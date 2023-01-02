ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vogue Magazine

The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023

Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
Robb Report

All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World

There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
The Independent

Thailand travel guide: Everything you need to know before you go

Whatever you’re into, Thailand delivers on a great holiday. From serene yoga retreats to booming beach bars, mountain hikes to island dives - and not forgetting the thrilling cities – there are myriad adventures to be had in the “Land of Smiles”.Friendly, good-natured locals and a veteran tourism industry have maintained Thailand’s place as a traveller’s favourite for generations. But in a country laden with both comparatively unspoilt nature and an ascendent eco-lodge scene, there are still lesser-trodden paths to be found.This South East Asian favourite is home to a diverse but universally delicious cuisine, with a host more esoteric...
TravelPulse

The Safest Islands in the Caribbean

There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
Vice

TravelPulse

Mexican Travelers are Flocking to the Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic received nearly 42,000 Mexican tourists in October 2022, according to The Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic (MITUR). Direct flights offered by Aeromexico, Arajet and Viva Aerobus have favored the increase in Mexican travelers. Many Mexican tourists like to explore the natural riches of other countries,...
NBC News

American tourists stranded in Machu Picchu as deadly unrest sweeps Peru

Deadly unrest in the wake of a political crisis has left a number of American tourists stranded in Peru. Hundreds of international travelers, including some Americans, were stuck in and around the historic city of Machu Picchu as the government raced to secure transport to the nearest airport this weekend. Photos and eyewitness accounts suggest protesters had placed rocks on train tracks leading to the Inca citadel.
cruisefever.net

Best Adults Only Cruise Lines and Ships

If you’re looking to board a cruise ship that doesn’t have any kids, you’re in luck. There are a few cruise lines and ships where you have to be at least 18 years of age to go on. So what are the best adults only cruise lines?...
The Independent

Floating tent resort will see guests sleep hundreds of metres above the ground

A new floating tent resort will enable guests to sleep hundreds of metres above the ground, in the mountains of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The proposed line of tourist tents will host up to 10 canopies, which would be suspended from the mountainside. The ambitious resort has been dubbed the Floating Retreat, and plans for it have been drawn up by Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect. Ardh Architect was approached by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, with a view “to look into a new typology of hospitality”. Subsequent plans for the suspended accommodation followed, with the...

