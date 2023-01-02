ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 6-8

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to see dinosaurs coming to life at Jurassic World Live Tour. This exciting, action-packed event was created for fans of all ages, and will feature special effects including strobe lights and fog, as well as 9 different dinosaurs. There are multiple showtimes throughout the weekend to choose from.
TAMPA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Mr. I Got ‘Em has stories to tell and BBQ to sell

ST. PETERSBURG — Brady Johnson knows how to wear a tuxedo and top hat, whether he’s standing over a sizzling grill in 90-degree heat or dancing the night away on the dance floor. Either way, the 72-year-old, 6-foot, 5-inch-tall owner of Mr. I Got ‘Em BBQ is easily recognizable in his self-appointed uniform.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Front Office Sports

Tampa Bay Rays’ New Home Could Transform City

The Tampa Bay Rays will likely transform St. Petersburg. The question is how. The city released proposals from four developers for a ballpark-centered development in St. Pete’s Gas Plant district. Residents were invited to provide feedback at a Wednesday evening forum. The Rays, working with development company Hines, proposed...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit

This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Sneaking Photos On A First Date

Second Date Update: As we kick off 2023 with a brand new Second Date Update between Hannah and Danny our hopes were high. Unfortunately Hannah got caught sneaking photos on a their date. Obviously this was very unsettling to Danny as they were eating dinner at Red Mesa. Hannah tried to explain her side of things by saying she was just snapping photos to show her friends what Danny looked like. Nonetheless sneaking photos on a first date probably is not the best move when looking for another date.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

ALDI Grocery Store Rumored To Open New Store In South Tampa

It’s been rumored for a long time but it finally looks like South Tampa is getting their very first ALDI grocery store. Located right by Midtown at 275 and N. Dale Mabry, Barnes and Noble is moving to their newest location at Westshore and Kennedy right where the old Pier 1 Imports used to be. That leaves the original Barnes and Noble building open for someone new to move in and it looks like ALDI is moving forward with their plans.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Updated 2023 Busch Gardens Concert Lineup

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has revealed more of the acts that will perform live during the 2023 Food and Wine Festival. Concerts are included for annual pass members and individual day ticket holders, but you can buy upgrades for better seating. Musical performances on April 1, 16, 22-23 and 30 will be announced soon. And if you missed it, Busch Gardens is doing a BOGO deal for the next 2 weeks.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Largo hospital becomes the first to use aorta repair tech

The HCA Florida Largo Hospital is the first in Tampa Bay to successfully repair a patient’s damaged aorta close to the brain vessels with new tech, avoiding the need for open heart surgery. The new device (Thoracic Endovascular Branch Graft) was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) for commercial use. The technique, which would be used for selected eligible patients, allows the surgeon to repair the largest artery that is located in the chest with a stent graft, delivered through a catheter, according to the hospital's news release. “It’s incredibly exciting to be the first hospital in the Tampa Bay area to offer this latest device for patients who may benefit from his technique of surgery. We are committed to making a difference by offering the latest, less invasive technology to our patients and remaining at the forefront of these advances,” Dr. Christiano Caldeira, a cardiothoracic surgeon, said in the announcement.
LARGO, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete’s historic Ponce de León Hotel sells

The Ponce de León Hotel, the Spanish Mission Revival building built in the 1920s, has a new owner. Hotel owner Savni Bakrac sold the property at 95 Central Ave. to an entity connected to Sarasota-based hotel development group Kapstones Holding Inc., for $4.5 million. A source familiar with the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

