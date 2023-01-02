Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Only A “Select Few” Weren’t Happy With Dax Harwood’s Podcast
It’s not as bad as initially thought. While it was being reported that many within AEW were unhappy with Dax Harwood’s podcast where he spoke about the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation, apparently it was actually only a select few who weren’t happy. Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN has reported that only a select few were unhappy with the podcast and it isn’t as bad as it’s being made out to be. While we don’t have specific names of who was unhappy, it’s the minority.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Opening Theme To Undergo Slight Remix
“Light The Fuse” is set to undergo a slight makeover with the new era of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select now reports that Grapsody’s Will Washington noted on the podcast that the AEW Dynamite theme song, “Light The Fuse” is set to get a bit of a remix. Of course, other production changes are also expected.
bodyslam.net
AEW Talent In Favor Of The New Visual Looks For AEW Dynamite
AEW has some new upgrades. The fest AEW Dynamite of 2023 kicked off last night which had a remixed theme song as well as a new opening video. AEW also had a brand new stage with a completely new look with tons of new LED lights and screens. The actual entrance ramp had LED’s around it and even the commentary desk had a graphic screen on the front. In addition to the visual looks, the lighting was even different as it was brighter and the crowd was well lit, similar to the early stages of AEW Dynamite. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful select, he reports that the talent in AEW themselves also were in favor of the new visual looks.
bodyslam.net
TJPW To Debut In Los Angeles In March
Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling is a wrestling promotion based in Japan, bjg they’re headed to the United States. At their show tonight, it was announced that TJPW is headed to Los Angeles for a show on March 31, 2022 at the Globe Theater, which is the same building Pro Wrestling Guerrilla runs in. March 31st is also a Friday, which is the day before WrestleMania, so, expect some TJPW talent all over WrestleMania weekend activities.
