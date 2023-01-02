Going into 2022, what we could expect from Diego Castillo was something of a question mark. After arriving in Seattle via trade mid-season 2021 the results were rather mixed, and of a very small sample size due to some time on the injured list. There was some fear that with a declining velocity his results would decline as well, especially given that his strength was in punching batters out with his slider. Since then the experience of watching him pitch has often been compared to former Mariner Fernando Rodney, in both a positive and negative way. After a full season of results we have a much better picture of how Diego will contribute to the team, but some of the answers require some reading between the lines. The short answer is that he isn’t the sword master he once was, but the way he is inducing contact, and when he chooses to step his game up, are still of great value to his role on the team.

