Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Jake Paul Signs Contract With PFL, Will Compete in ‘Super Fight’ Division, Offers Challenge to Nate Diaz
Jake Paul has officially signed his first MMA contract with the Professional Fighters League. The 25-year-old, who defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in his most recent bout this past October to improve to 6-0 in the squared circle, now owns an equity share of the MMA company. Paul is expected to compete in the Super Fight division, which will air two cards on pay-per-view in 2023.
bodyslam.net
Only A “Select Few” Weren’t Happy With Dax Harwood’s Podcast
It’s not as bad as initially thought. While it was being reported that many within AEW were unhappy with Dax Harwood’s podcast where he spoke about the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation, apparently it was actually only a select few who weren’t happy. Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN has reported that only a select few were unhappy with the podcast and it isn’t as bad as it’s being made out to be. While we don’t have specific names of who was unhappy, it’s the minority.
bodyslam.net
Wrestlers React To Mercedes Mone Wrestle Kingdom Debut
Mercedes Mone, the former Sasha Banks has made her NJPW/STARDOM debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her for the IWGP Women’s Title for a match in February in San Jose, California. Following her debut, the tweets and posts exploded and Mercedes was immediately trending. It wasn’t just fans though, as several wrestlers from WWE, NJPW and AEW all tweeted about the big debut.
bodyslam.net
Bully Ray Wants To See Charlotte Flair Wrestle Men In WWE
As seen on last weekof Friday Night Smackdown, Ronda Rousey lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair, which turned out to be a massive shocker. She is a fierce performer, and she might need to change her focus. While speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully...
bodyslam.net
Konnan Says Tony Khan Doesn’t Know What To Do With Talent Like Will Ospreay
A classic example of this problem is Miro, former WWE Superstar Rusev. The former TNT Champion started his AEW career strong, but he has been floundering in recent months. Another good example of this issue in AEW is Will Ospreay. Will Ospreay wrestled a couple of matches for AEW between...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
bodyslam.net
Dana White Expected To Receive Punishment After Wife Slap
Dana White is in some trouble. Following yesterdays report and video being released of Dana White getting into a slap fight with his wife at a nightclub in Mexico, Dana was interviewed by TMZ saying there was no excuse for his actions. Well, now, it seems like his actions will receive consequences. DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen reports that Dana White is expected to receive punishment for slapping his wife.
bodyslam.net
Kenny Omega Becomes The IWGP United States Champion At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega co-main evented Wrestle Kingdom 17 for the IWGO United States Championship. This was not a match, this was a fight, a war, a brutal beating. Kenny Omega picked up the win after a hard-fought battle which saw tables used, exposed turnbuckles, a bloody Ospreay and Omega drilling his knee right through Ospreay’s face. Now, the AEW star holds NJPW gold once again and will be taking the US title back to the United States.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Lineup Revealed For 1/6/23
AEW Rampage is live in Seattle this Friday. During Dynamite, they ran down the lineup for the show which includes tag matches from Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker as well as the BCC. You can check out the full lineup below. AEW Rampage 1/6/23:. Top Flight vs Bryan Danielson and...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Opening Theme To Undergo Slight Remix
“Light The Fuse” is set to undergo a slight makeover with the new era of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select now reports that Grapsody’s Will Washington noted on the podcast that the AEW Dynamite theme song, “Light The Fuse” is set to get a bit of a remix. Of course, other production changes are also expected.
bodyslam.net
John Cena Posts TikTok Of Him Hanging Out With New Day And Jimmy Uso Backstage At Last Week’s SmackDown
The Face that Runs the Place had not wrestled a single match in 2022 and his streak of wrestling once every year for the last 20 years was in deep jeopardy. However, John Cena returned to in-ring action on the last SmackDown of 2022. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to battle Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Results – 1/5/23
IMPACT Wrestling aired on AXSTV Thursday night and featured Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde to kick off the show and Chris Sabin battled Matt Cardona in the main event. You can check out full results below. IMPACT Wrestling 1/5/23. Masha Slamovich def. Taylor Wilde. Black Taurus (w/ Crazzy Steve) def....
bodyslam.net
Dragon Gate Talent Set For MLW
Dragon Gate Takeover continues. Major League Wrestling has been working with some Dragon Gate talent for their shows here in the states. MLW is set for a show January 7th in Philadelphia, PA and some Dragon Gate talent are set for the event. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Ben-K and YAMATO are coming to this weeks MLW show and there will be more MLW talent announced for future shows.
bodyslam.net
AEW Talent In Favor Of The New Visual Looks For AEW Dynamite
AEW has some new upgrades. The fest AEW Dynamite of 2023 kicked off last night which had a remixed theme song as well as a new opening video. AEW also had a brand new stage with a completely new look with tons of new LED lights and screens. The actual entrance ramp had LED’s around it and even the commentary desk had a graphic screen on the front. In addition to the visual looks, the lighting was even different as it was brighter and the crowd was well lit, similar to the early stages of AEW Dynamite. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful select, he reports that the talent in AEW themselves also were in favor of the new visual looks.
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion Results – 1/5/23
Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fusion on January 5th. Matches were taped on September 18th from Space Event Center in Norcross, GA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. Full results are below. MLW Fusion Results (12/15) – It is announced that the World Title Last...
bodyslam.net
Huge Stipulation Added To Potential AEW Revolution Championship Match
Bryan Danielson vs. MJF could take place, but on one condition. Bryan Danielson beat Tony Nese tonight on AEW Dynamite. Following the match, Bryan called out MJF and wanted to fight him. MJF of course would not step into the ring and stayed on the ramp. He won’t fight now. But, if Bryan wants a shot at the AEW World Title, he has to become number one contender. The way to do that? Win every single week on AEW Dynamite until February 8th and then he will get a title shot at Revolution. Bryan accepted on the condition that when he wins, he gets to pick the stipulation for Revolution. MJF accepted and then Bryan revealed that the Revolution stipulation will be a 60-minute Iron Man Match. Bryan promises to expose MJF as a wrestler at Revolution.
bodyslam.net
Ricky Starks Beats Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite
Starks did the damn thing. AEW Dynamite kicked off tonight with Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks. Both men battled back and fourth with J.A.S getting involved multiple times but, in the end, Ricky cleaned house and picked up the win her Jericho with a spear. Sadly for him, he couldn’t celebrate because the Jericho Appreciation Society attacked him. Action Andretti ran out with a chair to make the save and had the upper hand momentarily, but the numbers game caught up with Action and Ricky. Hager then powerbombed Ricky through a table at ringside to end the segment.
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Is Doing Well After Knee Surgery
Kurt Angle is doing well after his double knee surgery. While speaking on The A2theK Wrestling Show, Kurt Angle opened up a bit about his double knee replacement. He said that things are going a bit better, but there was a time when he “hit a wall.”. “I’m doing...
bodyslam.net
New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 17 Live Results – 1/4/23
New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s biggest show of the year is here. 25,000 fans packed into the Tokyo Dome headlined by Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White for the IWGP Championship. You can check out the results below. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 – 1/4/23. Three Minute Exhibition: Ryohei Oiwa vs Boltin...
bodyslam.net
Naomi Expected To Re-Sign With WWE
Naomi may be heading back to WWE. Although Sasha Banks is a free agent, there has been no word about Naomi’s status. With NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event coming up in a matter of hours, the rumor mill is still churning. During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez spoke...
Comments / 0