Read full article on original website
Related
We Found the Worst Hummer H2 Ever, and That’s Saying Something
AutotraderThe body kit is custom, so fortunately no one else can recreate this monstrosity unless they really want to.
Top Speed
This Extremely Rare BMW E12 M535i Was Left Unattended For Over 30 Years
The first ever BMW 5 Series, the E12, was an exceptionally well-crafted sedan with a great combination of luxury and practicality. BMW claims it sold about 700,000 examples of the E12 between its reign from 1972 to 1981. Apart from the usual models, there was also a limited-edition M535i. It was not the official M5 but nevertheless possessed the performance genes the M division is renowned for. Such a unique and very potent (according to the 80s standards) was recently recovered inside a barn after being left to rot for over 30 years. Will the engine roar to life after being dormant for a long time? This episode from The Late Brake Show is both heartbreaking and satisfying for BMW purists.
Carscoops
New Electric 2024 Toyota C-HR Spotted Testing For The First Time
When Toyota revealed the next-generation C-HR Prologue concept, it would not say whether the small SUV was going all electric. Now, our spy photographers say they have captured photos of the production vehicle testing with an all-electric powertrain ahead of its official unveiling. Spotted on the road in Europe, this...
Carscoops
Facelifted Mercedes CLA Sedan And Shooting Brake Spied With Minimal Disguise
Mercedes launched the second-generation CLA coupe at CES almost exactly four years ago, but it looks like we might have to wait a few more months to see the facelifted version without its camo wrap. Spy photographers spotted the refreshed coupe and its shooting brake brother undergoing a last round...
Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now
U.S. News & World Report ranks the 2023 Toyota Camry third in its class, below the 2023 Kia K5 and 2023 Honda Accord. Here's how they stack up with each other. The post Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here are the automakers with the most and least recalled vehicles in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least 300 vehicle recalls were issued throughout 2022, according to the National Traffic Safety Administration and published reports. When it comes to major manufacturers, Ford issued the most recalls within the last year, launching 67 separate campaigns affecting 8,636,265 vehicles, according to BusinessNews. That includes over 250,000 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickup trucks for fractured driveshafts, and about 350,000 Bronco and Escape SUVs for oil leak problems. According to Yahoo!, the company had over twice the number of potentially impacted vehicles as the next closest brand.
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Kiss My Airs Pack Expands With An Air Max 95
Coining the widely-regarded “Kiss My Airs” term as a part of their 2017 Air Max Day campaign and subsequent 30th anniversary of the cushioning technology, Nike’s celebratory Air Max pack has been harkened in full force for the new year, including this Nike Air Max 95. Connected...
torquenews.com
The 8 Small SUVs Best For Snow And Subaru Outback, Forester Vs. Jeep Wrangler
What are the best new models if you shop for a compact SUV that can handle the snow and get you to your destination safely? The 2023 Subaru Outback and Forester rank high, but how do they compare with the Jeep Wrangler? Find out from the new report here. Which...
2022 Lexus LX 600 Redefines Luxury for a Full-sized SUV
The all-new Lexus LX 600 replaced Toyota’s long-tenured Land Cruiser for 2022, after low take rates of the body-on-frame SUV siblings skewed towards higher-income buyers. In fact, the previous-generation LX very nearly outsold the Land Cruiser outright in 2021 and, now, the updated LX adds new levels of luxury and refinement while retaining many of the […]
Carscoops
BMW Doubles Up On Paid Subscriptions In The USA, Charges $105 A Year For Remote Engine Start
BMW is expanding the number of feature subscriptions it is offering in the United States. The marque has revealed that five vehicle features are now available through its subscription service, consisting of Remote Engine Start, Drive Recorder, Traffic Camera, Driving Assistance Plus with Stop&Go, and Parking Assistant Professional. Most of...
Carscoops
BMW i Vision Dee Hints At Radical Redesign For Next Electric 3-Series
BMW has surprised attendees at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas with the unveiling of the i Vision Dee, a futuristic sedan concept that aims to provide a Digital Emotional Experience (DEE, hence the name). The study showcases both the design and the technologies to be found...
Carscoops
2024 VW ID.7 Electric Sedan Comes To CES With Up To 435-Mile Range
Volkswagen chose the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to preview its first fully electric sedan – the ID.7. The production version of the ID.Aero concept will launch in the second quarter of 2023. VW covered the exterior of the car with a “smart” camouflage, but they showed us the interior and detailed some of the tech features of the upcoming MEB-based model.
Carscoops
BMW Neue Klasse Interior Teased, Will Sport Full-Width Display
BMW has been talking about the Neue Klasse for what seems like an eternity, but we’re starting to see a tangible glimpse into the future as the company has released a teaser image showing a full-width display. Instead of projecting an image onto the onto the base of windshield...
Carscoops
2024 Audi S4 Avant Shows Off Its Quad Tailpipes
Audi is readying the new S4 Avant, and while it was conducting winter testing, our spy photographers were able to capture some shots of the new performance wagon. Overall, the car’s design is very much evolutionary compared to the current model but it looks like it’ll remain handsome, at least from what we can see of it.
Carscoops
Aska A5 Is An Electric VTOL Flying Car With A Gas Range Extender
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) never fails to disappoint and one of the more intriguing vehicles presented at this year’s event is the Aska A5, an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. The Aska A5 is roughly the size of a typical SUV and has been described as...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes GLC Coupe Gets Final Checkover Ahead Of Reveal, Shows Insides Too
The regular Mercedes GLC crossover is the company’s best-selling model worldwide, and last June Merc revealed an all-new version incorporating most of the features and upgrades made to its C-Class sedan cousin. But it hasn’t forgotten about buyers who can’t see themselves in either a C-Class or GLC SUV....
Carscoops
Hypersquare Steering On Road Cars By 2026, Peugeot CEO Says
A decade on from the introduction of its i-Cockpit dashboard, Peugeot is preparing to make another leap in the way drivers interact with its cars. CEO Linda Jackson says the Hypersquare steering wheel seen on the Inception Concept unveiled at CES this week will be fitted to a Peugeot road car by 2026.
Carscoops
Dodge To Unveil Final Last Call Challenger Special On March 20th
Dodge’s final Last Call special edition was supposed to debut at SEMA last year, but it was delayed as the company blew up seven engines trying to get the vehicle through a grueling certification process. The issues appear to have been resolved as Dodge has announced the highly anticipated...
Carscoops
Porsche May Introduce More Off-Road And 70s And 80s Retro 911 Specials Says CEO
Porsche has been expanding the 911 range for a long time, but last year it took a left turn off the road and introduced the 911 Dakar. The rally-inspired, lifted sports car was an odd, if not entirely unprecedented, move for the automaker, and it may be just the start.
Comments / 0