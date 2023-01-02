Read full article on original website
Good morning everyone and happy Thursday! Let’s dive into the latest. Bryce Miller continues to improve, and might be the Mariner I’m most excited to watch in 2023. The biggest news of the day was the report that the Red Sox have agreed to an 11-year contract extension with star third baseman Rafael Devers, a signing that likely saved General Manager Chaim Bloom’s job.
In 2022, the Seattle Mariners played their 24th season at T-Mobile Park, née Safeco Field. It was one of the club’s most successful campaigns ever, but it was also another triumph for the park itself in re-establishing its reputation as one of the premier pitcher’s parks in Major League Baseball. In the dead of winter here still, awaiting the warm embrace of Spring Training, I am curious if there is a particular culprit for this offensive backslide by all players when they set foot in the Magenta Center. I’m also inclined to think the park plays at least some role in Seattle’s efforts (or lack thereof) to lure quality free agent hitters to Seattle. And I suspect the club has recognized these same issues, and recognized that the “three true outcome” style hitters who walk, strikeout, or homer most frequently will ultimately have more success than most at their current home field.
Happy belated birthday to the legend Edgar Martinez!. Daniel Kramer at MLB.com explains how the Mariners are looking to follow a blueprint of roster building laid out by championship teams. Around the league... KBO MVP Jung-hoo Lee will be officially posted for MLB teams at the end of the 2023...
Going into 2022, what we could expect from Diego Castillo was something of a question mark. After arriving in Seattle via trade mid-season 2021 the results were rather mixed, and of a very small sample size due to some time on the injured list. There was some fear that with a declining velocity his results would decline as well, especially given that his strength was in punching batters out with his slider. Since then the experience of watching him pitch has often been compared to former Mariner Fernando Rodney, in both a positive and negative way. After a full season of results we have a much better picture of how Diego will contribute to the team, but some of the answers require some reading between the lines. The short answer is that he isn’t the sword master he once was, but the way he is inducing contact, and when he chooses to step his game up, are still of great value to his role on the team.
Good morning friends! Here’s what’s happening around baseball. The latest ZiPS projection covers the Angels, who look pretty good on paper!. Now that’s a name I’ve not heard in a long, long time. In a minor deal, the Orioles acquired first baseman Ryan O’Hearn for cash...
The old saying in academia for professors just starting out in their careers is “publish or perish”—meaning, in addition to teaching and research duties, one has to constantly produce material demonstrating relevant importance to the scholarly community to justify a position in the hyper-competitive world of academia. The world of being an MLB reliever is similarly defined by “what have you done for me lately”, with relievers constantly needing to adapt to trends that dominate MLB in a limited sample size; punchouts or perish. For relievers who aren’t blessed with a cannon of an arm that can casually hurl triple digits like your grandma firing off holiday delights from a cookie press, that requires attention to the physics of what makes baseballs hard to hit and a PhD where the D stands for “deception.” It also requires understanding when batters are wise to your wily tricks, and the flexibility and creativity to adjust, evolve, and survive.
[Ed. note: we welcome back contributor and minor league expert Ben Thoen for this early look at the 2023 Draft! Thanks Ben!]. While it’s been a quiet offseason on the major league talent acquisition front for the Mariners, the club has made strides towards infusing exciting new players into the organization through a different avenue since the 2022 season came to an end: the MLB Draft. In addition to the 22nd pick Seattle receives based off last year’s finish, they’ll also select 29th and 30th in the draft thanks to the extra pick the club was awarded for Julio Rodríguez’s Rookie of the Year campaign, as well as a Competitive Balance pick the team was granted.
The Godfather opens with the line, “I believe in America.” Then the next eight hours and 59 minutes of the trilogy explore the unsaid “but” at the end of that sentence. Like me, you might be turned off by stories that glorify the mafia, violence, and toxic notions of masculinity. But bear with me because The Godfather isn’t that. Like Julio Rodríguez, it’s one of those rare things in life that actually lives up to its reputation. Rather than focus on the simplicity of good guys and bad guys, G-Men and thugs with guns, Mario Puzo and Francis Ford Coppola turned the traditional gangster story on its head, fascinated by why someone would turn to power structures that lie outside legitimate society. And they tell you the answer at the very beginning.
