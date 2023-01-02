ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nier: Automata anime series premieres this week

By Kyle Campbell
After nearly a year of hype, the Nier: Automata anime adaptation premieres in Japan on Jan. 7, 2023.

There’s still no exact date for when the series, which is actually called NieR: Automata Ver1.1, will release internationally. However, it’s also seemingly coming sometime this month on Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Crunchyroll in over 160 countries and regions (thanks, Eurogamer).

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, which was announced early in 2022, will seemingly cover the main plot beats of Nier: Automata – particularly the dreamlike journeys of andriod combat units 2B and 9S. At least, that’s what the latest trailer suggests, which recreates numerous iconic moments from the legendary action RPG. Check it out for yourself below.

The video description also sheds a bit more light on NieR: Automata Ver1.1a‘s plot.

“As the ultimate weapon, mankind dispatches a new type of android Yorha unit to Earth,” it reads. “2B, who was newly dispatched to Earth, joins up with 9S, a preliminary investigation, and goes on a mission, but in the midst of that, [they] encounter a number of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of a lifeless android who continues to fight for humanity.”

Recently, publisher Square Enix announced that the Nier series surpassed 7 million units in sales. There was also a Nier: Automata crossover event in Naraka Bladepoint.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

