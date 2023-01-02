Read full article on original website
Only A “Select Few” Weren’t Happy With Dax Harwood’s Podcast
It’s not as bad as initially thought. While it was being reported that many within AEW were unhappy with Dax Harwood’s podcast where he spoke about the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation, apparently it was actually only a select few who weren’t happy. Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN has reported that only a select few were unhappy with the podcast and it isn’t as bad as it’s being made out to be. While we don’t have specific names of who was unhappy, it’s the minority.
AEW Dynamite Opening Theme To Undergo Slight Remix
“Light The Fuse” is set to undergo a slight makeover with the new era of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select now reports that Grapsody’s Will Washington noted on the podcast that the AEW Dynamite theme song, “Light The Fuse” is set to get a bit of a remix. Of course, other production changes are also expected.
CMLL Martes de Arena México Results (1/3/2023)
CMLL presented its show “Martes de Arena Mexico” on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The event took place at the Arena Coliseo in Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico, and aired live on CMLL’s YouTube Channel. You can read the results for the show below. – Chamuel, Atomo & Perrito Sacaryas...
AEW Talent In Favor Of The New Visual Looks For AEW Dynamite
AEW has some new upgrades. The fest AEW Dynamite of 2023 kicked off last night which had a remixed theme song as well as a new opening video. AEW also had a brand new stage with a completely new look with tons of new LED lights and screens. The actual entrance ramp had LED’s around it and even the commentary desk had a graphic screen on the front. In addition to the visual looks, the lighting was even different as it was brighter and the crowd was well lit, similar to the early stages of AEW Dynamite. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful select, he reports that the talent in AEW themselves also were in favor of the new visual looks.
Dragon Gate Talent Set For MLW
Dragon Gate Takeover continues. Major League Wrestling has been working with some Dragon Gate talent for their shows here in the states. MLW is set for a show January 7th in Philadelphia, PA and some Dragon Gate talent are set for the event. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Ben-K and YAMATO are coming to this weeks MLW show and there will be more MLW talent announced for future shows.
AEW Rampage Lineup Revealed For 1/6/23
AEW Rampage is live in Seattle this Friday. During Dynamite, they ran down the lineup for the show which includes tag matches from Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker as well as the BCC. You can check out the full lineup below. AEW Rampage 1/6/23:. Top Flight vs Bryan Danielson and...
STARDOM Triangle Derby Opening Night Results – 1/3/23
STARDOM held their opening night of Triangle Derby on January 3, 2023. This is a six-woman tag team tournament and it aired on STARDOM World. Winners of each match gain 2 points in the tournament and draws gain each team 1 point. You can check out the results of the show below.
Naomi Expected To Re-Sign With WWE
Naomi may be heading back to WWE. Although Sasha Banks is a free agent, there has been no word about Naomi’s status. With NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event coming up in a matter of hours, the rumor mill is still churning. During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez spoke...
Wrestlers React To Mercedes Mone Wrestle Kingdom Debut
Mercedes Mone, the former Sasha Banks has made her NJPW/STARDOM debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her for the IWGP Women’s Title for a match in February in San Jose, California. Following her debut, the tweets and posts exploded and Mercedes was immediately trending. It wasn’t just fans though, as several wrestlers from WWE, NJPW and AEW all tweeted about the big debut.
TJPW To Debut In Los Angeles In March
Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling is a wrestling promotion based in Japan, bjg they’re headed to the United States. At their show tonight, it was announced that TJPW is headed to Los Angeles for a show on March 31, 2022 at the Globe Theater, which is the same building Pro Wrestling Guerrilla runs in. March 31st is also a Friday, which is the day before WrestleMania, so, expect some TJPW talent all over WrestleMania weekend activities.
WWE Officially Moves Sasha Banks To Alumni Section On Official Website
Following her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, WWE have finally removed Banks from their roster on WWE.com. WWE quietly moved Sasha Banks to their alumni section. Her name is now included among those who used to work for WWE, but they are no longer with the company. Naomi was not included in that move, which is very interesting. The Glow is still listed as an active Superstar.
