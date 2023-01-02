Read full article on original website
Dana White Expected To Receive Punishment After Wife Slap
Dana White is in some trouble. Following yesterdays report and video being released of Dana White getting into a slap fight with his wife at a nightclub in Mexico, Dana was interviewed by TMZ saying there was no excuse for his actions. Well, now, it seems like his actions will receive consequences. DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen reports that Dana White is expected to receive punishment for slapping his wife.
Only A “Select Few” Weren’t Happy With Dax Harwood’s Podcast
It’s not as bad as initially thought. While it was being reported that many within AEW were unhappy with Dax Harwood’s podcast where he spoke about the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation, apparently it was actually only a select few who weren’t happy. Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN has reported that only a select few were unhappy with the podcast and it isn’t as bad as it’s being made out to be. While we don’t have specific names of who was unhappy, it’s the minority.
Jake Paul Signs Contract With PFL, Will Compete in ‘Super Fight’ Division, Offers Challenge to Nate Diaz
Jake Paul has officially signed his first MMA contract with the Professional Fighters League. The 25-year-old, who defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in his most recent bout this past October to improve to 6-0 in the squared circle, now owns an equity share of the MMA company. Paul is expected to compete in the Super Fight division, which will air two cards on pay-per-view in 2023.
Bully Ray Wants To See Charlotte Flair Wrestle Men In WWE
As seen on last weekof Friday Night Smackdown, Ronda Rousey lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair, which turned out to be a massive shocker. She is a fierce performer, and she might need to change her focus. While speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully...
John Cena Posts TikTok Of Him Hanging Out With New Day And Jimmy Uso Backstage At Last Week’s SmackDown
The Face that Runs the Place had not wrestled a single match in 2022 and his streak of wrestling once every year for the last 20 years was in deep jeopardy. However, John Cena returned to in-ring action on the last SmackDown of 2022. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to battle Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
AEW Dynamite Opening Theme To Undergo Slight Remix
“Light The Fuse” is set to undergo a slight makeover with the new era of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select now reports that Grapsody’s Will Washington noted on the podcast that the AEW Dynamite theme song, “Light The Fuse” is set to get a bit of a remix. Of course, other production changes are also expected.
Kenny Omega Becomes The IWGP United States Champion At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega co-main evented Wrestle Kingdom 17 for the IWGO United States Championship. This was not a match, this was a fight, a war, a brutal beating. Kenny Omega picked up the win after a hard-fought battle which saw tables used, exposed turnbuckles, a bloody Ospreay and Omega drilling his knee right through Ospreay’s face. Now, the AEW star holds NJPW gold once again and will be taking the US title back to the United States.
AEW Dynamite Plans Revealed
The plans have been revealed. AEW Dynamite is live on TBS at 8/7c tonight from Seattle, Washington. We know of most of the matches going into the show, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported the full list of plans for tonight’s event. You can see the plans below which include some small spoilers, so you’ve been warned.
Naomi Expected To Re-Sign With WWE
Naomi may be heading back to WWE. Although Sasha Banks is a free agent, there has been no word about Naomi’s status. With NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event coming up in a matter of hours, the rumor mill is still churning. During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez spoke...
AEW Talent In Favor Of The New Visual Looks For AEW Dynamite
AEW has some new upgrades. The fest AEW Dynamite of 2023 kicked off last night which had a remixed theme song as well as a new opening video. AEW also had a brand new stage with a completely new look with tons of new LED lights and screens. The actual entrance ramp had LED’s around it and even the commentary desk had a graphic screen on the front. In addition to the visual looks, the lighting was even different as it was brighter and the crowd was well lit, similar to the early stages of AEW Dynamite. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful select, he reports that the talent in AEW themselves also were in favor of the new visual looks.
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Lineup Revealed
AEW Battle Of The Belts V is live in Seattle following AEW Rampage on TNT. During Dynamite, they ran down the lineup for the show which includes Championship matches for the TBS, Tag Team and All-Atlantic Titles. You can check out the full lineup below. AEW Battle Of The Belts...
WWE Officially Moves Sasha Banks To Alumni Section On Official Website
Following her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, WWE have finally removed Banks from their roster on WWE.com. WWE quietly moved Sasha Banks to their alumni section. Her name is now included among those who used to work for WWE, but they are no longer with the company. Naomi was not included in that move, which is very interesting. The Glow is still listed as an active Superstar.
Mercedes Varnado Sends Out Thank You’s To Multiple People Including ‘Sasha Banks’
The Sasha Banks era is over. Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, has left the company and is seemingly set to debut at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 tomorrow morning. Ahead of the show, Mercedes took to social media to send out some thank you tweets, including one to her former self “Sasha Banks” as well as WWE, Vince McMahon, the fans, William Regal and more. You can check out the tweets below.
Bret Hart Was Afraid He Would Embarrass Himself In The Ring With Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle almost wrestled Bret Hart, but it wouldn’t come to pass. The Olympic Gold Medalist arrived at WWE in 1999, two years later after Bret Hart’s exit in Montreal from the company. Kurt Angle claimed that he always wanted to have a dream showdown with The Hitman. He spoke about this during an interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show.
FTR Compensated Mike Posey For Bleeding During Dog Collar Match
At ROH Final Battle, FTR battled The Briscoes in a Dog Collar Match that saw the referee get involved. During the match at ROH Final Battle, Jay Briscoe pulls referee Mike Posey in the way of a punch with the dog collar from Dax Harwood which busted Posey open. Posey’s face was all bloody from the shot. Speaking on his FTR podcast with Matt Koon, Dax praised Posey for his involvement in the match.
NWA United States Tag Team Title Match Official For Live Episode Of NWA Powerrr On 1/31/23
NWA Powerrr (1/31) NWA US Tag Team Titles: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) vs. The Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and Matt Cardona sign the contract for their title match. Aron Stevens and May Valentine get married. Be sure...
Miyu Yamashita Suffers Concussion, Off Of Pro Wrestling Eve’s 100th Show On 1/7/23￼
Miyu Yamashita is on the shelf with a concussion. Miyu Yamashita is the reigning champion of Pro Wrestling EVE. Now, the promotion has announced that Miyu will not be able to fly out to London for the event because she has been diagnosed with a concussion. Making the announcement via Twitter, Pro Wrestling EVE has stated that an announcement will come in the coming days about a card change, and Yamashita’s next appearance will be announced as soon as possible.
WWE Advertising Roman Reigns And Ronda Rousey For RAW 30th Anniversary
Two SmackDown stars are set to feature at the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW. WWE.com is currently advertising Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey for the Raw 30th Anniversary show. The event will take place on Monday, January 23rd, 2023, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley are also expected to appear.
