wednesday while NASDAQ jumped 0.69% to $10,458.76. JD.com’s last close was $57.64, 29.05% under its 52-week high of $81.24. About JD.com. JD.com, Inc. provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic...
Zai Lab Stock Was Up By 9.53% On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zai Lab (ZLAB) jumping 9.53% to $33.78 on Wednesday while NASDAQ jumped 0.69% to $10,458.76. Zai Lab’s last close was $30.84, 52.58% under its 52-week high of $65.03. About Zai Lab. Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat...
Artificial Intelligence Predicts Next Session’s Price Change For JP Morgan Chase, Tyson Foods, LyondellBasell
(VIANEWS) – Today, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggests a high probability of discovering the approximate price for tomorrow of JP Morgan Chase JPM, Tyson Foods TSN and others. Via News will regularly fact-check this AI algorithm that aims to consistently predict the next session price and next week’s...