Mercedes Moné Says She Is On A World Domination Tour As Possible AEW Debut Nears
Mercedes Moné is already the CEO of the NJPW and STARDOM women’s division and she’s only just getting started. Coming out of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, Mercedes Moné would attend the post show press conference after making her debut, confronting KAIRI during the show and laying out the IWGP Women’s champion.
WWE Advertising Roman Reigns And Ronda Rousey For RAW 30th Anniversary
Two SmackDown stars are set to feature at the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW. WWE.com is currently advertising Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey for the Raw 30th Anniversary show. The event will take place on Monday, January 23rd, 2023, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley are also expected to appear.
Miyu Yamashita Suffers Concussion, Off Of Pro Wrestling Eve’s 100th Show On 1/7/23￼
Miyu Yamashita is on the shelf with a concussion. Miyu Yamashita is the reigning champion of Pro Wrestling EVE. Now, the promotion has announced that Miyu will not be able to fly out to London for the event because she has been diagnosed with a concussion. Making the announcement via Twitter, Pro Wrestling EVE has stated that an announcement will come in the coming days about a card change, and Yamashita’s next appearance will be announced as soon as possible.
The Young Bucks Currently Negotiating With AEW About New Contracts
It looks like The Young Bucks are not going anywhere. According to Fightful Select, The Young Bucks are sticking around AEW for a lot longer. The two are now in discussions with the company about new contracts. Matt and Nick Jackson, the Young Bucks have been in discussions with All...
Major HEAT On The AEW Shuttle Bus
AEW talent use a shuttle to get to events and today, there was major heat! AEW talent spoke on the All Elite Arcade stream for AEW Games that the shuttle drive was so hot because the driver had the heat cranked. Well, John Silver likes a nice cooled temperature so turn that heat down and put on the air for Johnny Hungee and everyone else! And you better make sure you have grapefruit juice on tap.
Jon Moxley Segment Added To AEW Dynamite
Moxley will be in Seattle. Jon Moxley has recently been on a tear to defend himself against the angry Adam Page who is looking for revenge after Moxley put him on the shelf. The two are set to have a match next week at AEW’s LA show if Page is cleared. But this week, Jon Moxley will speak live on AEW Dynamite. AEW has added this segment to the show with the hint that Moxley is anticipating a medical update from Hangman.
Suzu Suzuki Challenges Giulia For The World Of STARDOM Championship
Giulia has her first challenger. Today at STARDOM Triangle Derby, World Of STARDOM Champion Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai battled Ram Kaichow, Maya Yukihi & Maika Ozaki in the main event of the show in a losing effort. Following the match, Suzu Suzuki made her way to the ring and confronted Giuilia. Suzu makes claim to the World of Stardom title and Giulia accepted the challenge for her first championship defense on February 4th in Osaka Japan. Giulia also mentioned that she will have a surprise for Suzu. What could it be?
AEW Talent Asking About Mercedes Varnado, Wrestle Kingdom Plans Kept A Secret
It’s basically all but confirmed that Mercedes Varnado is headed to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 tomorrow morning. From Bayley and Naomi and even Samuray Del Sol traveling over to Japan with her, to Mercedes herself sending out multiple Thank You’s to WWE, it’s pretty evident she’s on the way. But, what she’s doing has been kept very secret and not many people know exactly what she will be doing on the show, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select Reports. Plus, Mercedes is still rumored to show up to AEW Dynamite next week as Saraya’s mystery partner in LA. Though that’s far from confirmed, many AEW talent have been asking around and none have flat out been told no.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 15 Results (12/24/22)
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode fifteen of its show on December 24. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. You can read the full results for the episode below. – The Beast def. Stephy Slays (from October 11, 2018) – The Beast def....
