The HCA Florida Largo Hospital is the first in Tampa Bay to successfully repair a patient’s damaged aorta close to the brain vessels with new tech, avoiding the need for open heart surgery. The new device (Thoracic Endovascular Branch Graft) was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) for commercial use. The technique, which would be used for selected eligible patients, allows the surgeon to repair the largest artery that is located in the chest with a stent graft, delivered through a catheter, according to the hospital's news release. “It’s incredibly exciting to be the first hospital in the Tampa Bay area to offer this latest device for patients who may benefit from his technique of surgery. We are committed to making a difference by offering the latest, less invasive technology to our patients and remaining at the forefront of these advances,” Dr. Christiano Caldeira, a cardiothoracic surgeon, said in the announcement.

LARGO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO