Mississippi State pays tribute to Mike Leach with a bowl-opening delay of game

The Mississippi State Bulldogs opened the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa against Illinois with a penalty. For the first possession of the game, the MSU offense entered a typical Mike Leach air raid formation and waited as the play clock hit zero. Illinois declined the delay of game penalty as the familiar sound of Mississippi State cowbells clanged through the air.

It was a touching tribute to Leach, a college football giant and innovator. Leach’s passing stunned not only the Mississippi State community, but the entire world of college football. This was the first game the Bulldogs had played since their head coach passed suddenly on December 12 at the age of 61.

The delay of game penalty was just one of many tributes to the former head coach at the bowl game as MSU donned helmets emblazoned with pirate flags and the band played the theme from the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Leach was well-known to love pirate culture and stories.

A truly wonderful tribute to a fascinating and missed coach.

Feature image courtesy of ESPN.